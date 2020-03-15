34 Products That Make Having A Pet 10x Easier

Pets are important members of the family. And while slobbery kisses and pumping paws are good for the soul, it’s hard to deny that they are a lot of work. Between cleaning up poop, walking, feeding, grooming, and play, pets can be quite a handful. So now wonder busy pet parents are always on the lookout for the best products that make having a pet easier.

While sometimes you’ll find great stuff by accident, more often than not, it’s necessity that drives your purchases. When bath time leaves you soaking wet, a shower wand with one-handed operation will fix that. Other problem solvers? Look no further than pooper scoopers that help you maintain a happy distance from pet waste and chews that clean your dog's teeth. For the cats, you'll find a genius mat which collects all the litter that gathers on the floor and an anti-scratch tape customers swear by for keeping furniture in good condition.

From totally weird but useful items to little necessities you've been meaning to get, these wildly clever things you can buy for your dog or cat are just a few clicks away. With these genius pet-care items, life just got exponentially better for you and your pet.

1. This Shower Wand That Makes Bath Time Easier For Everyone Waterpik Pet Wand Pro Shower Sprayer Attachment $34 | Amazon See on Amazon Bathing your dog at home doesn’t have to be difficult. Attach this one-handed sprayer to your shower or use the outdoor adapter for the hose and make things way easier. A contoured sprayer that gets through even the thickest fur will make things a lot faster and more pleasant both of you, too.

2. This Dual-Sided Grooming Brush That Keeps Your Pets Mat-Free Pet Neat 2 Sided Pet Grooming Brush $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This dual-sided grooming brush is the key to keeping your pets mat-free and your home clean. One side gets through tangles, and the other works for thinning and de-shedding. While the teeth on this brush can remove dead undercoats and cut through knots, this brush is safe for your pets and won’t cause curs and scratches.

3. This Pet Feeding Reminder That Keeps Everyone On The Same Page Allinko Magnetic Dog Feeding Reminder $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Multiple family members can make it difficult to figure out who fed the dog. This magnetic pet feeding reminder board lets everyone know with just a quick glance. Green means the dog or cat had been fed, and gray means your pup is still hungry. Not only does this feeding reminder keep everyone up to date, but it also reduces the risk of overfeeding.

4. This Pet First Aid Kit Because You Never Know What Could Happen RC Pet Products Pocket Pet First Aid Kit $12 | Amazon See on Amazon When you’re out and about for a day of fun with your dog, there’s no telling what can happen. This pet first aid kit is packed with a few essentials so you can properly care for your pet if an injury occurs like gauze, a bandage roll, adhesive patches. The attached carabiner lets you keep it securely attached to backpacks, belts, or even your dog’s leash.

5. These Dental Chews That Freshen Your Dog's Teeth Arm & Hammer Dental Treats for Dogs $4 | Amazon See on Amazon Toothbrushes and dogs just don’t go together super well, so dental treats are your best bet for maintaining your dog’s dental health on the regular. Infused with baking soda, these dental chews for your pup are a frustration-free way to fight plaque, tartar, and bad breath. Healthier than traditional rawhide chews, these dental chews are available in a variety of flavor and package sizes.

6. This Treat Ball That Offers Your Pet Mental Stimulation Pet Zone IQ Treat Ball $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Dogs love treats, and they need mental stimulation. This adjustable treat ball combines both, dispensing treats to your dog through play. As your dog gets smarter, the interior disc in this treat ball lets you adjust the difficulty level to keep things interesting. The treat ball comes apart for easy cleaning, and it’s available in two sizes for small and large dogs.

7. This Brush Massager That Gives Your Cat An Assist With Self-Grooming Hub's Gadget Wall Corner Massage Comb $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Cats love to groom themselves, and this brush massager gives them a helping hand by removing and collecting loose hair more easily. This self-groomer easily attaches to wall corners or flat surfaces, and gives your cat a massage they’ll love. It’s available in seven colors.

8. This Collapsible Bowl That Can Go Anywhere Your Dog Goes COMSUN Extra Large Collapsible Dog Bowls (2-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Taking your dog on an adventure can be super fun, but their gear tends to take up a lot of space. This collapsible dog bowl saves room for the fun stuff because it easily folds away when not in use. This bowl pops open and can hold approximately three cups of food. Made from high-quality silicone, it's easy to clean and many customers report having no trouble sending it through the dishwasher on the top rack.

9. This Booster Seat That Gives Your Pet A Safe Place To See The Sights Henkelion Pet Dog Booster Seat $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Dogs often love car rides, and this booster seat was designed to give your dog their own space in your car and keep everyone safe. Reinforced with metal rods, this booster seat won’t collapse en route, and it’s waterproof and breathable for your pup’s comfort. This pet booster seat folds away easily when not in use, and it’s available in three color combinations.

