36 Wardrobe Staples On Amazon That Hide Wrinkles, Odors & Stains

Amazon is one of the most low-maintenance retailers in history — just find an item at a great price, add it to your cart, and give it two days to show up. It seems fitting, then, that there are tons of low-maintenance clothes on Amazon that resist odors, stains, and wrinkles. Maybe you're traveling, prone to accidental spills, or just don't get to the laundry as much as you'd like; whatever it is, these durable, resilient pieces make your life infinitely easier.

Note that unless an article of clothing is specifically treated to resist stains, odors, and wrinkles (which isn't too common outside of travel or work clothes), it likely won't do all three simultaneously. That said, choosing specific fabrics will ensure that there's as much overlap as possible.

Merino wool and bamboo are two natural materials that are extremely moisture-wicking and breathable; as a result, they not only resist water, but they allow for quick evaporation before sweat or moisture can feed odor-causing bacteria. Copper-infused fabric is another odor-proofing trick, which actually fights the bacteria itself. In terms of wrinkle-free clothing, synthetic fabrics will be best, as materials like polyester, rayon, nylon, and spandex are a lot less prone to creasing. They're also more likely to have a protective sheen, which resists not only moisture, but stains, as well.

If you're looking to transform your wardrobe so that it's as low-maintenance as possible, check out these 36 brilliant wardrobe staples on Amazon.