34 Cult-Favorite Products On Amazon That You Will Be Obsessed With Too

Some products are so unique, so brilliant, or solve a problem so skillfully that all the hype surrounding them is actually well-deserved. When this happens on a site like Amazon, they become cult-favorite products that you’ll be obsessed with, too. You'll know a cult fave by the number of stars and positive reviews it acquires — but you'll also know a cult classic in the making when you see a product and think: why don't I already own this?

This product list runs the gamut from odd kitchen products that are actually genius — because who doesn't want a device that makes cute spiral pasta out of zucchini? — to teeth whiteners that really work and fashion accessories that pick up lint.

Maybe you're into health and fitness and want to score products that can strengthen and tone your muscles without adding 100 dumbbells to your small apartment space. Perhaps you've discovered a newfound love of organization, but have yet to master the art of folding your shirts. Maybe you just want to find an incredible skincare serum that does everything it's supposed to do without costing you two pay checks.

Whatever your need or desire, there's a good chance you'll find what you're looking for in one of these 35 cult-favorite products on Amazon that the reviews will speak for — and will quickly become your new favorites.

Amazon SpiraLife Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer, $14, Amazon Turn boring vegetables into fun noodles and spirals with this spiralizer vegetable slicer. This gadget won't clog or jam and boasts both a veggie noodle and ribbon blade that use way more of the vegetable than the standard zoodle maker. When it's ready to be cleaned, pop it into the dishwasher and be done with it. It also comes with a cleaning brush and storage bag, and reviewers are saying things like: "Excellent spiralizer! Seems so small, yet the blades are sharp. I've used it so far for cucumbers, carrots, radishes, and zucchini."

Amazon Amara Organics Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $16, Amazon Many facial serums will cost you — but this organic hyaluronic acid serum is different. It's affordable, it contains vitamins C and E, is vegan and cruelty free, and it makes skin smooth and hydrated without irritating chemicals, dyes, or fragrances. It's non-greasy formula evens skin tone, restores elasticity, and helps skin to glow. Over 1,200 reviewers love it, and say it's good for sensitive skin.

Amazon Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste, $14, Amazon This natural toothpaste uses activated charcoal to whiten teeth and removes stains from things like coffee or wine — without sulfates, fluoride, or bleach. This particular version tastes like ginger, and also freshens breath while keeping gums free of inflammation. Reviewers say they notice a difference in the color of their teeth in just a few days.

Amazon Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands, $11 (Set of 5), Amazon Get an intense workout that strengthens and conditions muscles without having to own lots of different fitness equipment. These resistance loop exercise bands come in five different weights, from extra light to extra heavy, and can be integrated in every type of workout, from yoga to pilates. They're especially useful for strengthening the back, stomach, and legs, and arms. The colorful bands even come with a travel bag so you can take your workout anywhere.

Amazon MistAire Ultra Sonic Cool Mist Humidifier, $40, Amazon This cool mist humidifier is sleek enough to sit in your living room or den, where it delivers moisturized air for up to 16 hours. It has high and low speed settings and is so quiet you'll forget it's even there (until you repeatedly wake up in the morning without sinus pain and a stuffy nose). It has automatic shut-off when it runs out of water, and there's an optional night light. It has a 360 degree nozzle, too, to direct the steam anywhere you need it.

Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillows, $35 (2 Pack), Amazon Sweaty sleepers, rejoice: these gel pillows do an incredible job at regulating temperature and keeping your head cool throughout the night. They're made from plush, super soft inner and outer layers that spring back to life after any pressure is placed upon them. And allergy sufferers can breathe easy: these hypoallergenic pillows are allergen- and chemical-free, all while being resistant to dust mites, mold, and mildew.

Amazon Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover, $20, Amazon This dermatologist-approved hair remover gets rid of facial hair and peach fuzz in a flash — and it's completely painless. The 18K-gold plated device looks as discreet as a rose-gold lipstick tube and can be tucked away into your purse or pocket to use anywhere. It's safe on all skin types, won't cause redness or irritation, and reviewers say things like "it gets so close to the hair root and doesn't irritate your skin. It's amazing."

