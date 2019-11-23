35 Clever Things On Amazon That Make Your Home Feel 10x More Organized & Inviting

When it comes to creating a cozy and inviting home, a few simple organization and decor tricks go a long way. And to make things even easier, there are tons of clever home things on Amazon to help make your place a haven for you and your loved ones.

Give your kitchen a makeover with storage racks and stylish hanging baskets. In the bathroom, get organized with easy-to-install shower caddies, towel racks, or over-the-door hooks. For the living room, there are luxe-for-less touches like soft velvet throw pillow covers, a comfy ottoman, and scented fir candles.

There are also lots of ways to stash often overlooked things so they're tidy and easier to find when you need them. A clear acrylic jewelry organizer keeps your collection neat and getting dressed in the mornings less stressful. Over by the front door, a mounted mail sorter with key hooks can instantly make the area clutter-free.

Whether you're shopping for your own home or are looking for the perfect housewarming gift, there's something on this list for every room — and they cover a range of price points, too. Scroll on for 35 of the most clever things on Amazon to make your home feel so much more organized and inviting.

1. This Spice Rack Organizer That's Magnetic & Rust-Proof Magnetic Fridge Spice Rack Organizer $48 | Amazon See On Amazon This magnetic fridge spice rack organizer has four levels of storage and six removable hooks. Able to hold multiple spices, taller items like oils, and even a roll of paper towels, this rack is durable and elegant. It even has a rust-proof coating to ensure that it looks great over time.

2. These Plush Velvet Throw Pillow Covers That Are Less Than $10 Each Woaboy Velvet Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade your bedroom or living room with these velvet throw pillow covers that are both elegant and cozy. They have fun pom-pom design on the edges and come in more than a dozen colors from warm neutrals to pops of green and orange.

3. This Relaxing Fir Candle In A Gorgeous Glass Jar Thymes Frasier Fir Candle $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Let the scent of these dreamy fir candles scented with cedarwood, sandalwood, and fir needles from Siberia transport you to a cozy place. Super soothing and beautifully crafted with high-quality wax, these candles can burn for up to 50 hours.

4. A Space-Saving Mail Sorter That Mounts On Your Wall MyGift Wall-Mounted Mail Sorter With 3 Key Hooks $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This wall-mounted mail sorter might just be the perfect solution to the mail and keys in the front of your home. Beyond mail, use the three hooks to organize keys, lanyards, and even dog leashes. Helpful and efficient, it also has a vintage and charming look to it.

5. This 100% Cotton Rope Basket That's Free From Harmful Chemicals Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This rope cotton basket is made with 100% cotton and is super safe for your home. Made without any harsh chemicals, it's durable and the large size is perfect for stashing throws and even helping with laundry. It's also designed with handles on each side to make it easy to move around.

6. A Clever Mug Holder Tree That's Under $15 MyLifeUNIT Mug Holder Tree $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have a lot of mugs that need organizing, this mug holder tree is a great solution that will save you tons of cabinet and countertop space. Made out of durable wood, it's sturdy and able to keep your mugs safe and secure. Whether square or round cups, it's able to hold six mugs in total.

7. This Kitchen Turntable That Makes Finding Spices & Sauces A Breeze Lipper International 8302 Bamboo Turntable $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Able to hold spices and a variety of condiments, this bamboo turntable is both stylish, eco-friendly, and simple to use. With two levels and smooth rotation, it'll make cooking and serving easier. It's also available in a darker acacia wood.

8. A Multipurpose Faux Leather Organizer That's Classic & Stylish HofferRuffer PU Leather Desktop Storage Organizer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Sleek and sturdy, this leather desktop storage organizer can be used on nightstands, desks, dressers, and more. Whether you need to organize office materials or cosmetics, this catch-all tray is a simple and quick solution for all kinds of organizing needs.

9. This Wall Mount Rack That Can Hold Either Wine Or Towels Sorbus Wall Mount Wine/Towel Rack $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Beautifully designed and crafty, this wall-mounted rack can hold either six rolled towels, paper towels, or wine bottles. Best yet, it's easily mountable with little assembly required.

10. A Makeup Organizer With Multiple Heights & Layers AmeiTech Makeup Organizer $27 | Amazon See On Amazon For those with an array of cosmetics and skin-care products, this multi-layer makeup organizer can hold up to 60 makeup brushes, lipstick, skin-care bottles, and more. Not only is it sturdy and rotatable, but it's also easy to clean.

