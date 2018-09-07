35 Comically Bizarre Products On Amazon That You'll Actually Find Super Useful

The best surprises come when you least expect them, which is why you always have to keep your eyes peeled when searching for the latest and greatest on Amazon. At first glance, they might just seem weird but that's normal — the best products are always at the intersection of genius and weird — and it all comes together to create some of the most brilliantly useful Amazon products that you'll find yourself reaching for all the time.

This curated list of odd products actually helps solve life's little problems. Whether you're looking for a two-story spatula that gives you extra control when flipping eggs and the like, or a freezable water bottle with a built-in Bluetooth speaker and charging dock, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to bizarre but useful products on Amazon. Again — they might feel weird at first, but when you start to use them, you'll realize the comically bizarre is often the most successful at getting rid of all those issues you'd never thought you'd solve.

Don't waste time trying to filter the wonderfully weird from the wonderfully weird and useful — just take a peek below, and get to ordering them fast.