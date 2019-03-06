32 Cool Products On Amazon That Are Blowing Up With 5-Star Reviews

For every 100 decent items you can find online, there are only one or two that stand-out — the really cool products with five-star reviews that prove they're actually worth your time. Because that's the thing — buying something kind of nice is easy, but finding the highly-rated items that stand the test of time is a lot harder. And wouldn't you rather have a few amazing products over 100 decent ones?

These top-rated products are a big deal because they actually do what they're supposed to do — and they do it better than literally any other competitor product out there. They also offer creative, odd, and brilliant ways to solve common everyday problems. So whether you need a better way to store leftovers, or you want to add a little pizzazz to your manicure game, these products can help you think outside the box and accomplish all your tasks.

Online shopping can be an overwhelming and sometimes arduous endeavor. These cool items are among the most well reviewed on Amazon, which means you can trust that they're going to deliver. And it's not just a few products, either — it's 32 awesome items that you'll need to have delivered to your door ASAP.

1 A Dish Rack That's Big Enough To Store Everything OXO Good Grips Compact Dish Rack $20 Amazon See on Amazon This dish rack is perfectly designed to dry plates, mugs, and utensils after you wash them — without worry they'll topple and break. It offers an open area for smaller items, and helps to keep everything away from the water that will build-up at the bottom of a tray. Because it has non-skid feet, it's also incredibly stable and easy to lift. One reviewer writes: "It holds a lot of awkward kitchen tools, like say, a large cookie sheet MUCH better."

2 A Brilliant Cup Measurement With An Adjustable Bottom — Perfect For Ingredients Like Honey Or Peanut Butter OXO Good Grips 2-Cup Adjustable Measuring Cup $12 Amazon See on Amazon This brilliant 2-cup measuring cup is adjustable — meaning you can push the bottom up to expel ingredients — and the silicone disk that moves up the bottom will also work as a squeegee for the sides. That means it's great for sticky, hard to work with ingredients like honey, syrup, or peanut butter. It's great for wet or dry ingredients, and the internal markings provide the most accurate reading possible. It's dishwasher-safe, too.

3 These Over-The-Door Hooks For Better Storage Over the Door Hook (4 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon These durable metal hooks are designed to fit and hang easily over most doors. Unlike plastic hooks — which can snap from overuse — these hooks can each hold up to 15 pounds worth of weight and will remain sturdy and durable for years to come. They're also super easy to install, and don't require any additional hardware. Use them for hats, towels in the bathroom, purses, and more: They'll fit over any door under 3.5 inches in width.

4 A Better Way To Chop Up Meat Before Cooking It OXO Good Grips Ground Meat Chopper $12 Amazon See on Amazon Break up ground meat in a pan with ease using this meat chopper — but you can also use it to smash tomatoes for sauce right in the pot, mix and stir baking ingredients, and chop tofu up for scramble. It features three wide silicone blades, which are ideal for stirring, and it's safe to use on non-stick cookware. It can also work well for transferring food out of pans, and comes equipped with a soft and flexible handle.

5 These Battery-Powered Stick-On Lights For Closets, Shelves, And More Luminoodle Click Battery Powered Lights $20 Amazon See on Amazon These stick-on lights are completely battery-powered and perfect for illuminating tight, confined spaces like lockers, cabinets, closets, and safes. Easy-to-install and stick in place using permanent tape, this 36-inch strip is also coated with silicone, so it's extra flexible. One reviewer writes: "This thing is AWESOME. I recently refurbished a vintage vanity and needed some lights for the mirror- at first I tried motion activated (thought I was a genius...not so much). But these? They're perfect. Fit just right around the mirror and the color of the light is fantastic."

6 A Memory Foam Wedge For Better Cushioning And Support Xtreme Comforts Memory Foam Wedge Pillow $45 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you like watching TV in bed or you have some health issues — whether it be heartburn, acid reflux, back pain, snoring, allergies, or a cough — having an elevated supportive pillow to help prop you up can be an essential comfort. This memory foam wedge is hypoallergenic, machine-washable, and can be a terrific option if you're looking for more comfort in bed. Plus, it works as leg support and helps you keep proper spinal alignment, too.