11. This Storage Ladder That Conveniently Holds Your Bath Towels mDesign Metal Free Standing Bath Towel Bar Storage Ladder $40 | Amazon See On Amazon For quick, space-saving storage in the bathroom, this bath towel storage ladder can hold many different types of towels. With four different levels, it's durable and made of rust-resistant stainless steel. It's also built with a compact design that can also fit in tight spaces in the kitchen or elsewhere, too.

12. A Useful Pantry Pan & Pot Lid Organizer That's Under $15 SimpleHouseware Kitchen Cabinet Pantry Pan and Pot Lid Organizer $14 | Amazon See On Amazon While storing pans and lids can get a little messy, this pan and lid organizer is a simple solution. With space to store up to five pans or lids, it can be placed in a pantry, cabinet, or on the counter. In case you need extra security, it can also be fixed into position with a screw.

13. This Bamboo Charging Station That Holds Phones, Tablets, & More Pezin & Hulin Bamboo Charging Stations for Multiple Devices $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Able to hold six devices at one time from phones to tablets to smartwatches, this bamboo charging station is made of 100% natural wood that's eco-friendly. It even comes with four charging cables (though no power supply) so you can finally organize all those loose wires.

14. This Space-Saving Multi-Hook Coat Rack Umbra Sticks Multi Hook Coat Rack $25 | Amazon See On Amazon No space for a standing coat rack? No worries. This coat rack can hold up to five items and is super minimal. Whether you want to hang bags, coats, or umbrellas, this rack features sturdy hooks that pop out. It comes in four neutral colors: black, brown, gray, and white.

15. This Desk Monitor Stand With Plenty Of Compartments Well Weng Desk Monitor Riser Stand With Storage Organizer $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This desk monitor stand is able to hold up to 80 pounds of items and has tons of compartments for electronics, pens, and more. Sleek in design, you can easily store your computer on the top of the stand while putting your keyboard underneath it. It's also made of sturdy, eco-friendly bamboo.

16. A Lightweight Makeup Organizer That's Less Than $15 Mantello Makeup Organizer Vanity Organizer With Drawers $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a durable yet lightweight makeup organizer, this is an amazing buy. Made out of plastic, it also has two removable drawers for easy cleaning. It has nine storable compartments for brushes, perfume, lipstick, and other beauty products, too.

17. This Genius Organizer That Will Keep Your Jewelry From Tangling Pretty Display Invisible Acrylic Jewelry Organizer $34 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're frequently detangling your earrings from your necklaces, this jewelry organizer is a great way to keep your items mess-free and easy to find when you need them. It's quick to mount on your wall and works for all different kinds of accessories. It comes in a three-piece set and is made of a stylish crystal-clear material.

18. A Comfy Ottoman That's Also Great For Storage Space Otto & Ben Storage Ottoman $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this storage ottoman super comfy, but it also acts as a great place to stash things. Made with a memory foam seat, it's also made of water-resistant faux leather material. It's easy to place in your bedroom or living room, and can even be folded when not in use. Plus, at less than $20 for a stylish piece of furniture, it's a steal.

19. This Retro Counter Chair That Doubles As A Step Stool Cosco 11120RED1E Retro Counter Chair/Step Stool $61 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're sitting at the counter or need to reach a high cabinet in the kitchen, this retro counter chair can work for you. The padded seat makes it super comfortable to sit on and it comes in six colors from black to bright green and pastel blue.

20. This Elegant Jewelry Tray That Can Store Your Accessories Umbra Poise Large Jewelry Tray $22 See On Amazon This plated metal jewelry tray is both elegant and useful. Not only can you store your accessories on it, you can also use it for keys or any other smaller items that need organizing. It has two different levels and a felt-padded bottom to prevent scratches. If the brass finish isn't for you, it also comes in white.

21. A Self-Draining Soap Tray That's Sleek & Efficient Yamazaki Home Flow Silicone Soap Tray $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This silicone soap tray can be conveniently placed in your bathroom or kitchen to keep your soap (or sponges) from getting soggy. The modern design is sleek and self-draining. It's available in four colors and won't take up too much room, either.

22. This Sturdy Kitchen Stand That Can Hold Different Cooking Utensils Yamazaki Home Tower Ladle Holder-Lid Stand $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This kitchen stand can hold ladles, lids, or even a cookbook. Durable, strong, and made of rust-resistant steel, it's super useful while cooking. It's also available in a white option.

