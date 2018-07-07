34 Clever Inventions On Amazon That Solve Problems You Never Knew Tools Could Solve

It's easy to realize you have a problem — but to come up with a way to fix that problem is another matter entirely. And while I love guessing whether an entrepreneur will get a deal with their brilliant problem-solving products, it's pretty doubtful that I'll ever invent anything brilliant enough to make it onto Shark Tank. Luckily for me, I can live out dreams of solving all those little issues I never thought I'd solve by checking out genius products on Amazon.

Did you know you don't have to lug around a bulky water dish anytime you want to give your dog water while out and about? That's right — someone invented a water bottle specifically for pets that won't spill in your backpack. Or how about a gadget that cools down your hot coffee in 60 seconds so you don't have to dilute it with ice cubes? I'm sitting here kicking myself, because these are all great products on Amazon that make your life easier, but they're all so obvious that I feel like I should've thought of them first.

Of course, I don't have the follow-through or work effort to actually figure out how to make a light bulb that doubles as a speaker (yep, that's in here too) — but with so many clever products on Amazon to choose from, I'm sure a little Prime shopping will make me feel better.