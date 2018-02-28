32 Hidden Gems On Amazon That Will Help You Live Your Best Life

My 2018 New Year's resolution is simple: Be happier. Lately, I'm all about self-care, and that includes surrounding myself with people and things that help me live my best life. In preparation for this, I've stocked up on hidden gems on Amazon that'll change your life — but I'm not big into collecting clutter, either. Before I make a purchase, I ask myself three questions: 1) Will it improve my mood? 2) Will it improve my health, either mental or physical?, and 3) Is it practical, and will it make my life more efficient?

If I can answer "yes" to one or more of the above questions, odds are I've stumbled upon aproduct that just might make me infinitely happier. In a world that unfortunately focuses a lot of its energy on pointing out the negatives, having a positive outlet or activity is a massive blessing. That's why I'm a huge fan of proactive planners, mindfulness tools, and gadgets that help me realign my health.

So if your resolution also has to do with cultivating your own happiness, you're in luck. Here are 33 surprisingly wonderful products for people who need a mental holiday right now, because we all deserve a little self-care.

1. THESE CREATIVE AFFIRMATION CARDS TO BRIGHTEN YOUR DAY

Affirmators! Affirmation Cards, $11, Amazon

These adorable Affirmators! Affirmation cards make a great addition to anyone's desk or purse. They were created by comedian Suzi Barrett, who uses whimsical and uplifting (but never cheesy) quotes and illustrations to brighten your day, keep you grounded, and help you practice more gratitude. They come in a pack of 50, and professionals to laypeople call them "cute," "useful," and "always extremely uplifting."

2. THIS LAW OF ATTRACTION PLANNER FOR IMPROVEMENT IN ANY AREA OF YOUR LIFE

Law of Attraction Life Planner, $30, Amazon

Because it organizes your productivity, your goals, and your career all in one, this Law of Attraction planner will help you track your days — and lead a better life. It implements scientifically-proven tactics and exercises (like gratitude lists, weekly and monthly goal setting, and affirmations) to help you boost your happiness and manifest faster. Reviewers also love it because it's customizable, undated, and beautifully constructed.

3. THIS AROMATHERAPY INHALER THAT'S FILLED WITH RELAXING ESSENTIAL OILS

Zen MONQ Aromatherapy Inhaler, $20, Amazon

Infused with a relaxing blend of frankincense, orange, and ylang-ylang, the Zen MONQ is like a natural inhaler for your mood. Quality essential oils last for up to 150 puffs to provide the benefits of aromatherapy anywhere, and the gem on the end even lights up when you inhale. They're made with coconut-derived vegetable glycerin that turns into clear vapor, and one reviewer comments, "Its the same stuff that comes out of a diffuser. Water and essential oils. Nothing else. It's very easy to breath in just like regular air. You don't feel like there is smoke in your mouth...It's very smooth and very light."

4. THIS SUN-MIMICKING LIGHT THAT BOOSTS YOUR MOOD AND ENERGY LEVELS

Verilux HappyLight Liberty Personal, $33, Amazon

Because natural light stimulates certain hormones and neurotransmitters in the brain, some people can get a little blue during the winter months. Using 5000 lux of sun-mimicking light, the Verilux HappyLight combats seasonal mood changes, jet lag, and fatigue. It's especially lightweight and portable, and reviewers say, "It can go where I need it to go and to really do believe that it works to help get through a long winter."

5. THIS HIGH FIDELITY SOUND MACHINE AND AMBIENT NIGHT LIGHT IN ONE

LectroFan Kinder Sleep Sound Machine, $80, Amazon

I'm in love with my LectroFan Kinder for ensuring a good night's sleep —especially when it comes to covering up loud, intermittent noises. It plugs into an outlet (to save space on your bedside table) and hooks up to your phone wirelessly, where you can then control the 75 sound possibilities and the volume with an app. It plays high fidelity, non-looping sounds from nature, as well as lullabies and ambient noises, and it even comes with a built-in color changing night light. Reviewers say it's great for travel, too.

6. THIS ESSENTIAL OILS KIT WITH ALL THE BLENDS YOU NEED TO RELAX AND REJUVENATE

Relax & Rejuvenate Essential Oil Kit, $20 (Set of 6), Amazon

These therapeutic-grade essential oils come with six blends (Calm Body/Calm Mind, French Lavender, Harmony, Peppermint, Cleanse Body & Mind, and Relaxation), all to help you unwind and rejuvenate when you're feeling stressed or tired. They're all pure, organic, and go through quality control to ensure the best oils possible. Reviewers say they smell incredible, come beautifully packaged, and work well with any diffuser.