7 This Moisturizing Cream That Nourishes Dry Skin TONYMOLY Peach Hand Cream $12 Amazon See on Amazon You'll feel peachy keen after using this nourishing hand cream, which is formulated with shea butter to soften rough or dry skin, repair dry hands and cuticles, and keep hands smooth — and, of course, it includes peach extract. It even comes in a case that makes it look just like a peach, and reviewers say a little goes a long way.

8 A Work Light That Has A Magnet And A USB Port Warsun KS-08 Portable LED Rechargeable Work Light $24 Amazon See on Amazon This super-bright work light is built for rugged conditions — and even ha a USB port so you can charge your phone, so it's a perfect addition to your emergency kit. It has three modes, so you can adjust the brightness to meet your workspace needs, and there's a hook that lets you hang it anywhere. Equipped with a strong, built-in magnet that can even attach to metal surfaces, this light can adapt to literally any environment.

9 This Genius Serum That'll Make Your Eyelashes Fuller Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash $30 Amazon See on Amazon This botanical serum can help you get fuller, thicker lashes and brows with regular use — which is perfect if you've over-plucked or have had your eyelashes fall out from extensions. Formulated to penetrate hair follicles and in turn stimulate lash and brow growth, this serum can make hair stronger and fortify it against environmental damage. One reviewer raved: "It's been about two months and I can honestly say, IT FRIGGIN WORKS!"

10 A Lap Desk That Makes It Comfier To Work From Home SONGMICS Multi Function Lapdesk $36 Amazon See on Amazon Made from natural bamboo, this lap desk is resilient and ideal for holding up everything from laptops to books to dinner — and can give you extra space when you're lounging on the sofa or in a bed. It can hold up to 17 pounds and offers a bonus drawer, so you can hold things like USB flash discs, pens, stickers, and more.

11 This All-In-One Cream That Works As Both A Foundation And A Sunscreen Supergoop! Daily Correct CC Cream $34 Amazon See on Amazon This color correcting cream functions as a light, color-correcting foundation, concealer, and sunscreen all in one. Ideal for lightly blending hyper-pigmentation and minimizing the appearance of pores, this has SPF 35 and is even easy to apply without a brush. It has natural ingredients like Irish moss and apple extract, and one reviewer raves "the stuff lasts all d*mn day. (seriously. i’m a runner and sweat like a beast.)" It comes in four shades.

12 This Ice Wrap That Takes Care Of Aches And Pains Reusable Gel Ice Pack $13 Amazon See on Amazon You can get immediate pain relief with this ice pack, which has a flexible gel pack so you can wear it virtually anywhere — like around the head, neck, thighs, waist, or legs. This comes with a Velcro strap to keep it secure and fit it perfectly to your body — and you can use it for a variety of chronic conditions like carpal tunnel, migraines, tendonitis, tennis elbow, and more. It can also be used as a heating pad.

13 A Collapsible Container You Can Use For Laundry Or As A Cooler SAMMART Collapsible Plastic Laundry Basket $25 Amazon See on Amazon Save space and make laundry easier to organize with this collapsible basket. Completely BPA-free and designed with handles, this pops open — but also collapses so it's flat when not in use. Best of all, reviewers so it can work as a cooler too: or as a makeshift bath for pets, storage for toys, a trunk organizer, and more.

14 These Dryer Balls That Shorten Drying Time For Your Clothes — And Smell Like Lavender Mountclear Wool Dryer Balls (6 Pack) $17 Amazon See on Amazon Shorten your drying time considerably, decrease static, and naturally soften the fabric on your favorite clothes with these wool dryer balls. Best of all: if you infuse these 100 percent New Zealand wool balls with the included lavender oil, they can impart a fresh, soothing smell to fabrics or linens. Since they're also chemical-free, it means they're gentle on sensitive skin and aren't likely to cause irritation.

