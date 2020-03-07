36 Genius Things That Make Your House Way Less "Gross"

Few things are as concerning as walking into a "gross" house. You know the type: It's dusty, there are crumbs everywhere, and the trash hasn't been taken out in days. But if I'm being honest, sometimes that house is my house. When my life gets hectic, keeping my home clean falls to the wayside — and that's why I rely on all the genius household products on Amazon that help make my home less gross.

And I'm not just talking about cleaning sprays and perfumes — those items are obvious. For this list, I've done my best to find the products you probably won't be able to find in stores, like a germ-fighting lavender pillow spray. Not only can it help ease your mind before bed, but its antibacterial properties can even help eliminate acne-causing particles from your pillow. Or, if you're always in the market for fun kitchen gadgets, make sure to check out the 25-pack of magic erasers I've included. They're thicker than the competitors — and at just $14, they're an absolute steal.

It doesn't matter whether you're procrastinating on taking the garbage out — like me, right now, as I write this — or simply looking to revitalize your home with some fresh scents. When you're browsing all the brilliant finds on Amazon, your options are pretty much endless (and the two-day Prime shipping doesn't hurt either).

1. The Antibacterial Pillow Spray That Can Help Clear Your Skin Diva Stuff Pillow Mist $15 | Amazon see on amazon Simply give your pillow a few spritzes, and this antibacterial spray will eliminate the acne-causing bacteria that can latch onto your sheets. The lightweight lavender scent helps ease your mind so you're ready for bed. Plus, it's made without any harsh chemicals — just tea tree and peppermint water.

2. A Scrubber Brush With A Long, Extendable Handle Fuller Brush Tub & Shower E-Z Scrubber Brush $30 | Amazon see on amazon Thanks to this brush, there's no need for a stool when you're trying to clean hard-to-reach spots (that's because its handle expands). Plus, the bristles are made from polyester that's resistant to chemicals, and they're attached to a durable foam block at the end of the rod.

3. The Air-Purifying Bags Made With Natural Bamboo Charcoal KoolerThings Air Purifying Bags (4-Pack) $15 | Amazon see on amazon Use them in your car, in your closets, or even use these air-purifying bags to get rid of unwanted odors in your cubicle. They're made with eco-friendly bamboo charcoal that absorbs odors without using any harsh chemicals, and they're reusable for over one year.

4. A Deodorizer That Eliminates Unwanted Refrigerator Odors NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizer $11 | Amazon see on amazon Not only is it more effective than baking soda, but this refrigerator deodorizer is also effective for up to six months. It can even help extend the lives of your fruits and vegetables up to four times longer — and it's completely fragrance-free, so you don't have to worry about it impacting the flavor of your ingredients.

5. The Microwave Cleaner That Only Uses Vinegar And Water LI&HI Microwave Cleaner $9 | Amazon see on amazon Just add vinegar and water to this microwave cleaner, then pop it into the microwave for seven minutes. The steam will loosen up any baked-on food or gunk that's stuck to the walls of your microwave, allowing you to effortlessly wipe it all out with a towel or sponge.

6. A Spray That Eliminates Unwanted Bathroom Odors Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray $10 | Amazon see on amazon Don't try to hide unwanted bathroom odors with ineffective perfumes: Instead, just give your toilet bowl a few spritzes of this spray before you "go." It eliminates natural odors before they have a chance to hit the air, and it's formulated from a nontoxic blend of lemon and bergamot essential oils.

7. The Swiffer Pads That Are Completely Reusable VanDuck Reusable Mop Pads (2-Pack) $11 | Amazon see on amazon Are you tired of wasting money on wasteful mop pads? If so, give these reusable ones a try. They're made from 100% cotton that latches onto dirt and dust all around your home, and they're safe to use on all types of floors. The best part? They're also compatible with Swiffers.

8. A Pack Of Dish Scrubbers Made From Antibacterial Silicone Lubrima Silicone Sponge Dish Sponge (3-Pack) $10 | Amazon see on amazon Tough scrubbers can leave scratches on your delicate cookware — but not these ones. These are made from durable, FDA-approved silicone that dries fast and won't become moldy. They're safe to use when scrubbing vegetables clean, and they're even heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

9. The Gorilla Grip Bath Mat That Won't Budge An Inch Gorilla Grip Bath Mat $18 | Amazon see on amazon How do I know this bath mat won't budge an inch? Because it has more than 300 super-strong suction cups on the bottom that allow it to securely adhere to the floor of your shower — that's how. It's also naturally antibacterial as well as latex-free, and you can grab it in more than 15 gorgeous colors.

10. A Pack Of Deodorizing Strips Designed For Your Drain Green Gobbler Drain Strips (24-Pack) $10 | Amazon see on amazon If your drain has a habit of leaking unwanted odors, make sure to give these deodorizer strips a try. They're designed to fit into drains of practically any shape or size, and they can even help break down oil, grease, and scum that's developed over time.

