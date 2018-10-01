Summer is officially over, but don't be too sad about it — there's so much to celebrate this fall, starting with these epic new beauty products that came out in September. While July had its fair share of dewy, shimmery highlighters and August had a whole lot of foundations and concealers, September brought us goodies that provide high pigment for your face and hydration for your skin.

We're in full fall mode, which means it's time to transition our beauty routines to adapt to our cozy wardrobes and the cooler climate. The September beauty scene has everything you'd expect to find — rich, warm eyeshadows (like Urban Decay's Naked Cherry palette); hydrating, colorful lipsticks (like Sisley's Le Phyto-Rouge lipsticks); and nourishing face oils and creams (like Dr. Jart's new Ceramidin collection). And while they might be made with fall in mind, some of these launches are so good, you'll be using them well into winter and maybe even into the start of spring (we're looking at you, Origins Blooming Bold lipsticks and lip balms).

If you've been busy and need a TL;DR list of the best launches of September, here are our picks for what you need to add to your makeup and skin care routine right now.

SISLEY Le Phyto-Rouge Long-Lasting Hydration Lipstick SISLEY Le Phyto-Rouge Collection $57 Sisley-Paris Buy Now Sisley's got a new lipstick and your lips are going to beg you to wear it every single day. Le Phyto Rouge is a hydrating, highly pigmented lipstick that goes on silky smooth, thanks to its "Hydrobooster Complex" composed of microspheres of hyaluronic acid and konjac glucomannans, which helps to plump and smooth your lips over time. The lipstick, which comes in a sassy zebra-printed magnetic case, comes in 20 different vibrant shades.

Beautycounter Countercontrol Clear Pore Cleanser Countercontrol Clear Pore Cleanser $26 Buy Now If you've been on the hunt for a deep-cleaning cleanser that delivers results, but is made with natural ingredients, you've probably noticed it's a bit of a challenge. But Beautycounter is up to the task with its new daily exfoliating cleanser made for oily and blemish-prone skin. It'll remove oil, makeup, and other impurities, but is made with ingredients that won't irritate even the most sensitive of skin.

Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask The Kissu Lip Mask $30 Buy Now Raise your hand if you ever wake up with dry, flaky lips. Tatcha's new lip sleeping mask will make sure that never happens again. It's a gorgeous clear jelly that melts onto your lips to lock in moisture overnight. While you're sleeping, the mask works to hydrate and plump your pout. Plus, it looks really pretty on your vanity.

Mazz Hanna Amethyst-Infused Cuticle Oil Amethyst-Infused Cuticle Oil $28 Mazz Hanna Buy Now Here's something everyone needs, but might not know they need — a ultra-nourishing cuticle oil from Mazz Hanna, celebrity manicurist and crystal healer. It's not only made with a blend of botanical and essential oils to hydrate your nails and cuticles, but it also features an amethyst roller ball, which she says will help fight the urge to pick or bite your nails, because the stone's "healing powers" can help you break bad habits.

Schmidt's Lily Of The Valley Deodorant Schmidt's Lily Of The Valley Deodorant $10.99 Schmidt's Buy Now If you love Schmidt’s Naturals deodorant and supporting a good cause, you're in luck. The Portland-based brand just launched Lily of the Valley Deodorant in partnership with the Jane Goodall Foundation inspired by one of Dr. Goodall’s favorite floral aromas. Five percent of every Lily of the Valley deodorant sale will benefit the Jane Goodall Foundation’s efforts to protect animals and conserve the environment.

L’OCCITANE Immortelle Reset Oil-in-Serum L’OCCITANE Immortelle Reset Oil-in-Serum $59 L’OCCITANE Buy Now If you haven't gotten into serums or facial oils yet, L’OCCITANE’s Immortelle Reset Oil-in-Serum is a great one to start with. It's got a trio of botanical ingredients that work to smooth and re-awaken your skin. You are advised to apply it before bed so you can wake up with a hydrated glow. Who doesn't want that (especially in the dry fall climate)?

Origins Blooming Bold Lipsticks and Blooming Sheer Lip Balm Origins Blooming Bold Lipsticks and Blooming Sheer Lip Balm $20 Origins Buy Now It's been forever since Origins has released a new color cosmetic, but the brand promises that these new lippies are worth the wait. The lipstick and the lip balms are both made with 12 kinds of flowers, including crushed petals, repurposed buttery flower waxes, flower honeys, and essential oils. The result? A gorgeous, comfortable lip that's also super sustainable.

