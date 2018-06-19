If you were asked to make a list of the biggest holidays of the calendar year, I doubt Jun. 21 would make the list (unless it's your birthday, of course, in which case it's a major event). But you heard it here first: Jun. 21 is National Selfie Day! Given how prevalent selfies have become in our culture — both earnestly and ironically — this is clearly an occasion to celebrate. Break out your selfie sticks and your best duck faces, because there's finally a day for you to put them to work loud and proud. To help fuel your festivities, check out these punny National Selfie Day 2018 Instagram captions.

It wouldn't be a true selfie celebration without some Insta action, and since you've probably exhausted all of your somewhat serious captions on the content you post the other 364 days of the year, I think it's time we call in the big puns. (See? I'm at it already!) Some of these are (terrible) original puns, while others are plays on quotes from the intellectual greats of our time. It's worth noting that I haven't put those caption suggestions in quotes because, well, the people quoted would have had no idea what a selfie even was. Not even on National Selfie Day.

1. It's a wild world out there. Take care of yourselfie.

2. Believe in yourselfie.

3. Practice some selfie love today. You deserve it.

4. Friendship with one's selfie is all important, because without it, one cannot be friends with anyone else in the world.

5. Present yourselfie always as who you would be, and that is the person the world will see.

6. Confidence is key. Love your selfie, always.

7. The more you like yourselfie, the less you are like anyone else, which makes you unique.

8. Trust yourselfie.

9. Practice some positive selfie talk today.

10. To love oneselfie is the beginning of a life-long romance.

11. I don't like myselfie. I'm crazy abut myselfie.

12. Don't be afraid to let yourselfie dream.

13. Be that selfie which one truly is.

14. Love yourselfie first and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourselfie to get anything done in this world.

15. Faith in oneselfie is the best and safest course.

16. Sugar pie, honey bunch, you know that I love you! I can't help myselfie. I love you and nobody else.

17. Don't compromise yourselfie. You are all you've got.

18. I know self care is so trendy right now, but I'm pretty into selfie care.

19. To thine own selfie be true.

20. Don't give up on yourselfie.

21. I'm used to being independent. I've been doing it myselfie for as long as I can remember.

22. You have to make yourselfie happy before you can make anyone else happy.

23. I like to think of myself as a selfie-made person. All of my success is my own.

24. Stop being so hard on yourselfie! You're doing the best you can.

25. Gonna love my selfie, can't help myselfie, no I don't need anybody else.

26. Who posts selfies? Come on, have some selfie-respect.

27. No time like the present to work on building up your selfie-esteem.

28. Love yourselfie unconditionally, just as you love those closest to you despite their faults.

29. Selfie love is the most important love of all.

30. Give yourselfie a pat on the back!

31. Do I have to do everything myselfie? I need a little help!

32. The ultimate mystery is one's own selfie.

33. The finest thing in the world is knowing how to belong to oneselfie.

34. Be yourselfie. Everyone else is already taken.

35. Make the most of yourselfie, for that is all there is of you.