11. The Guard That Helps Keep You Safe From Hot Oil Splatter Frywall Splatter Guard $19 | Amazon see on amazon Designed to fit most pans, using this splatter guard is an easy way to help keep yourself safe from popping hot oil. It's heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can even use it as a pot or pan extension when making stir fry. Grab it in four fun shades: black, green, orange, and red.

12. A Deodorizing Spray That's Effective On Unwanted Pet Odors Fresh Wave Odor Eliminator Spray (2-Pack) $16 | Amazon see on amazon Unwanted pet odors can linger around for years, which is why I always keep a powerful deodorizing spray like this one under my sink. The biodegradable formula is nontoxic as well as non-GMO, so it's completely safe to use around pets. Plus, it's also effective on garbage, mildew, sports equipment, and more.

13. The Microfiber Towel That's Extra-Absorbent Rainleaf Microfiber Towel $11 | Amazon see on amazon If you're looking for a towel that can pretty much do it all, search no further than this one. It's made from extra-absorbent microfiber that's able to hold more water than cotton, and it works just as great as a gym towel as it does at the pool or beach.

14. A Pack Of Magic Eraser Sponges That Are Extra-Thick Oh My Clean Magic Eraser Sponges (25-Pack) $14 | Amazon see on amazon For just $14, you can get 25 of these magic eraser sponges — and if that's not a deal, then I don't know what is. These sponges are extra-thick, so they'll last longer than the competition. Plus, they effortlessly cut through grease and erase marks from your walls.

15. The Satin Pillowcases That Can Help Reduce Bedhead Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon see on amazon Because satin creates less friction against your hair than regular cotton, these satin pillowcases can help reduce unwanted frizz and bedhead while you sleep. They also won't leave creases in your skin like regular pillowcases — and one Amazon reviewer even raved that "after sleeping on these, my hair looked freshly blown dry the next morning."

16. A Squeegee Made From Super-Durable Stainless Steel HIWARE Squeegee $14 | Amazon see on amazon Use it to keep your shower walls drip-free, or use this squeegee to get your car windows extra-clean. It's made from durable stainless steel that's resistant to rust, and each order also comes with a pair of waterproof adhesive hooks that you can use to easily hang it up.

17. The Cleaning Brushes Designed To Fit Into Reusable Straws HIWARE Straw Brushes (9-Piece Set) $5 | Amazon see on amazon Cleaning the insides of your reusable straws can be difficult, so grab this pack of brushes to make your life just a little bit easier. They're made from flexible, food-grade stainless steel that won't rust after many uses, and the bristles are made from fray-resistant nylon. Each order comes with three large, three medium, and three small brushes.

18. A Dish-Drying Mat Made From Plush Microfiber Umbra Dish Drying Mat $11 | Amazon see on amazon Metal drying racks can accidentally leave scratches on your delicate glassware, but this drying mat is made from plush microfiber (so it won't). It easily folds in half so you can stash it away in a drawer or cabinet when you're not using it, and it also comes with a bonus rack that helps your dishes stay upright.

19. The Toilet Brush That Features A Drip-Free Design simplehuman Toilet Brush $21 | Amazon see on amazon You don't have to let drips of dirty water sprinkle all over the floor once you've finished scrubbing your toilet. Instead, help keep them clean by using this toilet brush. The drip-free design helps keep any loose droplets contained to the caddy, and the brush head is removable so that it's easy to replace.

20. An Air Purifier That Can Even Eliminate Unwanted Pet Odors Guardian Technologies Air Purifier $34 | Amazon see on amazon Stubborn, unwanted pet odors are no match for this pluggable air purifier. The built-in UV-C light helps eliminate germs caused by mold and mildew, and it can even power through unwanted odors from pets, laundry, or even pungent kitchen ingredients. There's no filter that needs to be replaced, and it works especially great in smaller rooms.

21. The Serum That Gets Rid Of Tough Stains In Your Carpet Folex Carpet Spot Remover $12 | Amazon see on amazon As long as your selected fabric is safe to get wet with water, you can safely use this carpet spot remover on upholstery, clothing, carpet, rugs, and more. It won't leave behind any sticky residues, and there's no rinsing or vacuuming required — just spray it on, give it a few blots, then wait for the stain to disappear.

22. A Garbage Bag Holder That Fits Over Your Cabinet Doors Lunies Garbage Bag Holder $9 | Amazon see on amazon Hang it on your cabinet doors or drawers, and this garbage bag holder gives you a convenient place to toss waste while you're cooking, grilling, or even just doing a quick project for work. There are zero tools required for installation, and it easily unhooks in case you want to use it somewhere else in your home.

