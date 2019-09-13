37 Weird But Highly-Rated Things On Amazon That Get Rid Of Your Aches & Pains

If things are starting to go from being a pain in the bum to being a pain in the bum and everywhere else, it's time to reach for one or more of these highly-reviewed Amazon products beloved by reviewers for dispelling aches and pains. There's a remedy here to soothe whatever ails you — so get ready to feel some serious relief.

For example, I don't know about you, but I have been seriously interested in trying out cupping for many years (like lots of athletes do) — and Amazon makes it super easy to give the practice a whirl with this ultra-affordable set that includes four cups in diminishing sizes designed to trail down your spine in formation. They won't make you an Olympic swimmer out of nowhere, but you could very well find some relief from nagging back pain.

For migraine sufferers, Amazon is a veritable cornucopia of solutions. Two products you'll love include this ice hat that surrounds your head with cooling relief thanks to the gel packs tucked up inside its brim, and this roll-on that delivers pleasing aromatherapy in a convenient size.

And don't even get me started on the panoply of options you have here for the relief of muscle pain — you'll find almost as many ideas to get rid of these aches as you have muscles in the first place, and considering there are 650 of those in the human body, I feel like I'd better get busy writing.

1. A Cupping Therapy Set For Intense Muscle Relief EDGE Cupping Therapy Set $27 | Amazon see on amazon You've seen athletes with the trademark circles up and down their backs. You've read about A-listers raving about this therapy. Now you can try this healing modality at home with this cupping kit that includes four medical-grade silicone cups of varying sizes. Free from substances like BPA, phthalates, and latex, the cups adhere to the skin with their subsequent release providing effective and efficient myofascial release and trigger point therapy. It also helps reduce muscle pains and soothe joints.

2. A Hook That Provides Targeted Massages Q-flex Acupressure Back and Body Massage Tool $25 | Amazon see on amazon It may look a bit odd, but this genius device uses the leverage and pressure you provide to deliver a deep-tissue acupressure massage right where you need it every time. Straight from Shark Tank, its question mark-shaped design facilitates optimum release of tight muscles, while its light weight makes it an ideal traveling companion. Crafted from recyclable plastic, it's also an eco-friendly choice for pain relief.

3. This Extra-Large Hot And Cold Therapy Mask Helps Relieve Headache Pain — Even For Migraine Sufferers YunQiXin Ice Face/Eye Mask $10 | Amazon see on amazon Headache sufferers of all kinds will find this facial mask — both with its extra-large size and hot and cold capabilities — a real boon when it comes to soothing pain relief. The massaging gel beads inside the mask float in a sea of glycerin which stays cold for 15 to 20 minutes of cold therapy or, after being warmed in the microwave 10 seconds, an equivalent amount of heat therapy. An adjustable strap helps the mask fit most head sizes.

4. A Natural Muscle Rub That Soothes Svasthya Copaiba Muscle Rub $14 | Amazon see on amazon Made from a blend of safe and effective essential oils, this muscle rub not only provides soothing pain relief without chemicals, but it also does so without the accompanying chemical smell. The star ingredient, copaiba, is a natural analgesic that's not only strong, but can act as a terrific anti-inflammatory — and the only aroma lingering in the air will be a pleasant blend of peppermint, eucalyptus, and lavender.

5. A Magnesium-Loaded Supplement That Provides Some Calm Natural Vitality Calm Anti-Stress Drink Mix $19 | Amazon see on amazon Stress can be physically painful sometimes — and this drink can ease that psychological wear and tear. The active ingredient in this blend, which comes in two fruit-based flavors and one unflavored version, is magnesium: a critically important nutrient that's deficiency might be caused by stress. It also contains calcium, which the brand claims — when combined with magnesium — to relieve tension. One reviewer wrote: "Taking one recommended dose of this during stressful times helps me calm down within 15 min, and a regular dose helps me sleep at night. For me, it's almost a 'miracle cure.'" However, be sure to talk to your doctor before adding supplements to your diet.

