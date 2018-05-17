33 Clever AF Gadgets On Amazon That Basically Do All The Work For You

Every once in a while, I'll run across a product that makes me do a double take, and I'll wonder: "How have I managed to live without this brilliant device all these years?" This increases tenfold when I find clever AF gadgets on Amazon that basically do all the work for me. I love saving time, and I love when things that usually require a lot of work can suddenly be done a lot easier with the right product.

There are things like a makeup brush cleaner that cleans your whole collection without having to wait for dry time, a magnet that hangs your pictures without taking out the electric drill, and a little chopper that dices onions without tears or effort. Buy one of these, and you'll find that a task becomes the job of the product itself — and it's blissfully not your problem anymore.

Best of all, there's something on this list (and on Amazon, of course) for everyone — if you want to get a better night's sleep, are trying your hand at becoming a sushi chef, or you just want to organize your closet better, there's something here for you. And you won't have to wait years to find it.

1 The Makeup Brush Cleaner That Sanitizes Your Whole Collection In Minutes Uniqcare Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner $20 Amazon Your makeup brushes are harboring more than leftover eyeshadow when they're done making you pretty — they're also home to dirt, microbes, and oils. This handy kit cleans your brushes like a boss at the touch of a button: Just insert the handle into one of the eight elasticized brush holders, and press start. The battery-powered device spins the brushes to clean (inside the included brush spinner bowl) and then dry. You can clean your whole collection right away — and start using them immediately without waiting for them to dry out. Buy Now

2 A Cordless Wand That Annihilates Your Split Ends Lescolton Split Ends Trimmer $77 Amazon When you're in-between visits to your stylist and your split ends start showing, this convenient tool will have your it back to its salon-fresh appearance in no time. Simply section your dry hair off as though you were straightening it, then pass this appliance through each section three to four times. This battery-powered trimmer removes only the split ends, taking off 4 to 8 millimeters to leave you with smooth, healthy, frizz-free hair without giving you a cut. It also comes with two different trim spacers, a comb to assist you in separating your strands, and a small bottle of argan oil. Buy Now

3 The Can Chiller That Makes Anything Icy Cold In 60 Seconds Flat Chill-O-Maticutomatic Can Chiller $21 Amazon Just one look at this device and it's pretty simple to imagine the various applications where you need a device that can make warm cans cold in 1 minute flat — parties and tailgates certainly come to mind. Simply load this battery-powered device with a sandwich bag-sized amount of ice, insert your can, close the lid, and press the button. The same ice can chill an entire 12 pack of drinks, and the action of the machine won't cause fizz or foam. It runs on batteries, so you can bring it anywhere you please. Buy Now

4 The Robot Vacuum That Cleans Up All The Messes Without You Housmile Robotic Vacuum $100 Amazon This robot vacuum will clean your house with the touch of a button using its simultaneous sweeping, vacuuming and advanced filtration — all while you sit around and enjoy some quality Netflix. It's pretty silent, comes equipped with an advanced motor for 99.7 percent more efficient operation than its previous model, and has two vacuuming modes: one for small rooms and one for larger rooms. The device also features a long-lasting lithium-ion battery that lasts for years, and the anti-drop detect steps when it sees them and turns around to avoid breakage. Buy Now

5 The Picture And Poster Hangers That Don't Leave Holes In Your Wall Good Hangups $15 Amazon These super-clever poster and picture hangers enable you to customize your space without worrying about the damage you're leaving behind on your walls. Just place a sticker on the wall, stick the art to it, and add the magnet on top. If your art isn't level, you change your mind, or you move, it's no problem — these stickers are easy to remove. No fuss, no muss, no residue. Buy Now

6 The Sandwich Maker That Has Your Breakfast Nailed Hamilton Dual Sandwich Breakfast Sandwich Maker $34 Amazon Breakfast on a busy weekday used to be time-consuming, but not with this all-in-one device — it toasts your bagel or muffin, cooks your egg to perfection, and heats up your toppings in 5 minutes. It makes two sandwiches at once, it's non-stick, and all the removable parts are safe for the dishwasher. Buy Now

7 A Hands-Free Dispenser That Foams Up Your Soap For You Foaming Automatic Soap Dispenser $27 Amazon This ultra-smart soap dispenser is the gadget you always wish was on hand when your hands are really grimy. Just place your hand under the smart infra-red motion sensor and it squirts out the soap without any contact. This battery-powered device works with your favorite liquid soap, which also comes out as luxurious foam — reducing your soap use, too. You can even use the device with hand sanitizer, it comes with adhesive to mount it, and one fill of the reservoir lasts for over 800 washes. Buy Now