23. The Floor Duster That Comes With Reusable Scrubber Pads Turbo Microfiber Floor Cleaning System $38 | Amazon see on amazon Most floor dusters rely on wasteful, disposable pads to get your floors clean — but this one uses reusable pads to help you save money. The duster head swivels a full 360 degrees so that it's easy to maneuver all around your home, and each order comes with four cleaning pads: two for scrubbing, as well as two for dusting.

24. A Pet Hair Brush That's Perfect For Traveling PETDOM Pet Hair Brush $19 | Amazon see on amazon Finding a few puffs of pet hair on your clothes while you're vacationing can really bring your mood down, so make sure to travel with this pet hair brush. The compact size takes up hardly any space in your suitcase, and the base strips all the collected hair off for easy disposal.

25. The Drain Protector That Helps Prevent Clogged Pipes OXO Drain Protector $10 | Amazon see on amazon Scheduling a visit from the plumber to remove a clog can be incredibly expensive, so help keep your pipes clear by using this drain protector. It catches hair and other gunk before everything can make its way down your pipes, and the edges sit flush with the tub in order to help prevent debris from escaping through.

26. A Gel That Retrieves Crumbs And Dirt From Tight Spaces ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $9 | Amazon see on amazon Simply press this cleaning gel underneath the keys on your keyboard, between your air vents, or into practically any other tight space, and it'll easily latch onto dirt and crumbs. Unlike other gels, this one won't leave any sticky residues on your hands — and it's even completely biodegradable.

27. The Moisture Absorbers Made With Activated Charcoal DAMPRID Moisture Absorbers (3-Pack) $15 | Amazon see on amazon Not only are they great for helping eliminate unwanted musty odors, but these moisture absorbers also absorb scents from garbage, cooking, bathrooms, and more. They're made with eco-friendly, activated charcoal, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that "it works perfectly to rid my large walk-in closet of dampness, and the odor that goes with it."

28. A Duster That's Specifically Designed For Your Ceiling Fan Estilo Ceiling Fan Duster $13 | Amazon see on amazon Instead of breaking out the ladder to clean your ceiling fan, just use this duster. It's designed with an opening to fit most ceiling fans, and the plush fibers latch onto dirt and dust in order to help reduce the allergens in your home. The handle is extendable for added convenience, and you can also use it to clean cobwebs.

29. The Filter That Removes Chlorine From Your Shower Water AquaBliss Shower Filter $35 | Amazon see on amazon If there's chlorine present in your tap water, use this filter to get rid of it while you shower. There are zero tools required for installation, and it's designed to work with all types of showers. Using the attachment can help prevent dry skin and even brittle nails.

30. An Extra-Large Pitcher That Filters Up To 40 Gallons Of Water Brita Pitcher $27 | Amazon see on amazon Buying bottled water can add up over time, so enjoy the same clean, filtered water by using this pitcher. It's able to remove chlorine, copper, mercury, and more from up to 40 gallons of water, and the indicator lets you know when the filter needs to be changed.

31. The Reusable Produce Bags Made From Durable Mesh VANDOONA Produce bags (9-Piece Set) $10 | Amazon see on amazon If you're trying to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle, make sure to give these reusable produce bags a look. They're made from durable mesh, and each one also features a tag that displays its tare weight. You can also use them to keep track of toys, makeup, art supplies, and more. Plus, each order comes with nine: two small, five medium, and two large.

32. A Shower Curtain Liner Replacement That Snaps Into Place Hookless Shower Curtain Liner Replacement $12 | Amazon see on amazon Not only is it available in a fabric and a PEVA version, but this replacement shower curtain liner also features button closures that allow you to easily snap it into place. One Amazon reviewer even wrote that "this snap-in liner is easy to install, and easy to take off and wash. Not to mention, it cleans up great!"

33. The Hand Towels That Arrive In A Convenient Dispenser Bucket Grizzly Industrial Hand Towels (72-Pack) $13 | Amazon see on amazon Use them to wipe your hands down after you've cleaned the kitchen, or even use these disposable wipes to remove paint, grease, caulk, adhesives, and more. The dispenser bucket features a convenient handle so that you can easily transport the wipes practically anywhere, and many Amazon reviewers wrote about how the cleaning solution didn't dry their skin out.

34. A Brush That Helps You Thoroughly Clean Out Your Lint Trap Holikme Lint Trap Brush (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon see on amazon Keeping your lint trap clean helps prevent accidental dryer fires, and these brushes make it super easy. The long, flexible handle lets you squish the bristles into every nook and cranny in order to remove lint, fuzzies, threads, and more — and you can also use them to grab pet hair underneath furniture.

35. The Dustpan That Features Teeth For Cleaning Your Broom SANGFOR Broom And Dustpan Set $24 | Amazon see on amazon Unlike regular dustpans, the one in this set features comb-like teeth on the top so that you can easily get rid of any dust bunnies that've gotten stuck to the broom. The handle on both the broom and the dustpan extends, so you can reach underneath furniture. It's also made from rust-resistant stainless steel.