38 'Gross' Grooming Products On Amazon That Reviewers Swear By

Grooming has changed a lot in the last few centuries. For instance, people don't wear makeup made from white lead and vinegar the way they did in the Renaissance era. (Um, no thanks!) And while I'm grateful lead-based makeup is a thing of the past, part of me still gets bored with the same old products. Life is boring when you haven't tried unconventional toothpaste. That's why it's fun (and endlessly useful) to peruse the grossest, weirdest, and most bizarre grooming products on Amazon.

What do I mean by "gross"? Well, a fair few of these products are made with things you wouldn't necessarily associate with the things you're used to — like a mask made with mud, a facial mist made with cabbage and broccoli, and a toothpaste made with charcoal. And while these products are different for sure, none of them are on this list solely for shock value — thousands of reviewers actually swear by them. Yep — even the foot product that sheds the dry skin on your heels like a snake.

So if you feel like your grooming practices are stuck in the last few centuries, click through for some fantastically gross — and helpful — grooming products.

1. A Whitening Toothpaste Made From Charcoal My Magic Mud Activated Charcoal Toothpaste $8 Amazon See on Amazon It might seem counterproductive to try to whiten your teeth by smearing black paste on them — but it totally works. This activated charcoal toothpaste is made with coconut shell charcoal, which has tiny molecules that remove plaque and bacteria from the surface of your teeth. The addition of bentonite clay deeply cleanses your tongue and gums for an ultra-clean mouth. The vegan, organic toothpaste is available in flavors like spearmint, peppermint, wintergreen, and cinnamon clove.

2. A Peel-Off Mask That Clears Out Your Pores Elizavecca Hell-Pore Cleanup Mask $10 Amazon See on Amazon Clogged pores got you down? Put this peel-off mask to work. Just brush the creamy mask onto your face and let dry for 15 to 20 minutes. The charcoal in the mask will work as a magnet to suck up all the dirt, oil, and impurities from deep within your pores. When the mask is completely dry, peel it off to reveal fresher, smoother skin.

3. These Masks Peel The Dry Skin Right Off Your Feet Lavinso Foot Peel Masks $17 Amazon See on Amazon Dry, cracked feet? Try these odd — but super effective — foot peel masks. The masks (which look like booties) are soaked in deeply-exfoliating botanical essences. Slip the masks on your feet and leave on for 60 to 90 minutes, then remove. Here's the strange thing: you won't see results of the mask right away, but that doesn't mean it isn't working. Within four to seven days, all those layers of dead skin and callouses will begin to peel off. After two weeks, you'll be left with smooth, baby soft feet.

4. A Sasquatch Soap Made With Exfoliating Walnut Hull Powder Seattle Sundries Sasquatch Soap $10 Amazon see on Amazon This soap is hearty enough for a mythical creature: Handmade in small batches in Seattle, it has a blend of coconut and olive oils, and sustainable palm oil. Walnut hull powder adds slight exfoliation, while tea tree and cedar wood essential oils give the soap a fresh, woodsy scent. The natural soap is free of artificial colors and fragrances, and it's packaged in a recyclable tin.

5. A Face Mask Made With Mud From The Dead Sea Grace & Stella Co. Dead Sea Mud Clay Mask $17 Amazon See on Amazon Give your face a mud bath with this mud clay mask. The mask's mud is sourced from the Dead Sea, and is rich in skin-nourishing minerals like magnesium, potassium, and iron. Shea butter, aloe vera, and jojoba oil deeply hydrate skin, calendula oil reduces redness, and hickory bark extract stimulates cell regeneration. Use this to treat blackheads, whiteheads, redness, and uneven skin. This reviewer writes: "I noticed a huge improvement in my skin after using this only twice. I have small white bumps (milia) on my cheeks and this mask helps reduce them more than anything else I've tried".

6. This Solution That Gets Rid of Nail Fungus Funginix Nail Fungus Treatment $20 Amazon See on Amazon If you have nail fungus, and don't want it, then try out this nail fungus treatment. Just brush a little of the solution onto clean nails, cuticles, and under nail tips twice a day for several months (I know, it takes time), to eliminate thickness and yellowing.