6. A Little Ice Hat That Relieves Migraine Pain FOMI Care Migraine Gel Ice Hat $22 | Amazon see on amazon Migraine sufferers know how painful these super-headaches can be — mine are characterized by a sensation akin to what I imagine an ice pick poking into my left eye would feel like — and this hat can help. Its lightweight fleece construction features pockets surrounding the wearer's head that conceal three gel packs designed to be kept in the freezer or refrigerator until the need strikes.

7. This "Pillow Of Nails" Provides Targeted Acupressure Relief Ajna Acupressure Pillow $36 | Amazon see on amazon Maybe you've heard of the famous "bed of nails" acupressure mat that people legit rave about on Amazon? This item is a pillow version of that concept, with pentagons dotted across its surfaces that feature probing nubs to administer acupressure therapy to your scalp, neck, and shoulders. Filled with buckwheat, it cradles and supports your head and neck perfectly — and is an ideal size for traveling, too.

8. The Ice Roller That's Specifically Designed To Provide Relief For Foot Pain GoFit Polar Foot Roller $35 | Amazon see on amazon Ideal for relieving all kinds of foot pain using cold therapy, this roller uses cold therapy delivered via a stainless steel barrel filled with gel that stays extra-cold for a prolonged period to deliver widespread analgesic effects. The polyurethane wheels on this model roll smoothly and are easy to manipulate under your foot — so as not to add additional stress while you're working out the kinks.

9. A Migraine-Fighting Aromatherapy Comes In A Convenient Stick Roll-On Migrastil Migraine Stick Roll-on $11 | Amazon see on amazon Get migraine-dissolving aromatherapy on the go with this roll-on stick that contains a blend of therapeutic-grade essential oils — including peppermint, spearmint, and lavender — to relieve both pain and nausea. Designed to be applied to the temples, forehead, and back of the neck at the beginning of a migraine, this powerful formulation is packaged in an ideal size for carrying along in your pocket, handbag, or backpack.

10. These Support Sleeves Relieve Pain Throughout Your Upper Legs Sparthos Thigh Compression Sleeves (1 Pair) $22 | Amazon see on amazon Athletes and anyone recovering from an injury or procedure will want to take advantage of these sleeves that embrace the thighs and quads — and provide compression for the upper legs. They stimulate blood flow to deliver more oxygen to speed up recovery, and provide needed support for the large muscles and tendons in this area of the body. Designed to be worn underneath clothing if so desired, these sleeves hold tight to the body, yet remain breathable for comfortable prolonged wear.

11. A Lumbar Pillow That Provides Some Relief To The Spine ZIRAKI Lumbar Pillow $17 | Amazon see on amazon Ideal for use at the office or at home — and perfect for those long commutes — this lumbar support pillow supports your spine in cushioned comfort, thanks to its sturdy memory foam construction. Designed to provide posture correction while calming muscle tension in your back, it comes with a travel cover that makes it well-suited for use on-the-go. An adjustable strap anchors this cushion to your chair, wherever you are.

12. This So-Called "Best-Kept Secret In Pain Relief" Has An Astounding 27,000 Reviews On Amazon Penetrex Inflammation Formulation $19 | Amazon see on amazon The rave reviews that this muscle rub garners are nothing short of phenomenal, and considering that more than 27,000 people have turned up on Amazon to submit their opinions, I think it's safe to say that this preparation is nothing if not battle-tested. Made with a blend including arnica, glucosamine, and vitamin B6, it's designed for use on its own or with complementary therapies including heat, cold, and wraps. One reviewer wrote: "I tell you what, this product is amazing, and it flat out works! This cream goes on easily and cleanly, is not greasy or sticky, and is nearly odorless."

13. A Heated Wrap That Relaxes Your Shoulders And Neck Dreamtime Spa Comforts Microwaveable Shoulder Wrap $19 | Amazon see on amazon Get a break from those shoulder pain with this microwaveable wrap that embraces your neck and shoulders with warming comfort. Though it's purpose-made to drape across your shoulders like a cape, it can be applied anywhere on your body for warming relief, and is filled with lavender and peppermint for aromatherapy that adds enhanced comfort to the therapeutic mix.