Amazon Panda Planner, $30, Amazon There are hundreds of daily planners out there that provide room for you to list your many daily and monthly duties — but this one has 2,800 reviews because it's better than all those. The Panda Planner gives you ample space for all of that important stuff, but it also helps you keep on track of your short-term and long-term goals, and reminds you of the things and people who inspire you. This planner comes in four colors and includes seven free eBooks with money and productivity tips.

Amazon Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals Essential Oil, $17 (Set of 8), Amazon Use these essential oils in an aromatherapy diffuser or add a few drops to a diffuser necklace and enjoy their soothing, therapeutic scents all day long. Each set of eight oils includes peppermint, clove leaf, cinnamon leaf, eucalyptus, rosemary, frankincense, lemon, and lavender. Make sure you add a carrier oil if you plan on using these topically — but they're great for making DIY soaps, cleaning products, and creams.

Amazon Green Tidings All Natural Deodorant, $15, Amazon Not only is this aluminum-free natural deodorant also cruelty-free and made in a solar-powered facility, it's also 100 percent void of any and all harmful chemical and fragrances you'll find in far too many other deodorant brands — and made with naturally antibacterial and antimicrobial ingredients like shea butter, lavender oil, baking soda, and coconut oil. There's no petroleum, mineral oil, fragrances, silicones, or artificial colors, and it even comes in a BPA-free recyclable tube. It also won't clog pores, and is great for sensitive skin.

Amazon Conair Fabric Defuzzer, $12, Amazon Lint brushes can only do so much — and this battery-operated fabric defuzzer is a way better option to make clothing look like new again. It removes lint, pilling, and fuzz from any fabric. It boasts three settings for depth control and has a detachable lint catcher for easy cleaning. One reviewer writes that this particular model is the best you can find: "I've owned different shaver brands...Not one came close to how effective this one removes pilling."

Amazon Weleda Rosemary Conditioning Oil, $13, Amazon Make hair shiny and more voluminous and rebalance your scalp's natural oils with this rosemary conditioning oil treatment, which doubles as an incredible facial serum. The oil, which is free from synthetic fragrances, preservatives, colorants, and mineral oils, uses fair trade rosemary from Spain and is certified natural. Apply it to your scalp and skin any time for instant hydration.

Amazon Grace & Stella Co. Dr. Pedicure Foot Exfoliating Mask, $13, Amazon Using 17 different types of Japanese and Korean vegetable extracts, this exfoliating foot mask removes dead skin cells and rough calluses on your feet so that they're baby-skin smooth. Relax with your feet wrapped in plastic booties filled with the serum and be patient. Within a few days the dry skin on your feet will completely peel off — painlessly (though it'll be fascinatingly gross, but worth it). Reviewers love the results, and that it's way more affordable than other brands.

Amazon Utopia Kitchen Knife Set, $30, Amazon Tired of the same old butcher block holding your knives? This five-piece stainless steel knife set is stored in a modern, sleek, acrylic holder that takes up less counter space and makes knives easy to spot. It includes an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch bread knife, 8-inch carving knife, 5-inch utility knife, and 3.5-inch paring knife, and they're all solidly one piece — which means you'll never have to deal with handles being loose. They're also made to last, and are tarnish- and rust-resistant.

Amazon Misto Brushed Aluminum Olive Oil Sprayer, $10, Amazon Make healthier salads and meals with this aluminum olive oil sprayer, which lets you spritz just a small amount of oil or vinegar on food at one time. It has a pump-style cap that delivers an even mist and comes in a BPA-free aluminum bottle that can be refilled and used over and over again. The non-aerosol mist can also be used for things like citrus juice or sherry, and it's easy to use.

Amazon BoxLegend Folding Board, $26, Amazon If you're tired of seeing your favorite T-shirts and blouses crumbled up into a ball in a drawer, but lack the patience or skills to fold them like a pro, this folding board brings the gift of organization to your life. In just three steps, and in only three seconds, this board folds shirts, trousers, pajamas — you name it. It's also made from materials that will last, and reviewers say it makes them actually enjoy folding clothes.