15 A Wireless Camera So You Can Stay On Top Of Everything Lefun Wireless IP Security Camera $40 Amazon See on Amazon Get a glimpse at everything going on when you're not in a room — like seeing what your pet is up to, for instance — using this security camera. Equipped with technology to live stream directly to a smartphone, tablet, or PC, you can get real-time motion alerts and record everything that's happening. This also offers night vision up to 30 feet and noise-canceling technology, so you can easily hear everything you need to hear, not the background noise.

16 This Supportive Wedge Cushion For Your Office Chair Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Wedge $27 Amazon See on Amazon You can get a lot of support from this memory foam wedge cushion — which reviewers say can relieve discomfort from cramps and bad posture, while also making an office chair much more bearable. Ergonomically- designed for ultimate comfort, it also has a non-slip bottom, so it won't jostle around during regular use. The heat-responsive pillow also molds perfectly to your bottom, and supports the tailbone and spine with foam.

17 A Lip Balm That's Infused With Green Tea And Vanilla Once Upon a Tea Lip Mask Balm $14 Amazon See on Amazon This lip mask hydrates and protects lips over night or whenever you need a little more moisture during the day. Formulated with green tea extract to prevent further damage, vitamin E from coconut oil, and a touch of vanilla, this soothing blend can heal cracked lips over time. Reviewers love the applicator brush it comes with, too.

18 This Incredibly Functional Over-the-Door Shoe Organizer Roomganize Large Over the Door Shoe Organizer $25 Amazon See on Amazon You should never underestimate the benefit of having a good over-the-door organizer. Made from highly durable polyester canvas, this organizer can help you clean up your closet — and can fit shoes of all sizes, including heavy-duty sneakers or boots. In addition, it can be used to fit everything from toys to kids' clothing and more.

19 A Manual Food Processor That Chops Food Without Electricity Gourmia Swift Chopper $14 Amazon See on Amazon Prep for all kinds of meals without electricity — like salsa, guacamole, dip, soup, and more — using this smart food chopper. Pull the handle and the blades inside will spin, so you can also control how fine you want something diced, Made from BPA-free plastic, this durable device doesn't need batteries, either — so consider it for dorms, RVs, and small apartments.

20 This Long-Handled Cleaning Brush ALINK Water Bottle Cleaning Brush $8 Amazon See on Amazon This long-bottle brush was created to reach the bottom of bottles — think Thermoses, decanters, and other tight containers — so you can actually clean them thoroughly. Curved and designed with nylon fibers, this is made with stainless steel wire, so it can even get out hard water stains.

21 A Cast Iron Pizza Pan For Scrumptious Eats Lodge Pro-Logic Cast Iron Pizza Pan $40 Amazon See on Amazon This 14-inch cast-iron pizza pan heats up and is a great way to evenly cook and prep your leftovers to keep the bottoms crispy. It comes pre-seasoned with vegetable oil and has side loop handles, so you can actually get a secure grip while you're serving food or pulling it out of the oven. You can also use it to roast vegetables or proteins, too.

22 This Blend Of Oils That Can Soothe Scalps, Cuticles, And More Organic Butter Cream $13 Amazon See on Amazon Pamper your skin and nourish it throughout the coldest times of the year with this organic butter cream. Ideal for rough areas on the face, body, and even the scalp, this butter cream is soothing on dry, cracked, and sensitive skin. Made with a blend of organic sweet almond, grape seed, castor, and lavender oils, it can also be used to strengthen and even thicken brittle, dry hair — or on cuticles or weak nails.

23 A Rotating Makeup Organizer That Keeps Everything In Its Place sanipoe Rotating Makeup Organizer $24 Amazon See on Amazon This 360-degree rotating makeup organizer is big enough to hold everything you need right on your vanity — from makeup brushes to small jars, to larger skincare bottles, it has adjustable shelves so you can customize it to fit your needs. It's acrylic, easy to clean, and one reviewer writes: "Why I waited to buy this I do not know, but I am so glad I finally bought it, as my bathroom counter is now organized! You will be surprised at the amount of stuff you can fit in this item and I love that is spins around so I can reach everything. It is not hard to put together."

