21 Ways To Support Black Lives Matter If You Can’t Protest

If you have the financial means, there are tons of community-driven organizations that you can donate to. While larger or more mainstream organizations may seem helpful, the "charity-framework" can create further social divides between the working class and upper class, perpetuating harmful ideas that poverty is an individual failing and something to be pitied, rather than a product of racism and capitalism, and something to be combatted. "Mutual-aids" or reciprocal, community-collected funds are a way to redistribute resources among a given community.

Donation-based organizations like bail funds and the Minnesota Freedom Fund help dismantle wealth-based discrimination within the justice system by helping both those arrested in the protests and all target populations (those who face higher rates of policing and arrests) get out of jail as they wait for trial.

Mutual aids, like East Of The River Mutual Aid Fund in Washington, D.C., allow community members to both give funding and apply for money and/or supplies.

GoFundMes, like this one for Tony McDade, a Black transmasculine person killed by the Tallahassee police, help the victims and families affected by police brutality, as well as people on the front lines.

You can research bail funds or mutual aids in your city or about causes you care about like food insecurity, sex workers' rights, or healthcare.