8 The Genius Contraption That Makes Folding T-Shirts A Breeze Ollieree Plastic T-Shirt Folder $4 Amazon If you're tired of your drawers being a mess of unorganized clothing, try out this crazy-looking device. It folds your shirts and pants in as little as 3 seconds, and Amazon reviewers rave about the space they save in their closets and armoires. It's also lightweight and durable. Buy Now

9 The Book Stand That Takes The Neck Pain Out Of Reading BestBookStand $11 Amazon Whether you're a student, an inveterate cook, or just a hardcore bookworm, this stand will save your neck: It displays your reading material at eye level for maximum comfort. It's heavy-duty enough to support the heaviest books — "It fits my HUGE constitutional law book just fine, which really surprised me," says one reviewer — and is adjustable. It's also incredibly versatile: While many users report using this stand to support their books while taking notes, others found it helpful for reading while in bed, and it even works with your tablet. Buy Now

10 The Sleep Device That Cures Your Insomnia Naturally Dodow Sleep Aid Device $60 Amazon If you're looking to get more sleep or fall asleep faster, try out this innocuous-looking device. It basically teaches you how to fall asleep naturally by getting you to synchronize your breathing with a hypnotic combination of a metronome and a low light that projects onto your ceiling. You begin with a 20-minute program which shuts itself off at the end of the sequence, and then you work down to an 8-minute program. It works by slowing your breathing down and keeping your brain busy with an activity that's relaxing, and reviewers say it really works. Buy Now

11 These Eco-Friendly Laundry Balls Clean Your Laundry Without Detergent Reusable Non-Toxic Laundry Balls $23 Amazon Many of us are trying to cut back on our chemical use these days, and these laundry balls are a great way to do it. The dozens of specially-formulated natural ceramic beads eliminate odors, bacteria, and germs by increasing the pH level of the water, while negatively charged ions adhere to dirt and remove stains. No detergent is necessary, meaning you can clean fabrics without harsh chemicals, dyes, or perfumes — so they're perfect for those who are prone to skin irritations, safe for babies and children, and ideal for anyone who suffers from eczema, psoriasis, allergies, or other skin ailments. What's more, two of these FDA-certified balls will last you for 1,000 washes. Buy Now

12 This Super Fun Mask Peels Itself Off With A Magnet Al'Iver Magnetic Face Mask $18 Amazon We all love a good mask, and this one is mineral-rich, smells good, and removes itself with a magnet. Made from Dead Sea mud, this mask is permeated not only with 24 kinds of skin-protecting and nourishing elements — but also has iron particles to create a micro-current in the skin and boosts circulation. Then, when you place the magnetic cleaner alongside (not directly on) your face for removal, it enables a deeper clean because it's lifting out those soaked-in iron particles. The mask comes off instantly and leaves nothing behind — you don't even need to wash afterward. Buy Now

13 This Chopper Dices Onions, Makes Zucchini Noodles, And Does Pretty Much Everything Else Vegetable Chopper $25 Amazon You know that making your own meals is best, but the prep work is so much work. Enter this vegetable chopper — it includes a medium chopping blade, a fine chopping blade, a spiralizer, a ribbon blade, a straight slicer blade, a coarse grater; and a julienne slicer blade. It'll cut that vegetable work in half, it's compact, BPA-free, and can be fully disassembled for easy cleaning in the dishwasher. Buy Now

14 The Electric Pedicure System That Gets Rid Of All The Dead Skin Naturalico Electric Callus Remover $21 Amazon With a powerful motor that moves 360-degrees at 40 turns a second, this electric callus remover gets rid of any dead skin or dry patches on your feet and heels. It has a battery that works for 40 minutes at a time once fully charged, this durable gadget will last for over 1,000 uses. It comes with a travel bag, a cleaning brush, and a replacement head, too. Buy Now

15 This Stylish-Looking Gadget Opens Any Can Safely In Seconds Electric Can Opener $20 Amazon If you're left-handed like me, manual can openers can be a real challenge. This sleek-looking electric device is not your grandma's automatic can opener — it changes the game with its simplified push button operation, and it's perfect for anyone with arthritis, carpal tunnel, or other hand strength issues. This gadget also produces a smooth edge on both the can and lid for a safer opening experience. Bonus: It comes with a manual jar opener, pictured on the right above. Buy Now