7. THIS COFFEE BLEND THAT BOOSTS YOUR ENERGY, MENTAL CLARITY, AND FOCUS

Hyperfocus Brain Enhancing Nootropic Coffee, $23, Amazon

Made with a blend of high quality, 100 percent organic coffee and Yerba Mate (a natural plant from the holly tree family), this Hyperfocus Nootropic coffee improves mental clarity and long-lasting energy levels. It also boosts your memory throughout the day without crashing like regular coffee does, and reviewers say the "taste is wonderful."

8. THE CADDY THAT HELPS YOU MINIMIZE CLUTTER AND INCREASE ORGANIZATION IN YOUR LIVING SPACE

Fasthomegoods Armrest Caddy Pocket Organizer, $15, Amazon

Give all of your essentials a home with this Fasthomegoods caddy organizer. It hangs over almost any armrest (couch or recliner) to reduce clutter and ensure that your things are always within reach. The three pockets hold remote controls, books, tablets, and glasses, and it's effective without drawing attention to itself. The fabric is durable and meant to last, and reviewers say it also works underneath mattresses.

9. THESE BRILLIANT BLUE-LIGHT BLOCKING GLASSES IF YOU SPEND ALL DAY STARING AT A SCREEN

Eyekepper UV-Blocking Computer Glasses, $12, Amazon

If you spend hours every day staring at a screen, these Eyekepper computer glasses could help reduce headaches, improve brain fog, and limit blue light exposure for a healthier circadian rhythm. You can choose from 12 colors and 14 prescriptions (if you need reading glasses). They're also discreetly tinted unlike other brands, so most people just think they're your regular pair.

10. THIS SPECIAL FILTER THAT BALANCES PH AND IONIZES YOUR WATER

Invigorated Water Ionized Filter, $55, Amazon

This intriguing ionized water filter actually reduces inflammation and acidity in the body. It balances the pH of your drinking water and filters out bad tastes, chlorine, sediment, and bacteria. "I've been drinking water from the pitcher for about a month and I've experienced positive results in my digestive system," says one reviewer. "I've also seen positive differences in my skin. I will be ordering the pitcher for others in my family who need a health boost." This one comes with two filters, so you won't have to refill it for a while.

11. THIS SMART WATER BOTTLE THAT REMINDS YOU TO STAY HYDRATED

Hidrate Spark 2.0 Smart Water Bottle, $55, Amazon

This smart water bottle not only syncs up to your phone via Bluetooth, but it can connect to your fitness tracker to help you reach your daily hydration goals. It also glows to remind you to stay hydrated, and runs on batteries, so it's totally wireless. It's available in five colors, and most reviewers have "nothing but positive things to say about [their] experience with Hidrate." It's also dishwasher-safe.

12. THIS WELL-ROUNDED BOOK FOR A JOURNALING EXPERIENCE UNLIKE ANYTHING ELSE

Sweet Ass Journal, $16, Amazon

According to its extremely high ratings, the Sweet Ass Journal definitely earns its bold name. Using habits, strategies, and personal practice techniques, it improves your life in so many different areas, including happiness, gratitude, focus, idea generation, minimalism, gift-giving, winning, planning, affirmations, and meditation. "It's very clear and direct, and it is a fun way to keep you motivated and continuously writing day in and day out," says one reviewer who claims it's "unlike any other journal I've used."

13. THIS GORGEOUS WAY TO MINIMIZE CLUTTER ON YOUR BATHROOM COUNTERTOP

DreamGenius Adjustable Makeup Organizer, $29, Amazon

When my space is cluttered, so is my mind. That's why I love brilliant organizational products like the DreamGenius makeup stand. It has a 360-degree rotation and six adjustable layers that you can move up or down to fit any bottle you have. It's also simple to assemble, easy to wash, and gives everything from bottles to brushes a space-savvy home on your counter.

14. THE SIMPLE KITCHEN TOOL THAT HELPS YOU MAKE DELICIOUS, NOURISHING MEALS WITH MINIMAL EFFORT

Crock-Pot Cook' N Carry Slow Cooker, $23, Amazon

A home-cooked meal does wonders for your soul as well as your stomach, but not everyone has the time. Thankfully, there's the Crock-Pot Cook' N Carry slow cooker. Simply throw in all of your ingredients, choose one of the three easy settings, and let all the flavors meld together for a hot, delicious meal come dinnertime. It's extremely portable with its locking lid and carrying handles, and the interior comes out so you can throw it in the dishwasher.

15. THIS MUST-READ BOOK IF YOUR BRAIN IS STUFFED WITH WORRIES AND NEGATIVE THINKING

Declutter Your Mind, $11, Amazon

Hundreds of reviewers are raving about Declutter Your Mind — a straightforward and easy-to-implement book about reframing negative thoughts and making mental space for what actually matters. It's full of exercises and science-backed theories that have an immediate impact on your mindset. Needless to say, people are thrilled about it: "I wish I had this book decades ago -- literally would have saved me a lot of grief," comments one reader.