Dr. Jart+ The Ceremidin Cream The Ceremidin Cream $48 Sephora Buy Now Fall can leave your face feeling dry AF. Dr. Jart+ is here to the rescue with its newly revamped deeply moisturizing cream that's made to strengthen the skin’s barrier and shield it from water and moisture loss. This cream is a part of a entire collection that promises to hydrate and protect your skin, including a toner and a mask (so be sure to check it out if your face is feeling extra irritated and dry).

The Lip Bar Brickhouse Matte Lipstick The Lip Bar Brickhouse $13 The Lip Bar Buy Now You might recognize Lip Bar from a recent trip to Target — that's because the black-owned, vegan, and cruelty-free brand just hit over 450 Target locations across the country in September. To celebrate, The Lip Bar released a new matte shade called Brickhouse. It's a deep brick red tone with hints of orange & brown, a perfect complement to your Pumpkin Spice lattes.

Sigma Beauty Blush Palette Sigma Beauty Blush Palette $39 Sigma Beauty Buy Now This might be the only blush palette you'll ever need in your makeup kit. Sigma Beauty's new blush palette has six gorgeous hues in matte and shimmer finishes that can be mixed and matched for a custom color.

Patchology x Kim Chi Sheet Mask Lookbook Patchology x Kim Chi Sheet Mask Lookbook $30 Patchology Buy Now If you've ever wanted to recreate one of drag queen Kim Chi's fabulous looks, you're in luck. She teamed up with Patchology on a line of sheet masks that not only feature four designs inspired by some of her fiercest looks, but will also pamper your skin like the queen that you are.

SLMD Step Zero: Cleansing Wipes Step Zero: Cleansing Wipes $15 SLMD Skincare Buy Now Dr. Pimple Popper Sandra Lee's acne line continues to grow and her latest addition is something everyone needs, pimple or no pimples — makeup remover wipes. These wipes are gentle enough for those with sensitive skin, thanks to its aloe vera and chamomile extract ingredients. It'll leave your face feeling squeaky clean, but should be used with a cleanser. Lee also released a hyaluronic acid serum this month for those of you looking for some extra hydration this fall.

ILIA Color Block High Impact Lipstick ILIA Color Block High Impact Lipstick $28 ILIA Beauty Buy Now ILIA's new Color Block High Impact lipstick was made for fall. It delivers full coverage color while also hydrating your lips with mango seed butter, apricot oil, and sunflower seed wax.

FOREO Luna fofo FOREO Luna fofo $89 Sephora Buy Now This is more than just a facial cleansing device. It's the world’s first "smart beauty coach" utilizing AI technology. What does that mean? This tiny device can analyze your skin’s hydration levels and create a custom cleansing routine that is unique to you and your skin's needs (that you can see on an app on your phone).

Milk Makeup Long Wear Gel Eyeliner Milk Makeup Long Wear Gel Eyeliner $22 Milk Makeup Buy Now There's a lot to love about Milk Makeup's new waterproof eyeliner, like the fact that it's highly pigmented and will last all day long. But perhaps the most impressive part about the product is that it's made with avocado oil and hyaluronic acid, so not only is it good for your skin, but it will also go onto your eyelids smoothly, without pulling or catching.

Drybar Glitter Gang Kit Drybar Glitter Gang Kit $215 Sephora Buy Now The holidays are just around the corner, which means it's not too early to start shopping for gifts (ones for yourself, included). This set from Drybar is the ultimate kit for beauty and hair lovers. It comes with a limited-edition silver glitter Buttercup blowdryer, as well as a Silver and Gold Glitter Spritzer Sparkle Spray, a Medium Ceramic Round Brush, Detox Dry Shampoo, and Triple Sec 3-in-1 Texturizing Spray.

CoverFX Concealer Power Play Concealer CoverFX Concealer Power Play Concealer $30 Ulta Beauty Buy Now If you're looking for a vegan, full-coverage concealer, CoverFX's newest one might be the one for you. It feels super lightweight compared to other concealers, but will last all day long (without creasing or transferring). It also comes in 40 different shades, so you definitely won't have trouble finding one that works for your skin tone.