16 The 8-In-1 Kitchen Appliance That You Will Change Your Life Cosori 8-In-1 Programmable Multi-Cooker $70 Amazon This is the versatile appliance that will change the game in your kitchen. It's a pressure cooker. It's a rice cooker. It bakes cakes. It's a crock pot. It steams vegetables, makes yogurt, reheats, boils pasta, keeps food warm — essentially, if you can think it up, this FDA-certified 6-quart multi-cooker can do it. Plus, the food-grade stainless steel inner pot, lid, and steam rack are easy to clean and dishwasher-safe. Buy Now

17 The Time-Saving Gadget That Puts An End To One Of Life's Most Common Irritants Wireless RF Key Finder $17 Amazon Who knows how many hours you'll get back every month with this device? Attach these super cute smiley-face tags to your keys, then when you can't find them, press the button that's color-coordinated to the tag on the set you've misplaced — and it will beep loudly and flash. No need to install an app on your phone, plus this solution is much less expensive than other devices. It also comes with three tags and works within a 98-foot transmitting range through walls, cushions, and doors. Buy Now

18 The Genius Plate That Will Save You Time And Money THAT! Frozen Food Thawing Plate $60 Amazon When you get home late and you've forgotten to get something out of the freezer to cook for dinner, this high-tech plate will save you time by defrosting that still-frozen food in a hurry. With embedded thermo-liquid heat pipes, this plate defrosts frozen foods in less than half the time of traditional countertop thawing — with no electricity, chemicals, or batteries. Unlike the microwave, which actually cooks your food on low during the "defrost" setting, this device provides a gentle, even thaw to keep your food's flavor intact. Buy Now

19 The Handy Kitchen Accessory That Takes The Strain Out Of Making Pasta Lekue Pasta Cooker $23 Amazon With this device, you can now cook pasta in the microwave — meaning we have officially reached the final frontier in microwave cooking. This accessory is specifically designed to cook without the hot water overflowing everywhere, and it'll let you drain the past in the same vessel. Simply cover your pasta with water and cook for the same amount of time as you would on the stovetop. It's a great option for people who have trouble handling those huge pots of water. Buy Now

20 Brilliant Gadget That Saves Energy And The Planet Kasa Smart Plug With Energy Monitoring $29 Amazon This plug can save you money by controlling your energy costs, and it'll give you peace of mind when you're worried you left the straightener on when you're at work. The Smart Plug works in conjunction with a free app and your WiFi network to enable you to control your plug-in devices from anywhere. Scheduling helps you keep energy bills low by preventing power-hungry devices from being left on longer than needed, and you can also schedule your devices to come on at regular times while you're on vacation. Buy Now

21 The Perfect Solution For Watching Your Tablet While In The Kitchen Or Bath Koala Tablet Wall Mount $15 Amazon If you like watching YouTube videos in the bath or laying in bed, you need this awesome wall mount. It creates a level place to watch your tablet wherever you want to, and the two small, sturdy plastic brackets can be set up on the wall landscape or portrait style. Its sleek design is also a space-saver, so it's great for dorms or offices, or anywhere with tight quarters. Buy Now

22 The Mug That Makes Sure Your Hot Beverage Is Always Just The Right Temperature LEXO Temperature Mug $46 Amazon If you're a hot coffee or hot tea aficionado and can't live without your favorite beverage, this mug is a must for you: It brings your hot beverage to the perfect drinking temperature in minutes and holds it there for hours. What makes this mug so smart? It stores up the extra heat it absorbs in when your beverage is first dispensed in its insulating material, and that's what it uses to keep your beverage warm as the liquid naturally begins to cool. What's more, it's made of triple wall kitchen-grade stainless steel and has a BPA-free lid. Buy Now

23 The Crazy-Looking Gadget That Turns You Into A Sushi Ninja Camp Chef Sushi Roller $10 Amazon This incredibly cool sushi device produces some amazingly professional-looking sushi rolls that would make even Hiro proud. You simply line the dishwasher-safe plastic tube with sushi rice, then fill with the ingredients of your choice — then seal the tube and use the plunger to push the rice out. Either leave plain or roll in nori, it makes perfect round, restaurant-quality sushi every time — and you can also use it for fudge rolls, cake rolls, and rolled cookies. Buy Now

24 This Heated Sonic Massager Is A Cure-All For Your Eyes TouchBeauty Sonic Eye Massager $15 Amazon If powerful eye creams aren't enough after a night of no sleep, this remarkable tool uses the power of both heat and sonic waves to relieve puffiness, dark circles, and eye strain — and it helps moisturizer penetrate the sensitive skin around your eyes. The device switches on automatically when it senses contact with your fingertips, vibrating to increase circulation and relax your eyes. The wand's metal tip warms to just over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which reinforces the circulation-boosting effect while opening pores to permit increased absorption of eye creams. Buy Now