16. THIS GORGEOUS (AND SUPPORTIVE) MEDITATION CUSHION TO INSPIRE A DAILY PRACTICE

Peace Yoga Zafu Meditation Cushion, $25-$35, Amazon

In my opinion, forming a daily meditative practice is a lot easier when you set aside space specifically for mindfulness. This Peace Yoga Zafu meditation cushion keeps your spine straight and your limbs comfortable with its supportive buckwheat hull filling. The cotton cover comes off so you can wash it, it has handles for convenient travel, and it's available in six colorful designs and two sizes.

17. THIS HERB GARDEN STARTER KIT, BECAUSE GARDENING HELPS TO REDUCE STRESS LEVELS

Nature’s Blossom's Herb Garden Starter Kit, $25, Amazon

Loads of people find gardening therapeutic, but one recent study actually found decreased cortisol (stress hormone) levels and an increase in positive moods. This Nature’s Blossom's kit gets you started with five different herbs and everything you need to grow them, including seeds, biodegradable pots, soil, and markers. Not only can you use them indoors or outdoors to gain all the benefits of gardening, but you'll have your own fresh supply of thyme, basil, cilantro, parsley, and sage for cooking delicious meals.

18. THIS BLUETOOTH SHOWER SPEAKER THAT KEEPS YOU HAPPY AND ON-SCHEDULE

Hrome Bluetooth Shower Speaker, $40, Amazon

Because studies show that listening to music actually increases dopamine in the brain, fitting some into your daily routine could make you happier. This Hrome Bluetooth shower speaker is waterproof, wireless, and rechargeable. It also has a built-in suction cup, an awesome cracked rainbow back-lit effect, and a digital clock to keep you on schedule in the morning. The on-device buttons even let you skip songs or make a hands-free phone call.

19. THESE EXTENSION CORDS FOR YOUR PHONE CHARGER GIVE YOU 6 EXTRA FEET OF FREEDOM

USB Cable Extension Cords, $7 (Pack of 2), Amazon

Why didn't someone think of this sooner? Rather than buying a longer phone charger (because, let's face it, those things are expensive), there are these USB cable extension cords. They come in a pack of two and have both ends, so instead of being glued to an outlet, you can add an extra six feet to any USB cord. They're also made with error-free data transmission and full-speed charging in mind.

20. THIS 5-IN-1 STARTER KIT TO BEGIN YOUR YOGA PRACTICE

Yes4All Yoga Starter Kit, $31, Amazon

Because it strengthens your body as well as your ability to be mindful, I'm a huge believer in yoga. This Yes4All starter kit comes with everything you need to begin your practice, including an extra-thick non-slip mat, two blocks, a towel, and a stretching strap. "This is a really nice set and has everything a yoga beginner like me needs to start out," says one reviewer. The materials — like cotton and microfiber — are all meant to withstand sweat and last a long time, too.

21. THIS REUSABLE NOTEBOOK WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE

Rocketbook Everlast Smart Notebook, $28, Amazon

As someone who really benefits by writing things down (and previously went through sticky notes like my life depended on it), this Rocketbook Everlast smart notebook is a must for me. Even though they feel like paper, the 36 reusable pages wipe clean with a damp cloth because they're made from a special polyester material. Best of all, the included app makes it easy for you to blast your notes and lists to digital storehouses like Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, Box, and OneNote, and it comes with the erasable Frixion pen you need to make it work.

22. THIS MIX OF HERBS AND SUPERFOODS THAT BOOSTS MENTAL CLARITY AND MOOD

Moon Juice Brain Dust, $38, Amazon

Add this Moon Juice Brain Dust to your tea, water, smoothies, or morning coffee for improved mental clarity and energy. The secret is the carefully-chosen herbs and super mushrooms that nourish your brain and body, all harvested at peak season and extracted to deliver the greatest benefit. According to reviewers, the taste is great and they "notice a difference in mood with one scoop." This is made by a mother in Venice, California, and has a light berry taste that's great to stir into lemon water.

23. THIS AMAZING ROBOTIC VACUUM AT A GREAT PRICE

ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum, $160, Amazon

Unsurprisingly, robot vacuums are one of the best investments to make to help boost your living space majorly. Not only does it clean while you're doing other things, but it keeps my space fresh and uplifting with minimal effort. The ILIFE V3s Pro robotic vacuum comes at a great price, even though it has smart sensors, impressive power, and the ability to dock and charge itself. You can set automatic cleaning schedules, and it works on pet hair, dirt, dust, and debris — even under couches and beds, thanks to its low-profile design.

24. THIS PERSONAL BLENDER & FOOD PROCESSOR MAKES PREPPING A BREEZE

Cosori Smoothie Blender, $55, Amazon

This tiny, portable blender comes with two BPA-free 32-ounce jars for blending smoothies and shakes, and a travel lid so you can seal it and go. The powerful blender and stainless steel blades completely pulverize ice, and it comes with a cleaning brush to make cleaning the blades a lot easier. Most of the parts are dishwasher-safe, and it has three modes to blend everything to your liking.

