33 Inventions On Amazon That Make Daily Tasks So Much Easier

Sometimes it’s the simplest things that make life better. If you don’t know what I mean, take a minute to scroll through Amazon and you’ll see a slew of basic but brilliant items that make you think: “I had no idea I even wanted that — but now I can’t live without it.” The internet is full of these innovations. In fact, one of the biggest hallmarks of genius products on Amazon is when something solves a problem that you didn’t even know you had.

When you see of these problem-solving products on Amazon, a lightbulb goes off when you realize your world is about to change in amazing ways. I’m talking about things like shoelaces that you don’t have to tie, lint rollers that don’t stick to the table, or pouches that prevent your headphones from tangling. Try any of those genius items and you’ll feel an annoying cloud lift from over your head forever. Not only that, you'll also spot items that do other things like combine products (brushes that are also flat irons, sponges that are also soap dispensers) or prevent daily hassles (knives that make onions cry-proof, ties that prevent your bed sheets from slipping off). To get you started, I've put together a list of some of the best products on Amazon to make your everyday life a little more awesome.