25 This 3-In-1 Styler Combines All Your Favorite Hair Tools XTava Hot 3-In-1 Styler $27 Amazon There's only so much space on your bathroom counter, so make the most of it with this hair styling tool: It's a curling iron, round brush, and flat iron all in one. Best of all, you can switch from straightening and smoothing to flipping and curling with the click of one button. This super-versatile device also provides you with four temperature settings for different hair types — use the lower heat settings for thin or fine hair, and the higher temperatures for thicker hair. Buy Now

26 The Simple But Smart Gadget That Keeps Your Soda Bubbly Jokari Fizz Keeper $16 Amazon Man, that first hit of bubbly soda can't be beat, and this gadget ensures that your favorite carbonated beverage stays as fresh and fizzy as when it's first opened. Replace your soda bottle's original cap and pump to re-pressurize the bottle. This device fits all standard 1- and 2-liter plastic bottles, and the patented design preserves the carbonation and keeps soda fresh for weeks. Buy Now

27 The Brewing Genius That Loves Your Coffee As Much As You Do Behmor Temperature Control Coffee Maker $155 Amazon With this coffee maker, every cup you make is engineered for perfection down to the last degree. Water temperature while brewing is critical for ideal coffee extraction, and this coffee maker enables you to customize your brewing temperature anywhere between 190 to 210 degrees Fahrenheit. Along with the machine's internal altitude calibration, you get an accurate brewing temperature within 1 degree. Combined with its customizable pre-soak time and pulsed water flow design, you're getting a whole lot of TLC in every cup. Buy Now

28 The Moldable Glue That Fixes Everything Sugru Moldable Glue Strips $10 Amazon These patented moldable strips can be formed into just about any shape and will bond practically any two surfaces together to assist in a myriad of repairs. Leave to cure overnight, and they harden into durable, waterproof silicone rubber. It feels like modeling clay, and it's that easy to use, too. "Handy to have around in every home," says one reviewer who found uses from repairing smartphone accessories to patching plumbing. They're UV-resistant and dishwasher safe once cured, and work on aluminum, steel, ceramic, plastic, and some fabrics. Buy Now

29 A Foolproof Shortcut To A Perfect Cat's Eye Eyeliner Stamp $13 Amazon This crazy-but-brilliant stamp pen gives you the perfect eyeliner wing in on quick motion. Instead of sweating in front of a mirror for hours, it's just a matter of pointing and stamping: line up the stamp from the corner of your eye to the end of your eyebrow to create the same wing on each side, and the curve in each stamp provides a quick natural flick. The special waterproof wax-based makeup formulation in these stamps dries quickly and holds on strong. Buy Now

30 The Super Cold Sphere That Makes The Pain Go Away Recoup Fitness Cold Massage Roller Ball $38 Amazon If you're constantly sore from workouts or just general muscle pain, this massage roller ball functions like an ice pack on steroids: Fitted with 3.4-ounces of cooling gel, it combines the benefits of cold therapy and traditional massage to deliver quick relief from muscle aches and pains. After a night in the freezer, it stays cold for approximately 6 hours, and the easy-to-grip base makes it simple to control and target soreness and knots in muscles all over your body. It can also be used without its base for frictionless cryotherapy, too. Buy Now

31 The Kettle That Makes It Easy To Steep Your Tea Precisely As You Like It Gourmia Electric Glass Tea Kettle $50 Amazon With all of the high-tech coffee pots out there, it's about time tea lovers got something equally supercharged like this sophisticated, ultra-precise electronic infuser. The kettle is programmable and allows you to select just the right temperature for your particular tea, and the infuser itself has a special 360-degree design that ensures optimal tea saturation and a superb steep. The strainer basket also raises and lowers to allow you to customize your flavor safely, without the need to open the hot kettle. A cordless detachable base makes the kettle itself easy to maneuver, too. Buy Now

32 The Weird But Genius Massager That More Than 1 Million People Swear By Body Back Junior $22 Amazon It may look like something to hang coats on, but this massage aid could be just the thing you've been looking for to release your built up myofascial tension. Made from durable, high-density, BPA-free polyethylene, this device's seven accurately placed therapy knobs give you access to every pressure point on your entire body, so you can locate and relieve spasms and knots. One reviewer writes: "You will get so much from this tool. It will become your go-to all day. I had one at home and one at the office. I suffer from a bad back, and also migraines. I use it on my lower back, my upper back, and everywhere in between." Buy Now