Amazon HSI Professional Glider, $40, Amazon Gone are the days when hair straighteners left your hair more than a little fried. Thanks to its quality ceramic tourmaline ionic technology and sensors that quickly and evenly heat up the plate on this highly-rated hair straightener, there's way less risk of causing damage to your hair cuticle. One pass is usually all it takes to make hair silky and smooth and the temperature can be adjusted up to 450 degrees, making it ideal for all hair types. It also comes with a travel bag, a glove that protects hands from heat, and an argan oil hair mask.

Amazon 10-Motor Vibration Massage Seat Cushion, $45, Amazon Here's one guaranteed way to make any commute in a car a lot better: place this chair massage cushion over the seat and relax as it provides a soothing heat massage to four zones: neck/shoulder/upper back, middle back, lumbar/lower back, and thighs. With three massage speeds, four massage buttons, and the option to turn heat on or off, this vibration massager makes every experience that requires you to sit more comfortable. It also works for any chair, so you can use it at the office or at home as well.

Amazon MIU COLOR Drawer Organizer, $13, Amazon It's pretty much impossible to keep underwear and bras from merging together and becoming part of the same dark hole where you can no longer find anything you need — until now. This drawer organizer has dividers with five-cell, six-cell, eight-cell, and 20-cell crates you can shift around for your own purposes. It has side supports that make it fold up easily for travel and the crates themselves are designed from fabric that resists mold, moths, and moisture.

Amazon RAVPower USB Charger, $25, Amazon Why charge just one or two devices at the same time when this powerful USB charger lets you charge six devices (phones, iPads, etc) at the same time? This unit guarantees each device will get a full charge and, thanks to its 100V-240V input, prevents your device from overheating or overcharging, no matter where in the world you roam. It also has an LED light to let you know it's plugged into the wall, a protective coating to keep it from getting hot, and reviewers say it charges things quickly.

Amazon BS-MALL Makeup Brushes, $8, Amazon If you have a makeup need, one of these 10 Kabuki makeup brushes will fulfill it — without forcing you to break the bank. This silky-soft brush set includes angled, round, flat, flat angles, and tapered brushes for your foundation, eye makeup, lipstick, contour, and more. They're easy to clean, and have dense bristles that don't shed and allow you to use less product. They also come in a faux leather case.

Amazon Sugru Moldable Glue, $22, Amazon Talk about super glue: this strong moldable glue actually transforms into silicone rubber overnight and can be used to fix, bond, and seal practically anything. It works on glass, ceramic, wood, metal, and most plastics and is waterproof and resistant to heat and cold. The next time you want to hold something in place without a drill, this glue definitely deserves a place on your must-have list. It'll fix computer cords, seal the soles of shoes to become waterproof, and you can mold them to create secure hooks wherever you need them.

Amazon Exploding Kittens Card Game, $20, Amazon This fun and hilarious card game combines roulette, kittens, and explosions — and requires players to defuse bombs using things like laser beams and catnip sandwiches. So, basically, it's the party game you need in your life right now. It can be played with up to five players and each round only takes fifteen minutes. Created by the same people behind The Oatmeal, it also happens to be the most-backed Kickstarter project in history.

Amazon Braza Flash Tape, $8, Amazon You don't need the skills of a professional seamstress or a hundred fancy tools to fix common wardrobe mishaps — this double-sided tape is the best fashion accessory you can own. Cuff opened hems, keep slippery socks from falling, fix annoying gaps between buttons, and ensure bra straps stay loyally attached to your shoulders. This medical grade adhesive sticks to skin and fabric and peels off without ruining clothing, and over 1,600 reviewers swear by it.

Amazon L.A. Girl Pro Conceal Set, $9, Amazon This trio of color concealers features a green formula to address redness in the skin, orange to cancel dark circles, and yellow for neutralizing blue or purple veins in the skin. They're lightweight, blend perfectly, and won't settle in creases or pores. Reviewers say it works well with many different skin types, and they love that each tube is connected to an applicator brush.