7. This Deeply Hydrating Hair Mask Made With Egg Yolks TONYMOLY Haeyo Mayo Hair Nutrition Pack $16 Amazon see on Amazon Ever thought of dousing your hair in mayo? Okay, me neither, but there is one ingredient in mayo that's magical for hair — egg yolk. But instead of breaking out the Miracle Whip, use this hair mask formulated with nourishing and shine-boosting egg yolk extract. Shea butter and macadamia seed oil round out the list of ingredients for a mask that's moisturizing and restorative to dry, damaged hair. And don't worry, the mask smells like vanilla and macadamia nuts — not your favorite sandwich spread.

8. A Snail Slime Cream That Does Wonders For Your Complexion CosRX Advanced Snail 92 Cream $16 Amazon See on Amazon If you're a K-beauty aficionado, you might already know that snail slime works wonder on the skin. This snail cream is formulated with 92 percent filtered snail secretion, and it works to strengthen your skin's moisture barrier for long-lasting hydration. The gel-like cream also soothes irritated skin and evens out your complexion. The cream is cruelty-free (yes, including the snails), hypoallergenic, and dermatologist-tested. One reviewer calls this "one of my holy grail products," and another writes: "I've always had really red sensitive skin. Snail mucin is the only ingredient I've ever tried that immediately diminishes my redness and continues to keep it at bay".

9. This Treatment That Helps You Break The Habit Of Biting Your Nails Probelle Anti-Bite Nail Biting Treatment $12 Amazon See on Amazon They say old habits die hard, but that doesn't have to be the case. For example, this nail biting treatment can help you break the habit of gnawing on your nails fast. Just brush it on your nails like nail polish — it has a super bitter taste that'll immediately turn you off any time your nails makes their way to your teeth. Even better? It's formulated with nail-strengthening ingredients like vitamin E, vitamin A, and marine algae extract.

10. A Cleanser That Gets Rid Of The Mites On Your Eyelashes (Makeup And Allergens, Too) We Love Eyes Foaming Eyelid Cleanser $19 Amazon See on Amazon Redness, itchiness, irritation — sometimes eyes are in need of a serious intervention. This foaming eyelid cleanser can help. It gently washes away dirt, makeup residue, allergens, bacteria and (this is creepy) mites that live on your lashes (which are actually common and not really anything to be concerned about)— all things that add up to redness and irritation. The all-natural cleanser is made with antibacterial and anti-mite tea tree oil, moisturizing jojoba oil, and antibacterial grape seed oil.

11. An Aloe Vera Cream That Works Miracles On Dry And Itchy Feet Miracle of Aloe Miracle Foot Repair $30 Amazon See on Amazon Aloe vera is one of nature's best skin remedies — it hydrates, reduces inflammation, and soothes irritation — so it's no wonder it's the main ingredient in this intensely healing foot cream. The highly-rated foot cream works to repair cracks, relieves itching caused by athlete's foot, and moisturizes dry feet. It even helps reduce unwanted foot odor. Slather this on before bed, cover with socks, and wake up with rejuvenated feet.

12. This Soap Made With Your Favorite Breakfast Food — Oatmeal Aspen Kay Naturals Oatmeal Soap Bar $9 Amazon See on Amazon Oatmeal for breakfast and oatmeal for your... skin? Oatmeal is a natural cleanser that removes pore-clogging dirt and oil, and it also prevents acne and gently exfoliates skin. This oatmeal soap bar is also made with honey and goat's milk to soothe sensitive skin and lock in moisture. The soap is super versatile — use it to cleanse your face, hands, and body.

13. A Friction-Fighting Powder With A Gross Name DSE Lady Anti-Monkey Butt Friction Powder $6 Amazon See on Amazon You want to wear that cute skirt, but you're dreading the inevitable friction on your thighs — I get it, chaffing happens to everyone. But you can keep irritation at bay by applying a little of this friction powder before getting dressed. Sure, the name might be a little off-putting but it's formulated with calamine and cornstarch, the powder absorbs sweat and makes your skin silky smooth, so you can avoid any unpleasant rubbing. Use anywhere else you experience friction too.