14. A Handy Foam Pillow To Relieve Knee And Back Pressure BeautifulLife Memory Foam Pillow $19 | Amazon see on amazon Designed to relieve pain and take pressure off of the back, this bolster can be used in a variety of ways while relaxing: Between the knees, underneath the knees, behind the lower back, underneath the ankles, or wherever you crave the soothing release that comes along with getting your spine and hips in alignment. Crafted from hypoallergenic memory foam, it's firm yet giving, and comes with a washable organic cotton cover for easy maintenance.

15. The Beautifully-Packaged Muscle Rub With Herbal Ingredients Tiger Balm Extra Strength Red Ointment Herbal Muscle Rub $7 | Amazon see on amazon There's plenty of people who are loyal users of this this versatile muscle balm. An excellent solution for the relief of widespread muscle and joint pain, it's also great for acute malaises like carsickness, congestion from sinus and allergy issues and the common cold — and can even ease headaches. One reviewer with bicep pain from working out wrote: "I put some of this on my arm and after about 10 minutes I started to feel relief. It's similar to icy hot, but it's a different texture. It's not oily or greasy. Feeling great now. Highly recommend this product for anyone with muscle aches and pains."

16. The Hemp Oil That Helps Ease Both Pain And Stress New Age Premium Hemp Oil $27 | Amazon see on amazon In case you've been living under a rock, all things hemp-related are having a moment right now — and this oil falls right into that category. Made from pure, naturally-sourced hemp oil (that contains no THC at all) that's replete with nutrients including omega 3 and 6 healthy fatty acids, hemp oil just might target the receptors in the brain that control stress to potentially ease your jangling nerves and racing mind. It's also the ideal natural remedy for joint stiffness and pain — as well as inflammation and strained muscles.

17. A Soothing, Cooling Spray That Offers Instant Relief Biofreeze Pain Relief Spray $12 | Amazon see on amazon It's touted by the manufacturer as the "number one clinically-recommended pain relief brand," and I've seen so much of this spray over the years — especially during my time working in Division I collegiate athletics — that I can attest to the truth of that statement. Its menthol formula provides a unique cooling action to provide relief on contact, and the spray gets to hard-to-reach areas with ease, two features that make this a no-brainer for all your aches and pains.

18. A Half-Circle That Provides A Full Back Stretch For The Whole Family Solidback Lumbar Stretcher $30 | Amazon see on amazon Made from dense, firm EVA foam, this device is designed in a half-circle to provide a thorough stretch for your back in the lumbar spine area that frequently proves to be a painful area for so many people. Proven successful at relieving the pain from conditions like sciatica, spinal stenosis, and herniated discs, it's contoured along its center meridian to cradle your spine in comfort as you relax.

19. A Pillow That Uses Both Acupressure And Magnets To Relax Your Neck And Shoulders ZenGuru Neck Pillow $30 | Amazon see on amazon Not only does this neck pillow embrace the "bed of nails" concept of acupressure therapy, but it also includes magnets placed at strategic intervals to target the places where we carry the most stress in our upper bodies to provide a one-two punch of relief. Designed to stimulate blood flow to increase the delivery of oxygen to your muscles, it's also efficient for migraine and tension headache relief.

20. An Eye Pillow That Has A Soothing Lavender Scent Happy Wraps Lavender Eye Pillow $12 | Amazon see on amazon Great for painful dry eyes, for relaxing into a deep sleep, and for relieving the pain of headaches of all kinds, this eye pillow not only provides soothing hot and cold therapy but also delivers aromatherapy with the time-honored scent of lavender. Crafted from soft, silky fabric and available 10 attractive colors, it's filled with organic flax seed that absorbs your choice of heat from the microwave or cold from the refrigerator or the freezer, studded with natural French lavender flowers.

