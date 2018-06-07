National Best Friends Day falls on Jun. 8 this year, but it's likely that every day you hang out with your bestie feels like a holiday. And though you probably don't need any suggestions for how to best celebrate the "official" holiday, you might want some suggestions for BFF Instagram captions to post of National Best Friends Day, because the difference between a great photo that has a crappy caption and a great photo that has an ace caption is huge: Likes.

On a day when you're going to be competing with everyone in your feed, who is also posting throwback pics of their best friends, you need to have a heartwarming caption to stand out. And more importantly, you need a great caption to make your best friend feel special. Because that's what this holiday is about; it's about not taking our friends for granted and never assuming they know just how much they mean to us.

National Best Friends Day is an opportunity to take the time out to celebrate your best friends and tell them just how important they are to you. So consider one of these funny or inspiring quotes to help get your point across:

"There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate." — Linda Grayson

"Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart." — Eleanor Roosevelt

"Good friends, good books and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life." — Mark Twain

"A good friend will help you move. But best friend will help you move a dead body." — Jim Hayes

"Women's friendships are like a renewable source of power." — Jane Fonda

"Life is an awful, ugly place to not have a best friend." — Sarah Dessen

"My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me." — Henry Ford

“It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

"There is nothing like puking with somebody to make you into old friends." — Sylvia Plath

"Words are easy, like the wind; Faithful friends are hard to find." ― William Shakespeare

"In my friend, I find a second self." — Isabel Norton

"Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born." — Anaïs Nin

"Oh, you're the best friends anybody ever had. And it's funny, but I feel as if I'd known you all the time, but I couldn't have, could I?" — Wizard of Oz

"Some people go to priests. Others to poetry. I to my friends." — Virginia Woolf

"It is more fun to talk with someone who doesn’t use long, difficult words but rather short, easy words like ‘What about lunch?"' — A.A. Milne

"The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart." — Elizabeth Foley

"A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself - and especially to feel, or not feel. Whatever you happen to be feeling at any moment is fine with them. That's what real love amounts to - letting a person be what he really is.” — Jim Morrison

"Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one." — C.S. Lewis

"Friends are people who know you really well and like you anyway." — Greg Tamblyn

"Sometimes me think, ‘What is friend?’ Then me say, ‘Friend is someone to share the last cookie with.’" — Cookie Monster

"''Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected." — Charles Lamb