14. This Deodorizer For Both Your Shoes And Your Feet Rocket Pure Foot and Shoe Deodorizer $14 Amazon See on Amazon This deodorizer kills two birds with one stone, eliminating the both foot and shoe odor. Just spritz a little directly onto your feet and rub in, or spray a little inside your shoes. The natural, non-toxic spray uses essential oils to kill odor-causing bacteria, while leaving a pleasant, delicate scent behind. The spray is safe to use on gym shoes, leather shoes, ballet slippers, boots, and heels, and is available in three scents: cedar, mint, and lemon.

15. These Acne Patches That Suck Out All The Gunk Rael Acne Healing Patches $16 Amazon See on Amazon Place one of these acne patches on a zit and the transparent hydrocolloid dressing absorbs liquid and impurities, and also protects your skin from irritants and bacteria that might cause further infection. Then, when you peel off the patch you can ogle all the gunk it sucked from your face. The patches are breathable and waterproof, and come in two different sizes so you can tackle small and large blemishes alike.

16. A Hand And Nail Brush To Scrub Away All Those Germs KONEX Hand and Nail Brush $5 Amazon See on Amazon Get your paws squeaky clean with this two-sided hand and nail brush. One side of the brush is meant for the hands, and features soft bristles of varying lengths. The other side is meant for the nails and features stiffer bristles of the same length that are perfect for scrubbing the top sides and undersides of your nails. Scrub with this and your hands will be germ-free for sure.

17. This Amazing Solution That Prevents Razor Bumps And Ingrown Hairs Tend Skin Ingrown Hair Solution $21 Amazon See on Amazon Hair removal (should you choose to do it) is simple enough, but everything that comes with hair removal can be a problem — ingrown hairs, razor bumps, redness, and irritation. Good news: this ingrown hair solution can drastically reduce any unpleasant fallout from shaving, waxing, electrolysis, or laser hair removal. Just apply a thin coat of this after your preferred hair removal method for skin that's silky smooth, calm, and ingrown hair-free.

18. These Medical-Grade Tools To Extract Blackheads Anjou Blackhead Extractors $8 Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to Dr. Pimple Popper popping zits is now something a akin to hobby for some. But if you're going to do it, you can at least do it safely with the help of one of these extractors. Each set comes with six extractors with needles and loops of different sizes and shapes, so you can tailor your picking to the blemish at hand. It's more sanitary than using your fingers, and hot tip: Be sure to sanitize each tool with rubbing alcohol before and after use to prevent infection.

19. A Facial Mist Made With Nutrient-Packed Fruits And Vegetables https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0713SX1BP?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle-17129962-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B0713SX1BP&th=1 $13 Amazon See on Amazon Eat your vegetables — and spray them on your face, too, with this veggie-enriched facial mist. This skin-healthy spray is made from extracts of tomato, broccoli, banana, apple, cabbage, and carrot — all of which are packed with vitamins and nutrients that hydrate, brighten, and protect skin. Mist a little of this on your face to moisturize, tone, and set your makeup for a fresh, dewy look.

20. This Microneedle Roller That Gives You Smoother Skin Sdara Skincare Derma Roller $20 Amazon See on Amazon Microneedling is a cosmetic procedure in which tiny needles poke minuscule punctures in your skin. These surface-level punctures kickstart your body's production of collagen — the protein that keeps your skin firm and smooth. Now you can give yourself a microneedling treatment at home with this easy-to-use derma roller. Just gently run the roller across the surface of your skin once a week. With consistent use, you'll notice a healthier, revitalized complexion over time.

21. A Rake That Cleans The Gunk Off Your Hair Brush MIŠEL Hair Brush Cleaner $13 Amazon See on Amazon A lot of gunk can build up on your hair brush — like oil, product residue, dust, and stray hair strands. Use this hair brush cleaner to keep your brush in good condition (and to keep from brushing all that gunk back onto your hair). The brush's steel rake efficiently dusts off your brush while removing any build-up, and it's safe to use on both boar bristle and nylon bristle brushes.