21. A Brace That Adds Support In Relief Of A Variety Of Painful Conditions BODYMATE Compression Brace $25 | Amazon see on amazon Get relief from a panoply of conditions including heel spurs, pulled muscles, and sciatica with this compression brace that provides snug support without being overly binding. Crafted from breathable neoprene, it won't overheat you when you have it on, so it's ideal for wearing underneath your clothes, especially with its slim profile. The Velcro closure allows for a customized fit that also permits you to adjust the level of compression depending on how you feel on a day-to-day basis.

22. These Orthotics Soothe The Aggravation Of Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spurs, And Other Ills Dr. Scholl’s HEEL Pain Relief Orthotics $12 | Amazon see on amazon From a trusted name in foot care come these orthotics designed to absorb the shock of each and every step you take while cupping your heel to provide extra comfort and stability while you're walking. They're suitable for all closed shoe styles, from sneakers to reinforced-toe work boots, and help dissolve the pain of conditions like plantar fasciitis, bone spurs, and calluses.

23. These Massage Sticks Recredo Muscle Roller Massagers (2-Pack) $13 | Amazon see on amazon Their inventors created these to combine the best features of the lacrosse ball, the foam roller, and the muscle roller stick, this massage stick provides easy-to-use, self-administered myofascial therapy that's also convenient to take along while traveling. It's also unique in that you can do other things while you're administering your massage, whether you're out taking a walk or talking on the phone.

24. A Knee Pillow That's Perfect For Side Sleeping Cushy Form Knee Pillow For Side Sleeping $23 | Amazon see on amazon Crafted from contoured memory foam, this pillow is designed to be inserted between the knees to promote hip and spinal alignment for side sleepers. Ideal for anyone who finds themselves feeling as if they've gotten up on the wrong side of the bed (complete with back spasms) or are all too used to that familiar sensation of a sore back — it comes with a convenient travel bag so it can be carried along on-the-go.

25. The Acupressure Slippers That Increase Blood Flow To Rejuvenate Your Joints And Muscles BYRIVER Therapeutic Acupressure Slippers $25 | Amazon see on amazon I admit, these funky sandals definitely look a little odd, but their acupressure nubs correspond to trigger points on your feet identified with all your major organs as determined in ancient Chinese medicine. They're designed to be worn for 15 minute spells per use in using your own body weight to administer therapy that can release the pain of arthritis, neuropathy, and plantar fasciitis, while also provide systemic lymphatic drainage.

26. These Pillows Are Like Little Beds For Your Feet DMI Heel Cushion Protector Pillows (1 Pair) $18 | Amazon see on amazon Those nights that you're about to cuddle up on the couch for a nice long spell of Netflix and chilling, think of just how cozy it would be if you had these delicious pillows for your feet. They're not just for relaxing, though: These cushions protect your feet from pressure wounds like sores and ulcers when you're resting in bed recovering from an injury or an illness, and could also be used when you've had a particularly ugly tangle with a pair of stilettos — or have been breaking in a new pair of chunky sneakers and the sneakers won.

27. This One Device That Gives You A Complete Stretch Through Your Foot, Calf, Thigh, And Glutes Vive Foot Rocker $18 | Amazon see on amazon Chronic foot pain is really common — and this foot rocker is one device that can help not just the cramps, aches, and discomforts common to ailments of these extremities: It also delivers a thorough stretch to your legs and buttocks along the way. Stretching in this manner before activity helps prevent injuries, while staying loose after a workout prevents post-exertion soreness.

28. A Truly Odd-Looking Gadget That Will Truly Loosen Up Your Neck, According To Chiropractors And Science mwellem Cervical Spine Alignment Chiropractic Pillow $14 | Amazon see on amazon Spending so much time staring into our computer screens — especially when they're maladjusted or positioned improperly — can be so hard on your neck, and this gadget aims to fix that with its six supportive and therapeutic trigger points that fully support that weight to give your neck a break. Feel refreshed almost immediately by placing your head into this cradle for the promised relief of pain, insomnia, fatigue, and even anxiety.