25. THESE 71 SIMPLE HABITS TO IMPROVE YOUR MINDFULNESS ANYWHERE

10-Minute Mindfulness, $12, Amazon

Written by bestselling authors S.J. Scott and Barrie Davenport, 10-Minute Mindfulness gives you 71 simple habits that help you root yourself in the current moment, no matter where you are or what you're doing. Readers report renewed motivation, increased happiness, and a better quality of life using these easy-to-implement suggestions. They have mindfulness tools to help prepare you for any time of the day, and helps you lead a more intentional life.

26. THIS ALOE-BASED FOUNDATION THAT'S ACTUALLY GOOD FOR YOUR SKIN

EVXO Natural Liquid Mineral Foundation, $24, Amazon

Even though this partial-coverage foundation gives you a flawless complexion, dewy skin, and a natural look, it's made without any harmful chemicals or additives. Skin-improving ingredients like aloe, chamomile, thyme, and Vitamin E won't clog your pores, and they won't irritate sensitive skin. It's also vegan, gluten-free, comes in seven skin tones, and is made naturally in the USA.

27. THIS PURIFYING AROMATHERAPY SHOWER HEAD THAT YOU CAN FILL WITH ESSENTIAL OILS

Fusion 7-Setting Aromatherapy Showerhead, $20, Amazon

The innovative built-in reservoir handle in this Fusion showerhead is filled with aromatherapy minerals and active carbon. This purifies your water and adds a stress-reducing element that's better for your hair, skin, and mood. When the double cartridges are empty, you can refill them with your essential oils or purifier of choice. It even offers tools-free installation and has seven settings like rain or a pulsing massage for your ideal water flow.

28. THIS EYE-FRIENDLY DESK LAMP AND HUMIDIFIER IN ONE

iMagitek Desk Lamp And Humidifier, $13, Amazon

Friendly to both your eyes and your lungs, this iMagitek desk lamp has three LED eye-protective brightness levels and doubles as a humidifier. The neck can be rotated any which way for easy reading or crafting, and it plugs into any USB port for power. You can run both the humidifier and the light at the same time, but they also run separately if need be. Reviewers love that it has a USB port that can also charge a phone.

29. THIS CALMING AND CLEANSING MATCHA MUD MASK

Hokkuu Volcanic Mud Matcha Mask, $22, Amazon

No self-care day is complete without a complexion-changing facial. This Hokkuu Matcha mask combines Asian volcanic clay with antioxidant-packed green tea. The result is cleansed pores, glowing skin, and an even tone. People say it's gentle enough for the most sensitive skin, and some even comment that it's "quite possibly the best mask [they've] ever used." It's also great to use on the body, and reviewers with sensitive skin love it.

30. THIS GENIUS MINDFULNESS GADGET THAT TRACKS YOUR BREATHING AND HELPS YOU RELAX

Spire Stone Mindfulness Tracker, $109, Amazon

Just like any other activity tracker, the Spire Stone notes your movement, steps, and calories — but it also helps you reduce stress and cultivate mindfulness. If your breathing becomes tense and erratic, a gentle notification gives you actions you can take to help you relax. It aids with breath work, visual exercises, and guided meditations, and it charges wirelessly with a battery that lasts up to 10 days. It also lets you know when you're usually the most productive so you can work smarter, and one reviewer writes: "I was just on a phone meeting and got a notification on my iPhone that it had been awhile since I'd taken a deep breath. Sure enough, Spire was right. It was just a nice little nudge, a reminder, to get back to doing what I know is important, full and functional breathing."

31. THESE HANDY ADHESIVE MAGNETS SO YOU CAN ALWAYS FIND YOUR STUFF

Tescat Magnetic Organizers, $10 (6 Pack), Amazon

"They are so tiny and convenient, you can literally put them anywhere," says one reviewer about these Tescat magnetic organizers. With a reliable adhesive on the back and a strong magnet on the front, they can hold up to three pounds at once. Stick them on the wall to hold your keys, your bedside table to keep your phone chargers handy, or on your desk to organize your wires. You can even use them for metal kitchen utensils or knives.

32. THIS FLOWER & SALT BATH SOAKS WITH GREAT INGREDIENTS

amaki Flowers & Salts Bath Soak, $22 (Set of 2), Amazon

Bath salts are one of the easiest ways to relax, but some brands are loaded with hidden additives. Not this one — the amaki bath soaks are made with real flower petals, Dead Sea salts, and lavender essential oils. They'll also help you relax and de-stress while soothing tired muscles. Reviewers say they smell incredible, and it even comes with free mesh bags to help minimize the mess afterwards.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.