22. This Tongue Scraper That Gets Rid Of Bacteria That Can Cause Unwanted Odor INCOK Tongue Scraper $12 Amazon

23. This Aloe Vera Gel That Does So Much More Than Just Soothe Sunburns Seven Minerals Aloe Vera Gel $19 Amazon See on Amazon This best-selling aloe vera gel is sourced from freshly cut aloe plants grown in southern Texas. The gel is combined with seaweed extract which minimizes stickiness and maximizes skin absorption. Slather this on after a day in the sun for cooling relief. You can also use it to treat minor cuts, burns, or as a moisturizer or hair conditioner. This reviewer writes: "I’ve tried several different aloe veras through the years, and this is by far the best I’ve ever tried ... It gives my skin this glowing, natural dewy look and it’s so relaxing and soothing! "

24. This Foot Scrubber For Super Soft And Clean Feet KISSBUTY Magic Foot Scrubber $14 Amazon See on Amazon Want to get squeaky clean feet without having to bend yourself into a pretzel in order to reach them? Use this foot scrubber. Just run your feet back and forth through the slipper-like scrubber, and the 1,000 bristles will clean and exfoliate the tops and bottoms of your feet. The raised pumice stone on the back end is perfect for deeply exfoliating rough heels. Keep this in your shower and soften your feet daily.

25. A Highly-Rated Natural Deodorant Made From, Um, Magnesium Magsol Sandalwood Magnesium Deodorant $15 Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking to steer clear of aluminum-based deodorants, this magnesium deodorant is a great option. The deodorant is formulated with magnesium oxide, a mineral that absorbs and neutralizes body odor. The addition of beeswax and antioxidant-rich almond oil and work to nourish and moisturize skin. And with an impressive 4.4-star rating, you can rest assured this natural deodorant actually works. Choose from 11 essential oil-based scents, like rose, jasmine, and sandalwood.

26. These Butt Masks Because — Well, They're Butt Masks Bawdy Galaxy Kit Butt Masks $31 Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to skincare, your face shouldn't get all the attention, so pamper your cheeks — your other cheeks — with these butt masks. Each set comes with four masks: marine algae to illuminate, caffeine to re-texturize and detoxify, citrus to rejuvenate and brighten, and plant-based collagen to hydrate. Apply for 10 to 15 minutes to reveal a more pampered booty.

27. A Toenail Softening Cream That Makes Trimming So Much Easier Miracle of Aloe Toenail Soft $13 Amazon See on Amazon If you have thick, hard toenails that are nearly impossible to trim, use this toenail cream to temporarily soften them. Just you apply the aloe-based cream to your toenails before bed, which will give it time to deeply penetrate your nails. In the morning, you'll wake up to softer nails that you can actually trim with your clipper.

28. This Cream That Protects Feet And Prevents Blisters RunGoo Blister Prevention Cream $11 Amazon See on Amazon This blister prevention cream is a must for avid runners. The cream is made with a blend of specialty waxes that form a protective layer over your skin, preventing friction, callouses, chafing, and — of course — blisters. Just one application will last all day, and it'll stand up to both dry and wet conditions, so you don't have to worry if your feet get a little sweaty. The formula is non-staining and won't leave residue, so your socks will come out clean in the wash.

29. This Seaweed That Detoxifies Your Skin In The Bath The Seaweed Bath Co. Detox Bath $11 Amazon See on Amazon You love a good seaweed salad alongside your sushi, so why not take it one step further by bathing in seaweed with this seaweed detox bath formula? The only ingredient is bladderwrack seaweed, which is sustainably hand-harvested off the coast of Maine. This type of seaweed contains over 65 vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that deeply detoxify and revitalize skin while reducing irritation. Soak in this after a long day for a stressed skin treat.