10. This Paw Cream That Soothes, Moisturizes & Protects Musher's Secret Pet Paw Protection Wax $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Outdoor activity and harsh weather can be tough on your dog’s paws. This cream protects paws from the elements and rough surfaces. Just apply the wax-based cream and it'll quickly dry to protect before heading out. Infused with vitamin E, this paw cream can also be used to moisturize paws and soothe cuts and abrasions, too.

11. This Pet Hair Remover That Works Like Magic Fur-Zoff Pet Hair Remover $11 | Amazon See on Amazon This pet hair remover has thousands of believers on Amazon, probably because it removes hair with a quick sweep over any fabric including carpet, clothing, and bedding. As one customer wrote: “If you have a pet that sheds - buy this now. I don’t know how they did it, but this is the most remarkable pet hair remover - ever. We have tried them all. This product removes every single hair with a few strokes.”

12. This Plant-Based Flea & Tick Spray You Can Use Around The House, Too Vet's Best Flea and Tick Home Spray $11 | Amazon See on Amazon This plant-based formula works to kill fleas, flea larvae, flea eggs, ticks, and mosquitoes on contact without harsh chemicals. Infused with essential oils that are selected for their pest killing properties, this formula is safe enough to use around the house, and it can even be applied directly applied to your dog.

13. This Paw Cleaner That Washes The Day Off Paw Plunger for Dogs $23 | Amazon See on Amazon The evidence of a fun day is most likely all over your dog’s paws. This portable paw cleaner can help wash it all away before it gets all over your car or your home. Warm water and soft bristles do the work to effectively clean away dirt, mud, and sand from your dog’s paws. It’s available in four colors.

14. This Pooper Scooper That Keeps Pet Waste At A Happy Distance PPOGOO Non-Breakable Pet Pooper Scooper $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Scooping poop is a fact of life for pet owners. For those not so glam situations, this pooper scooper can get the work done quickly and efficiently. The long handles keep pet waste at a distance, while the teeth in the shovel ensure that you can pick the poop up from any surface, including grass and gravel, and the nonstick surface easily rinses clean when needed. It's even collapsible for storage.

15. This Dog Food Travel Bag That Carries A Whopping 5 Pounds Of Food Kurgo Dog Food Travel Bag $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This roll-down dog food carrier keeps food fresh while keeping moisture and pests out. Zippered side pockets are perfect for extra treats, while the zippered bottom pocket easily stores a collapsible bowl. This dog food carrier has a five-pound capacity, and it’s available in red and blue.

16. This LED Collar For Safe Late Night Walks Illumiseen LED Dog Collar $18 | Amazon See on Amazon For those late night or early morning walks, this LED dog collar keeps your dog visible and safe. Each hour of charge yields five hours of illumination, and the light can be switched between a steady light, rapid flashing, or slow flashing. Choose from six sizes and six colors.

17. This Machine-Washable Sofa Cover That Protects Your Couch MIGHTY MONKEY Premium Reversible Sofa Protector $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Pets are great, but they can take a toll on your furniture over the years. This sofa cover is a stylish way to protect your furniture (and get rid of pet hair quickly) from rambunctious pets and incidentally, it’s nice enough to give your room a makeover. This sofa cover is reversible so you get two looks, machine washable, and it’s available in nine color combos.

18. This Interactive Cat Toy That Was Designed By Customers & Their Cats Yvelife Interactive Cat Toys $35 | Amazon See on Amazon This interactive cat toy was designed by customers and their cats, so it's been built to please. Rechargeable via USB, this toy gives your cat eight hours of playtime, and if your cat gets bored, it automatically shuts off after 10 minutes. Outfitted with LED lights on the wheels and sensors to attract your cat's attention, this interactive cat toy will bring hours of fun.

19. This Waterer & Feeder For Around-The-Clock Access Bergan Gourmet (2-Pack) $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This waterer and feeder set ensures that your pets have access to fresh food and water around the clock. While designed to release slowly, the combo has a wide opening for easy cleaning and refills. The waterer holds 1.5 gallons of water, and the feeder holds six pounds of dry food.

20. This Cordless Clipper That Operates Quietly & Won't Scare Your Pup oneisall Dog Shaver Clippers $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This cordless electric clipper has a high-speed motor but operates quietly with low vibrations, making it a top choice after more than 5,000 pet parents have weighed in. The blades are interchangeable and detach easily for cleaning. These clippers are rechargeable and available in four colors.

21. This Mounted Cat Bed So Your Cat Can Climb & See Out The Window PETPAWJOY Window Cat Bed $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This window-mounted cat bed gives cats an excellent view while they enjoy the daily sun and some climbing fun. With industrial-strength suction cups, this bed holds cats up to 30 pounds. Plus, it’s breathable and machine washable.

22. This Interactive Feeder That Lets Your Cat Hunt Catit Senses 2.0 Digger for Cats $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This interactive feeder stimulates your cat’s pawing behavior, and its instinct to hunt while making your pet work a little for food. Its playful design allows you to give your cat the food they need but slows down the process which makes it easier on their digestive system, too.

