33 Brilliant Products To Help Get Your Ish Together, Because The Struggle Is Real

Tolstoy is rumored to have said that a disordered desk is a sign of genius. I say "rumored," because I can't dig up the citation underneath everything here on my desk. Just kidding — we have the internet for that now. However, if you're like me, you're always trying to get more organized, or at least to stave off the appearance of being a hot mess. The good news is that there are about a million brilliant products out there to help you get your ish together, because, yes, the struggle is real.

In the hot mess department, I made a trip to the doctor's office recently and every single person I interacted with, from the receptionist to the nurse to the doctor herself greeted me with some variation on "Ohhhh, you must have a dog!" Yes, strangers, in fact, I have a giant and hairy Great Pyrenees who deposits white strands all over my generally dark clothing on the regular — and I'd given up caring until every single person at that office managed to point out for me the canine fur that had become a part of my ensemble. If only I'd had this lint roller that rolls out just like a lipstick to sanitize myself beforehand. Learn from my mistakes, friends, and get thyself to Amazon for these quick and easy fixes!