30. This Bentonite Clay Mask That Deeply Cleanses Pores Redmond Bentonite Clay Mask $14 Amazon See on Amazon This bentonite clay mask has mega-ancient roots. The clay itself is the result of volcanic ash that combined with sea water some 150 million years ago. (Incredible.) The resulting bentonite clay has amazing properties for skin, acting as a magnet that draws out dirt, oil, and impurities from your pores. This helps prevent acne and also reduces the size and appearance of pores. Use this a few times a week for a complexion that looks practically airbrushed.

31. These Foot Pads That Help You Sleep While Relieving Aches And Pains Lites Foot Pads $25 Amazon See on Amazon These foot pads are absolutely bizarre. They're infused with natural ingredients like tourmaline, bamboo vinegar, and negative ions, which draw out toxins from your body. This detoxification does everything from helping you sleep more soundly to relieving aches and pains to boosting your immune system. And reviewers swear by them, writing "it’s like the stress has been lifted off my legs, upper body and feet," and "I have never slept so well in my life!" Wear these overnight and wake up feeling like a new person.

32. A Heavenly Hand Cream Made With Banana Extract TONYMOLY Magic Food Banana Milk $10 Amazon See on Amazon This moisture factor in this hand cream is absolutely bananas. (Sorry, I had to.) The silky cream is made with hydrating shea butter and coconut oil, along with milk proteins that restore lost moisture to the skin. The addition of banana extract gives skin a potassium and vitamin A-rich boost of protection. The best part? It smells like freshly-baked banana bread. Put a little of this on for deliciously soft hands.

33. These Sheet Masks Infused With Moisturizing Egg Yolk Extract Too Cool For School Egg Cream Mask $17 Amazon See on Amazon If your skin is dry and in need of a serious moisture intervention, this egg cream mask is for you. The microfiber sheet mask is soaked in an essence of egg extract, which is rich in moisture-binding fats that lock hydration into skin. Egg yolk is also packed with skin cell-building proteins, and vitamins A, B2, and B3, which soothe irritation and protect skin from damaging free radicals.

34. A Goat's Milk Soap That's Gentle On Sensitive Skin Legend's Creek Farm Goat's Milk Soap $8 Amazon See on Amazon If you get dizzy trying to decipher the ingredients on the back of soap bottles, you might want to give this all-natural goat's milk soap a try. The handmade soap is made with down-to-earth ingredients like olive and coconut oils, hemp, shea, oatmeal, and — of course — goat's milk sourced from happy goats on a Rhode Island farm. The gentle soap is free of parabens and sulfates, and kind to sensitive skin. Go for the unscented version or opt for scents like pear cider or bay rum.

35. These Eye Gels Made With Snail Slime And 24-Karat Gold Mison Snail Repair Gold Eye Gels $16 Amazon See on Amazon These eye gels are the easiest way to brighten up eyes that feel dull or tired. Each gel is infused with a combination of peptides, 24-karat gold, and our all-time favorite K-beauty ingredient — snail slime. The gels deeply moisturize dry skin, diminish the appearance of dark circles, and leave your eyes protected from the elements, so it always looks like you got a full eight hours of sleep.

36. This Cream That Transforms Cracked, Brittle Nails Healthy Hoof Nail and Cuticle Cream $7 Amazon See on Amazon If your nails are in need of some major TLC, this heavy duty nail and cuticle cream is for you. Formulated with a blend of castor oil, lanolin, and aloe vera — the cream deeply moisturizes and softens tough cuticles and brittle nails, while the addition high protein soybean oil works to strengthen nails and repair cracks and splits. Bonus: the cream is also great for healing chapped hands and heels.

37. An Eye And Face Cream Made With Bee Propolis And Pollen Bee Friendly Face & Eye Cream $27 Amazon See on Amazon You're familiar with honey, but did you know that bees also produce a substance called propolis? Long story short, it's the glue that seals spaces in beehives and — weirdly enough — it's great for your skin, helping to soothe irritation and prevent breakouts. This propolis face and eye cream also features nutrient-rich bee pollen, vitamin E, olive oil, and raw Hawaiian honey, which is one of nature's best moisturizers. Use this on your face and under your eyes, for hydrated, healthy skin.