23. This Enzymatic Cleaner For All Kinds Of Pet Messes Pet Stain & Odor Miracle $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Stains and odor are just a part of life with your furry friends, so keep this enzymatic cleaner on hand for accidents. The multi-surface formula can be used on carpets, hardwood floors, and even pet beds to remove stains and odors from vomit, feces, urine, and more. The natural enzyme formula is safe for both pets and children, and 10% of the proceeds are donated to animal shelters and rescues.

24. This Disposable Potty Patch That Makes Training A Breeze Fresh Patch Disposable Dog Potty with Real Grass $29 | Amazon See on Amazon This potty patch is real grass that helps your pup learn good potty habits. Its complex root structure keeps odors at bay, and it’s ideal for apartments, busy schedules, and house training. And after a few uses, just toss it out. This potty patch was seen on Shark Tank, and after a deal with the sharks, it went on to become one of the most popular products in the show’s history.

25. This Cooling Mat That Doesn't Require Refrigeration TheGreenPetShop Dog Cooling Mat $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Wearing a fur coat in the summer can’t be comfortable. This cooling mat is pressure activated to provide relief from heat, and keeps your dog cool for up to three hours. Automatically recharging after 15 to 20 minutes of non-use, the gel formula does not require any water or refrigeration, and it’s available in multiple sizes. While it's marketed to dogs, plenty of cat parents love it, too.

26. This Shield That Protects Your Door From Scratches CLAWGUARD Heavy Duty Big Dog Scratch Shield $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Pets can cause damage to your home, but with no hardware or fasteners needed, installation for this door shield is as easy as hanging it from the doorknob. You can even can trim it for a perfect fit. This door shield has reversible sides, too, one with no texture for low noise scratching and one with texture for audible scratching.

27. This Sling Carrier That Keeps Your Pet Cozy & Close YUDODO Pet Dog Sling Carrier $22 | Amazon See on Amazon This sling carrier bag allows you to keep your pet safe and secure during the next vet visit or while traveling. Made from sturdy faux leather and mesh, this carrier is breathable and has an adjustable strap for comfort and support. However, it's best for small pets up to 10 pounds. Choose from six colors.

28. These Grooming Wipes For A Quick Refresher Between Baths Pogi's Grooming Wipes $12 | Amazon See on Amazon These grooming wipes are perfect for freshening up your pet in between baths and with 100 per pack, they're a great deal. Made from plant-based ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E, and Hawaiian awapuhi extract, these grooming wipes remove allergens and dander, condition your cat or dog's skin, and leave behind a shiny coat. These wipes are quilted and large enough to tackle heavy coats, and they are available in scented or unscented varieties.

29. This Laser Toy That Keeps Your Cat Entertained When You're Away Yvelife Cat Laser Toy $25 | Amazon See on Amazon With five adjustable circling ranges, this laser toy keeps your cat entertained even when you’re not home. It can be set up to turn on every three hours and shut off automatically after 15 minutes. But one customer noted that it's not just for cats: “The cats really like this toy, but my dog probably likes it the most. It is easy to use and made well. I like that you can change the angle of the light so it will shine on different areas. I also like the fact you can plug it in or use batteries.”

30. This Waterproof Blanket That's A Breeze To Clean PETMAKER Waterproof Pet Blankets $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Protect your fall, bed, couch, and everything else while providing a cozy place for your pet to cuddle with this reversible waterproof blanket to make worrying about spills, stains, and pet hair a thing of the past. Ideal for puppies, kittens, and aging pets, this blanket is machine washable for super easy cleanup, and it’s available in five colors.

31. This Double-Layer Mat That Keeps Cat Litter Off Your Floors WePet Cat Litter Mat $19 | Amazon See on Amazon One of the realities of having a cat is that litter inevitably gets tracked everywhere. The honeycomb design of this double-layer litter mat saves your floors by catching it all, so you’re not walking in cat litter all day every day. The bottom layer is waterproof which prevents any accidents from soaking through, and the mat is made from EVA foam, making it soft on your cat's paws. Cleanup is as simple as vacuuming or rinsing clean.

32. This Cat Scratch Tape That'll Keep Your Furniture Safe Jxselect Anti-scratch Cat Tape $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Cats love to scratch, but sometimes they don’t pick the best places to do so. Stick this double-sided cat scratch tape on fabric, door frames, counters, and more, and the sticky surface will deter your cat from scratching there. This tape is easy to apply, just peel and stick to protect just about any surface.

33. These Immune Supplements For Your Dog's Allergies & Hot Spots Zesty Paws Allergy Immune Supplement for Dogs $26 | Amazon See on Amazon This yummy chew is an immune supplement that promotes digestive health with a blend of salmon oil, colostrum, apple cider vinegar, and probiotics. It's a great pick for for dogs that suffer from seasonal allergies and itchy hot spots. This immune supplement is available in age-specific formulas, too. With nearly 4,000 positive reviews on Amazon, pet parents love these chews.