20 New Beauty Products That Came Out In September 2018 We’re Still Swooning Over
Summer is officially over, but don't be too sad about it — there's so much to celebrate this fall, starting with these epic new beauty products that came out in September. While July had its fair share of dewy, shimmery highlighters and August had a whole lot of foundations and concealers, September brought us goodies that provide high pigment for your face and hydration for your skin.
We're in full fall mode, which means it's time to transition our beauty routines to adapt to our cozy wardrobes and the cooler climate. The September beauty scene has everything you'd expect to find — rich, warm eyeshadows (like Urban Decay's Naked Cherry palette); hydrating, colorful lipsticks (like Sisley's Le Phyto-Rouge lipsticks); and nourishing face oils and creams (like Dr. Jart's new Ceramidin collection). And while they might be made with fall in mind, some of these launches are so good, you'll be using them well into winter and maybe even into the start of spring (we're looking at you, Origins Blooming Bold lipsticks and lip balms).
If you've been busy and need a TL;DR list of the best launches of September, here are our picks for what you need to add to your makeup and skin care routine right now.
Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette
If you're still devastated about the news that Urban Decay is retiring its O.G. Naked palette, we've got some good news. There's a new palette in the family and it might make you forget what you were so sad about. Urban Decay's new Naked Cherry eyeshadow palette features 12 beautiful cherry-hued shadows, from shimmery pinks and peaches to deep burgundies and browns. It's time to wipe your tears and create a fierce new eye, ladies and gents!
SISLEY Le Phyto-Rouge Long-Lasting Hydration Lipstick
Sisley's got a new lipstick and your lips are going to beg you to wear it every single day. Le Phyto Rouge is a hydrating, highly pigmented lipstick that goes on silky smooth, thanks to its "Hydrobooster Complex" composed of microspheres of hyaluronic acid and konjac glucomannans, which helps to plump and smooth your lips over time. The lipstick, which comes in a sassy zebra-printed magnetic case, comes in 20 different vibrant shades.
Beautycounter Countercontrol Clear Pore Cleanser
If you've been on the hunt for a deep-cleaning cleanser that delivers results, but is made with natural ingredients, you've probably noticed it's a bit of a challenge. But Beautycounter is up to the task with its new daily exfoliating cleanser made for oily and blemish-prone skin. It'll remove oil, makeup, and other impurities, but is made with ingredients that won't irritate even the most sensitive of skin.
Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask
Raise your hand if you ever wake up with dry, flaky lips. Tatcha's new lip sleeping mask will make sure that never happens again. It's a gorgeous clear jelly that melts onto your lips to lock in moisture overnight. While you're sleeping, the mask works to hydrate and plump your pout. Plus, it looks really pretty on your vanity.
Mazz Hanna Amethyst-Infused Cuticle Oil
Here's something everyone needs, but might not know they need — a ultra-nourishing cuticle oil from Mazz Hanna, celebrity manicurist and crystal healer. It's not only made with a blend of botanical and essential oils to hydrate your nails and cuticles, but it also features an amethyst roller ball, which she says will help fight the urge to pick or bite your nails, because the stone's "healing powers" can help you break bad habits.
Schmidt's Lily Of The Valley Deodorant
If you love Schmidt’s Naturals deodorant and supporting a good cause, you're in luck. The Portland-based brand just launched Lily of the Valley Deodorant in partnership with the Jane Goodall Foundation inspired by one of Dr. Goodall’s favorite floral aromas. Five percent of every Lily of the Valley deodorant sale will benefit the Jane Goodall Foundation’s efforts to protect animals and conserve the environment.
L’OCCITANE Immortelle Reset Oil-in-Serum
If you haven't gotten into serums or facial oils yet, L’OCCITANE’s Immortelle Reset Oil-in-Serum is a great one to start with. It's got a trio of botanical ingredients that work to smooth and re-awaken your skin. You are advised to apply it before bed so you can wake up with a hydrated glow. Who doesn't want that (especially in the dry fall climate)?
Origins Blooming Bold Lipsticks and Blooming Sheer Lip Balm
It's been forever since Origins has released a new color cosmetic, but the brand promises that these new lippies are worth the wait. The lipstick and the lip balms are both made with 12 kinds of flowers, including crushed petals, repurposed buttery flower waxes, flower honeys, and essential oils. The result? A gorgeous, comfortable lip that's also super sustainable.