29. The Magical Cream Made With Emu Oil Blue-Emu $26 | Amazon see on amazon Frequently advertised on television by former Cincinnati Reds catcher Johnny Bench, this cream blends glucosamine, MSM, emu oil, and aloe vera to provide pain-killing relief that also delivers an abundant source of omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids to nourish the skin. Ideally suited to pass its soothing effects through the skin, it can be used all over the body to ease muscle and joint pain.

30. The Hammock For Your Neck That Releases Trapped Vertebrae The Neck Hammock Portable Cervical Traction Device $50 | Amazon see on amazon A bona fide traction device, this hammock is designed to be suspended from any door handle to provide quick and convenient spinal decompression. Just 10 minutes a day should dramatically increase circulation throughout the neck and shoulders — and within the entire spinal cord — to ease pain in the entire region and deliver a completely invigorating effect. It comes with a travel bag for convenient use on-the-go.

31. An All-Natural Balm Hits The Spot When It Comes To Dry, Cracked Hands And Cuts Svasthya Essential Oil Heal All Balm $12 | Amazon see on amazon Formulated with vitamin E-enriched olive oil that's blended with squalene as well as natural botanicals featuring lavender, calendula, and comfrey, this balm is a great holistic alternative to other healing balms. Terrific for the skin, it eases the pain of dryness, cracking, and itching — and thanks to the time-honored healing and antiseptic power of lavender, it also works to heal cuts and scrapes quickly and effectively.

32. The Shiatsu Pillow That Offers Both Rolling, Kneading Action And Heat HoMedics 3D Shiatsu & Vibration Massage Pillow with Heat $43 | Amazon see on amazon With four nodes that deliver a circular massage and an optional heated mode, this massager kneads your tight aching muscles whether you're in a seated position or laying down in a manner that imitates hand-administered shiatsu therapy. With an additional vibration feature that promotes relaxation deep into the organs and tissues, the deep sense of refreshment engendered by this unit is matched only by the myofascial release it promotes.

33. A Neck Wrap That Embraces Your Neck With Soothing Support Sunny Bay Microwaveable Neck Heating Wrap $23 | Amazon see on amazon Designed to wear completely around your neck (much like a scarf), this wrap not only delivers warm and cold therapy for all your pains in the neck, but also provides stability and support when and where you need it the most. Crafted from comfy fleece and filled with all-natural grains, when heated, this wrap delivers 30 full minutes of relief. It also comes in a few cute styles and colorways.

34. A 2-In-1 Heat Wrap For The Shoulders And Back Sunny Bay Lower Back And Shoulder Joint Heat Wrap $40 | Amazon see on amazon With a large pain relief delivery area that far surpasses those you'll find in the wraps you'll find at the corner drugstore, this wrap is already a cut above the rest — but that's not the only way to use it. This item offers both hot and cold relief, something the disposable wraps simply can't do, and it can be used not only on the back, but also on the shoulder and other large joints.

35. This Magic Wand That Relieves Fatigue And Eye Pain LANDWIND Eye Massager $17 | Amazon see on amazon Generating a remarkable 10,000 vibrations per minute, this sonic massager is FDA-certified for its circulation-stimulating effectiveness, designed to relieve under eye circles and puffiness but ideal for relieving sinus pain and pressure as well. The perfect non-invasive tool for both cosmetic and analgesic use, it's heated to provide maximum results, and operates via one AAA battery so there are no pesky cords to get in your way during use.

36. An Ice Roller That Freezes Away Migraine And Headache Pain PUR Botanicals Ice Roller Face Massager $13 | Amazon see on amazon Give your migraine and headache pain the boot when you administer soothing massage with this roller that's filled with gel formulated to chill quickly in the refrigerator or freezer. While designed for use on your face, it can be applied to aching muscles all over your body and even alleviates sunburn pain with ease. Lightweight and compact, it doesn't take up any room at all in your carry-on for use while traveling.