24 A Rose Water Spray That Solves A Number Of Skin Troubles Eve Hansen Organic Rose Water Spray $22 Amazon See on Amazon This calming spray — made with Moroccan rose water — has a number of uses. You can use it as a toner at night, a finishing spray or setting spray during the day, and even as a natural makeup remover. It's anti-inflammatory, so it's a natural way to soothe redness, dryness, rosacea, and flaky skin. It can clear up acne, and even treat sunburns. Finally, you can use it on your hair to add shine or tame frizz. "There is not enough words to describe how fabulous this product is," one reviewer writes.

25 An Innovative Backpack That Allows You To Take Your Cat On Adventures Your Cat Backpack Fat Cat Backpack $119 Amazon See on Amazon If you've often dreamt of taking your pet with you on adventures outdoors or just around the city, the Fat Cat backpack is a must-own. This five-star rated carrier can hold cats up to 19.8 pounds and dogs up to 17.6 pounds, making it one of the most durable and resilient options around. It comes with a built-in bubble and screen, so pets can observe the world as you move around. Additionally, this has a top with a main zipper opening, so pets are easy to get in and out of this. But because this has a leash attachment, you can also keep them from hopping out, too.

26 These Reusable Silicone Storage Bags Honeycomb Reusable Storage Bags (4 Pack) $22 Amazon See on Amazon These reusable food storage bags are great for storing snacks for your office lunch without wasting the plastic — but they're great for so much more. Heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, you can use them to sous vide food, and because they're also freezer-safe, you can store your leftovers in them. They're microwave-safe, have a color-coded slider to open the bag with ease, and they're eco-friendly.

27 A Handy Box For Storing Essential Oils Aroma Outfitters Essential Oil Box $25 Amazon See on Amazon Love aromatherapy oils — but always find yourself losing track of all your essential oils? Not anymore with this convenient essential oil storage box. Designed to hold up to 35 bottles, this box is made from New Zealand pine wood and is durable, stylish, and can make a great centerpiece in your bedroom, bathroom, or elsewhere in your home. It even comes with a sheet of stickers, so you can easily label the tops of the bottles.

28 This Natural Deodorant That's Gentle On Sensitive Skin MagSol Organics Lavender Deodorant $15 Amazon See on Amazon If you've never tried magnesium-based natural deodorants before, you're in for a whole new kind of experience with this option. This deodorant, which isn't an anti-perspirant (so it doesn't stop you from naturally sweating), can be a terrific option if you have sensitive, rash-prone skin and you want to neutralize unwanted odor naturally. It also contains therapeutic-grade lavender and almond oil to soothe and moisturize. One reviewer writes: "I've tried many natural deodorants and so far this is my favorite."

29 An Electric Tea Kettle That's So Easy To Use Gourmia Supreme Electric Tea Kettle $16 Amazon See on Amazon This electric tea kettle is great for tea lovers — but can also be an asset to any kitchen. Affordable yet high-quality, this cordless kettle can quickly bring water to a boil and has an automatic shut-off, so it never overheats (and you'll never have to worry if you left it on). It rotates 360-degrees on the base, and holds 1.7-liters of water. The lid also locks as you start to boil. "This kettle gets the job done. I used it for the first time and it boiled the heck out of the water and allowed me to make several cups of tea that tasted so much better than the microwave boiled water," one reviewer wrote.

30 This Holographic Nail Polish For A One-Of-A-Kind Look ILNP MEGA Holographic Nail Polish $10 Amazon See on Amazon This long-lasting nail polish can add some extra glimmer to your look. Made to dry quickly, this polish is fully opaque and produces a beautiful holographic sparkle. "Not only does it look GORGEOUS in the light — it makes me feel like a unicorn —but I'm on day six and only three nails have the tiniest of chips," raved one reviewer. It doesn't need a base coat, and it's cruelty-free and vegan.

31 A Pack Of Multi-Purpose Castile Bar Soap Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Bar Soap $12 Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with organic coconut oil, palm oil, and olive oil, this pure castile bar soap from Dr. Bronner's gets rave reviews from users who love how rich the lather is and how moisturizing it feels. You can use this on your face or body —or — and this is the multi-purpose part — you can dilute it and turn it into a detergent for your clothes or a spray for pests. This certified vegan and organic soap is also soothing on almost all skin types, and is scented lavender.