Dr. Jart+ The Ceremidin Cream
Fall can leave your face feeling dry AF. Dr. Jart+ is here to the rescue with its newly revamped deeply moisturizing cream that's made to strengthen the skin’s barrier and shield it from water and moisture loss. This cream is a part of a entire collection that promises to hydrate and protect your skin, including a toner and a mask (so be sure to check it out if your face is feeling extra irritated and dry).
The Lip Bar Brickhouse Matte Lipstick
You might recognize Lip Bar from a recent trip to Target — that's because the black-owned, vegan, and cruelty-free brand just hit over 450 Target locations across the country in September. To celebrate, The Lip Bar released a new matte shade called Brickhouse. It's a deep brick red tone with hints of orange & brown, a perfect complement to your Pumpkin Spice lattes.
Sigma Beauty Blush Palette
This might be the only blush palette you'll ever need in your makeup kit. Sigma Beauty's new blush palette has six gorgeous hues in matte and shimmer finishes that can be mixed and matched for a custom color.
Garden of Life® x mykind Organics Extra Strength Turmeric Inflammatory Response
Inflammation in your body can irritate your skin and cause flare-ups and breakouts (otherwise known as rosacea or eczema). Turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory that has been found to help combat those issues, in addition to boosting your immune system. Recently, wellness guru Alicia Silverstone co-created an Herbals line of clean supplements with Garden of Life that features things she likes to take, which includes these extra strength turmeric tablets.
Patchology x Kim Chi Sheet Mask Lookbook
If you've ever wanted to recreate one of drag queen Kim Chi's fabulous looks, you're in luck. She teamed up with Patchology on a line of sheet masks that not only feature four designs inspired by some of her fiercest looks, but will also pamper your skin like the queen that you are.
SLMD Step Zero: Cleansing Wipes
Dr. Pimple Popper Sandra Lee's acne line continues to grow and her latest addition is something everyone needs, pimple or no pimples — makeup remover wipes. These wipes are gentle enough for those with sensitive skin, thanks to its aloe vera and chamomile extract ingredients. It'll leave your face feeling squeaky clean, but should be used with a cleanser. Lee also released a hyaluronic acid serum this month for those of you looking for some extra hydration this fall.
ILIA Color Block High Impact Lipstick
ILIA's new Color Block High Impact lipstick was made for fall. It delivers full coverage color while also hydrating your lips with mango seed butter, apricot oil, and sunflower seed wax.
FOREO Luna fofo
This is more than just a facial cleansing device. It's the world’s first "smart beauty coach" utilizing AI technology. What does that mean? This tiny device can analyze your skin’s hydration levels and create a custom cleansing routine that is unique to you and your skin's needs (that you can see on an app on your phone).
Milk Makeup Long Wear Gel Eyeliner
There's a lot to love about Milk Makeup's new waterproof eyeliner, like the fact that it's highly pigmented and will last all day long. But perhaps the most impressive part about the product is that it's made with avocado oil and hyaluronic acid, so not only is it good for your skin, but it will also go onto your eyelids smoothly, without pulling or catching.
Drybar Glitter Gang Kit
The holidays are just around the corner, which means it's not too early to start shopping for gifts (ones for yourself, included). This set from Drybar is the ultimate kit for beauty and hair lovers. It comes with a limited-edition silver glitter Buttercup blowdryer, as well as a Silver and Gold Glitter Spritzer Sparkle Spray, a Medium Ceramic Round Brush, Detox Dry Shampoo, and Triple Sec 3-in-1 Texturizing Spray.
CoverFX Concealer Power Play Concealer
If you're looking for a vegan, full-coverage concealer, CoverFX's newest one might be the one for you. It feels super lightweight compared to other concealers, but will last all day long (without creasing or transferring). It also comes in 40 different shades, so you definitely won't have trouble finding one that works for your skin tone.
NOTO BOTANICS Moisture Rise Cream
NOTO Botanics is a natural, vegan, and "gender fluid" cosmetic line that might convince you to throw out your makeup bag and start new and fresh. If you haven't tried any products from NOTO, the brand's latest moisturizer could be a game-changer for you. It's made with hyaluronic acid, blue tansy, marula, rose geranium, clary sage, and carrot seed, all of which is to say that it's packed with nutrients that'll make your skin feel soft and look glowy.