34 Of The Best Ways To Spend $20 On Amazon — Because 3,000 Reviews Can't Be Wrong

It probably comes as no surprise that Amazon is full of affordable kitchen gadgets, cheap office supplies, and budget beauty products. But how do you know which of these items are actually worth your hard-earned cash? Well, you're in luck, because if you've got 20 bucks burning a hole in your pocket, I've got 34 of the best ways to spend it on Amazon. And don't just take my word for it — each of these items comes backed by more than 3,000 positive reviews, so you know the price isn't too good to be true.

Sure, you may not be able to believe everything you read on the internet, but when it comes product reviews you can be sure people tend to be brutality honest. So, when a product racks up a few thousand rave reviews, you can be sure that it's going to be worth buying — whether or not you were in the market for a new set of kitchen knives or a flat iron.

Thanks to Amazon, you don't have to blow through your entire savings to get the complexion-changing skin care products or a pair of high-quality leggings. Instead, you can shop smart and still save cash in the process by checking out this gallery of cult-favorite products that are so cheap, you can even afford to splurge on a few.