Amazon HanZa Vegan Bath Bombs, $17, Amazon You won't find sulfates or artificial colorings in these vegan bath bombs, which include eight golf-size bath bombs made from essential oils, shea butter, coconut oil, and natural clays. Each bath bomb contains a different set of oils that are combined to provide relaxation, euphoric feelings, or just a bit of additional vitamin C to get you past cold and flu season.

Amazon Ziraki Memory Foam Lumbar Cushion, $15, Amazon Give your lower back the support it needs — especially if you spend hours in a chair at work — with the help of this memory foam lumbar pillow. The comfy cushion straightens and corrects your posture, while cradling the lower back and preventing muscle aches and cramps. It comes with a strap on the back that lets you secure it to any chair, and you can remove the cover and put it in the washing machine.

Amazon J-Pillow Travel Pillow, $30, Amazon If you're jealous of every person who can fall asleep on planes and can't imagine how that can be comfortable, you need this innovative J-pillow travel pillow. Voted British Invention of the Year in 2013, this pillow provides amazing neck and chin support (so that your head doesn't fall forward, which can cause discomfort when you wake up). It has a snap-loop fastener that attaches to luggage or backpacks, can be squeezed into a compact ball for easy packing, and is machine-washable

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00FJQFJX8?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10175-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00FJQFJX8&th=1 Amazon Sleep Mask By Bedtime Bliss, $13, Amazon Block out street lamps and sunlight with this soft sleep mask, which contours to your face without adding pressure on your eyes and skin — and keep makeup and mascara perfectly in place while you nap on an airplane. This mask has an adjustable strap, comes with Moldex ear plugs that take care of noises getting in the way of a good night's sleep, and can be tossed in the washing machine when needed.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00I1QCPIK?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10175-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00I1QCPIK Amazon ProSource Acupressure Mat, $20, Amazon This acupressure mat is made out of high-quality cotton and eco-foam, and features a "bed of needles" that provide 6,210 acupressure points to relieve tension in your back, shoulders, and neck. The accompanying pillow has 1,782 acupressure points. Spend 10 to 20 minutes relaxing on it each day and you can reap major health and wellness benefits — it increases circulation in the blood, relieves stress, and can lead to faster muscle recovery after workouts.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00O4XROFS?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10175-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00O4XROFS&th=1 Amazon Clarisonic MIA 2, $169, Amazon The Clarisonic MIA 2 is a facial cleansing brush system that exfoliates skin and cleans deep within pores — six times better than with just your hands, soap, and water. The device delivers pulses for 60 seconds to work your cleanser into your skin and features two speed settings — speed one is for sensitive or delicate skin. Over time, it will lead to smoother skin and less visible pores, and increases Vitamin C absorption into the skin over 60 percent. It's also the number one cleaning system recommended by dermatologists, making this a great buy.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00KNK0M1O?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10175-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00KNK0M1O Amazon Savvy Infusion Water Bottles, $15, Amazon Making sure you get your daily intake of water is so much easier when you're actually loving what you're drinking. This infusion water bottle can be filled with strawberries, oranges, cucumber, lemon, and more to give ordinary water a big kick. The bottle is made from BPA-free, shatterproof plastic and is dishwasher safe. It's also useful for making tea on-the-go and has a silicone seal that prevents leaks.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00YI5VJW6?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle10175-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00YI5VJW6 Amazon AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit, $50, Amazon This teeth whitening kit includes two teeth whitening gel syringes, an LED light that speeds up the process, and a timer to keep track of how long it's been applied. The gel itself is gluten-free, kosher, and safe on sensitive teeth. Use it once a day for 30 minutes and expect amazing results — the gel lifts up years of stains, and doesn't make teeth feel sensitive after using. One reviewer writes: "No sensitivity, odor, taste, or treatment discomfort is far more important than flash whitening. If you are looking for a simple to use, comfortable, affordable system that will gradually whiten a shade at a time then this is the kit for you."