23. A Desktop Organizer With Adjustable Shelves Dark Brown Wood Adjustable Desktop Storage Organizer $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Adjustable and able to store all kinds of items, this adjustable storage organizer comes in two separate pieces and works for offices, kitchens, bathrooms, and more. You can easily adjust the width of the shelves from 16 to 30 inches and put them together or keep them apart to fit in different parts of your space. It also comes in other style options of natural wood.

24. These Decorative Metal Baskets That Add Extra Storage Space Lavish Home Convertible Round Metal Basket (Set of 2) $95 | Amazon See On Amazon These metal baskets are a beautiful way to add extra storage space to your home. They double as side tables in your living room or elsewhere and come in five different colorways to suit your space.

25. This Kitchen Rack That Conveniently Stores Items Over Your Microwave HOMFA Kitchen Microwave Oven Rack Shelving Unit $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you need extra storage space in your kitchen, this microwave oven rack has two different levels for dishes and jars and additional hooks on its side for utensils big and small. It's also made of carbon steel, making it durable and long-lasting. You also won't have to worry about it corroding over time.

26. This Compact Sink Caddy That's Under $25 ODesign Kitchen Sink Caddy $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Because of its material, this sink caddy is durable, waterproof, and won't rust over time. It can hold multiple supplies like soap, a dish towel, and a sponge, and its drain pan feature keeps things from getting soggy. When you're ready to clean, it's also easy to disassemble.

27. A Compact Metal Storage Basket That Holds Lots Of Fruits & Veggies Gourmet Basics by Mikasa Tiered Baskets $27 | Amazon See On Amazon For a cute and convenient way to store fruits, veggies, and other items, over 1,000 reviewers have given this two-tier metal storage basket a 4.6-star rating. Made with a BPA-free coating, the rack has a compact frame and roomy storage baskets to maximize your kitchen counter space.

28. An Over-The-Door Organizer That Has 11 Sturdy Hooks DecoBros Supreme Over-The-Door 11-Hook Organizer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This popular over-the-door hook organizer rack is a super easy way to add more storage space around the house. With a flexible bracket that fits doors up to 1 3/4 inches thick and 11 sturdy hooks, you can start hanging items right away with no assembly or installation required in your bedroom, bathroom, and more.

29. A Sleek Tablet Stand That Makes Your Home Feel Ultra Modern CTA Digital 2-in-1 Kitchen Tablet Stand $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This sleek kitchen tablet stand lets you display a tablet on the wall, under a cabinet, or on a tabletop and comes with two easy-to-install mounting bases. The helpful holder rotates 360 degrees so you can see the tablet from any angle, and the stand folds into a compact size for easy storage. It's a modern and convenient way to watch TV, refer to a recipe, listen to music, and more.

30. This Wire Hanging Basket That Has 3 Tiers Of Storage DecoBros 3-Tier Wire Hanging Basket $14 | Amazon See On Amazon To save counter space and create a cool display in the kitchen, hundreds of shoppers love this durable three-tier wire hanging basket. The baskets can be hung together as one three-tiered unit or split up as three separate baskets. One happy reviewer noted: "Holds so much food! It is incredibly strong."

31. A Cable Management Box That Tames Messy Cords DMoose Cable Management Box Organizer for Cords $24 | Amazon See On Amazon With this handy cable management box, messy cords are contained and kept mostly out of sight. The organizer features a lid and convenient cutouts to neatly stores power strips, cables, and more, and it's available in black, white, or a wooden print to match your home decor.

32. This Sleek Dispenser That Holds Up To 30 Plastic Shopping Bags Simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This sleek wall-mounted grocery bag dispenser makes it super easy to store and reuse plastic shopping bags. Up to 30 bags can be added to the top opening, and when you need to reuse one, just pull a bag out of the front dispensing slot. The dispenser comes with screws and adhesive tape for quick installation, too.

33. A 36-Pair Shoe Rack That Has Foldable Bars So Even Tall Boots Fit Whitmor Over-the-Door Shoe Rack $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This handy over-the-door shoe rack holds up to 36 pairs of shoes on nonslip coated steel bars. The coolest feature might be that the bars fold up to create customized storage for a variety of shoe heights. Using the included hook, the organizer easily hangs over most doors.

34. A Wall-Mounted Holder That Keeps Mops & Brooms Organized Home-It Mop & Broom Holder $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep mops, brooms, and other household essentials organized with this wall-mounted mop and broom holder, which features five slots that automatically adjust to fit various handles. The organizer also has six sturdy hooks to hang smaller items like dust pans and cleaning rags.