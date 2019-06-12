It's hard to say what the best part of summer is. There's the longer days, the implicit agreement that eating ice cream is pretty much acceptable around the clock, and the promise of vacations — or staycations, at least — with family and friends. If your favorite part of the sunny season is photo ops (to each their own!), check out these punny first day of summer Instagram captions, which will surely help you kick off your social media game on the right sandal-wearing foot.

The first day of summer in is Jun. 21, according to the Farmer's Almanac. On this day — also known as the summer solstice — the sun appears to stop, granting us the longest stretch of daylight that we see all year. Cool, right? What a way to kick off the season!

Maybe the science behind the solstice doesn't interest you because you're too busy looking ahead to a summer of fun. Totally get it. If that's the case, feel free to continue scrolling for a healthy assortment of terribly cheesy puns and clever summer-themed quotes. If your followers aren't impressed by these admittedly bad jokes, don't blame it on me. Hopefully, everyone will be generous. It is summer, after all!

1. I feel pretty shore this is going to be the best summer yet.

2. What does the sun drink out of? Sunglasses!

3. Summer — that crazy little sun of a beach.

4. Do your own thing this summer. Avoid pier pressure.

5. "Deep summer is when laziness finds respectability." — Sam Keen

6. Why do bananas use sunscreen? Because they peel!

7. Summer is here, so I'm moving all of my bad habits outside.

8. What do whales like to put on their toast? Jellyfish!

9. Girls just wanna have sun.

10. Don't get tide down this summer. 'Tis the season for having fun.

11. Why did the robot go on summer vacation? He needed to recharge his batteries.

12. "A vacation is having nothing to do and all day to do it." — Robert Orben

13. Reading while you sunbathe makes you well red.

14. Dear Winter — I'm breaking up with you. Summer is hotter than you.

15. "If you saw a heat wave, would you wave back?" — Steven Wright

16. What did the ocean say to the shore? Nothing — it just waved.

17. How do teddy bears keep their den cool in the summer? They use bear conditioning.

18. "Summer is always best through a window." — Jens Lekman

19. I need summer to be longer so I have more time to do nothing.

20. What do you call a dog on the beach in the summer? A hot dog!

21. Summer should get a speeding ticket. Too fast!

22. "Summer is a promissory note signed in June, its long days spent and gone before you know it and due to be repaid next January." — Hal Borland

23. Shell, yeah — it's summer!

24. "A man says a lot of things in summer he doesn't mean in winter." — Patricia Briggs

25. What did the pig say on a hot summer's day? I'm bacon!

26. Good news! I can start blaming my normal lack of productivity on it being summer.

27. What did the beach say as the tide came in? Long time no sea.

28. I'm glad it's finally hot enough to complain about how hot it is.

29. "It's a cruel season that makes you get ready for bed while it's light out." — Bill Watterson

30. What is the best day to go to the beach? Sunday!

31. All I need this summer is a little Vitamin Sea.

32. Why are gulls called seagulls? If they were by the bay, they'd be bagels!

33. "Ah, summer, what power you have to make us suffer and like it." — Russell Baker

