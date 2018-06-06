The 35 Hygiene & Grooming Products On Amazon That Deliver Instant Results

When it comes to beauty products, no one likes waiting around for results. If I go and trace my eyelid in eyeliner I know for a fact that right then, right there, that eyeliner is working — but when it comes to something a little less obvious like exfoliating away dead skin, it can get frustrating when you have to wait a few applications to see any visible difference. To me, the best hygiene and grooming products on Amazon are the ones that will give you fast results. Realistically I know that it’s going to take time for any given product to work, but I’ve watched too many commercials where people achieve skin care miracles before the commercial even ends. That’s the type of beauty product I want — the kind where you can see the difference in immediately.

So why wait for results when you can get them instantly with the right products? If you’re like me and don’t have the patience to wait around, these highly-reviewed beauty and grooming products will be right up your alley. From a callus eliminator that’s used in salons nationwide to hair masks that yield soft, shiny results after one use, these 36 products have all received glowing reviews — not just for their effectiveness, but also for how quickly they worked immediately after application.

1 The Instant Smile Whitener That You Simply Brush Right On Smilebriter Teeth Whitening Pen $14 Amazon If you're looking for quick, noticeable results in just a few treatments without using any harsh ingredients, try out this Smilebriter teeth whitening pen. While most whitening kits don't qualify as vegan and kosher-friendly due to their chemicals, this one is. It uses the natural sweetener Xylitol in order to help fight tooth decay and prevent dry mouth, and even contains 44 percent Carbamide Peroxide, a gentle bleaching agent that penetrates enamel quickly. Unlike many kits that require strips that you have to keep in your mouth for an hour, all you have to do with this one is brush the gel right onto on your teeth.

2 A Silicone Exfoliating Shower Glove That's Also Bacteria-Resistant Innerneed Silicone Body Brush $10 Amazon While most traditional sponges and loofahs are made with materials that have the potential to incubate mold and fungi, this silicone body brush is made with bacteria-resistant silicone. BPA-free and FDA-approved, the brush is not only acid-resistant, but can be used with essential oils without any degradation to the silicone. This is a great choice for sensitive skin, and also features two different bristle sizes for a massaging effect.

3 The Repairing Hair Treatment That Covers All The Bases 12 Benefits Instant Healthy Hair Treatment $17 Amazon This hair treatment utilizes a combination of natural lipids and UV absorbers to reverse any daily wear and tear your hair has gone through — and in turn, it smooths out frizz, prevents split ends, moisturizes, and strengthens dry and fragile strands. Even color-treated hair can benefit from daily use, as the spray also helps to retain color for much longer.

4 A Callus Remover That Is Used In Salons Nationwide ProLinc Callus Eliminator $9 Amazon For less than $10, you can grab what salons all over the country use to give pedicures that end with baby soft skin: the ProLinc callus eliminator. It takes only five minutes to break down calluses and dry skin buildup, and the bottle will last for over 15 sessions — which is way more bang for your buck than what salons charge. One Amazon reviewer even went so far to say that "It even worked on my husband's severe callouses, which was a shock to us both."

5 An Organic Exfoliating Facial Scrub Made For Sensitive Skin HoneySkin Organics Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub $16 Amazon No matter what type of skin you have, the microdermabrasion facial scrub will work for you. The formula perfectly matches the human body's natural pH, and it's non-allergenic, fragrance-free, gluten-free and sulfate-free — so it's gentle enough to use while repairing skin conditions like rosacea. It can be used as a face or body scrub to immediately get rid of dead skin, and it contains ingredients like aloe vera to soothe and calm irritation.

6 The Electric Shaver That Can Combat Any Type Of Unwanted Hair Clever Bright Four-In-One Electric Shaver $30 Amazon Look no further if you're tired of juggling different hair removal products for different body parts — the Clever Bright electric shaver is a body, eyebrow, nose, face, and bikini razor all into one. The super-thin blades and smooth pivoting head allow you to remove hair on even the most sensitive skin without irritation, and work in one swipe so you don't have to keep going over the same areas. It's also waterproof, so you can use it in the shower.

7 This Natural Shampoo That Rids Scalps Of Oil While Boosting Volume Maple Holistics Shampoo For Oily Hair And Scalp $11 Amazon If you have the type of hair that's prone to becoming oily, this shampoo is a great option that produces instant results. Featuring lemon and basil oil to help regulate oil production and reduce dandruff, it's also completely free of any sulfates, parabens, dyes, and fragrances. Mild enough for color-treated hair, the scalp-refreshing formula targets oily roots with essential oils to help balance moisture — and it can even stimulate hair growth and add some volume.

8 A Facial Razor That Delivers Precise Results On Sensitive Skin Flamingo Feather Facial Touch-Up Razor $6 Amazon These facial touch-up razors are perfect for anyone interested in dermaplaning or shaping their eyebrows at home. The stainless steel razor features a safety cover — which keeps the blade from cutting too close and prevents irritation — and each one is reusable. One Amazon reviewer even wrote: "I carry one in my pocketbook for times when you all of a sudden look in the car mirror and see hair in the sunlight you didn't know was there!"

9 The Anti-Aging Face Mask That Elevates Your Skin's Collagen LA PURE Luxury Collagen Eye Mask $19 Amazon These LA PURE collagen eye masks not only features grape seed extract — which is full of antioxidants — but are even packed with plant collagen to help stimulate and regenerate skin cells. Easily absorbed into the skin, the formula also helps to restore elasticity and firmness and reduce the appearance of puffiness with rose seed extract. It also contains hyaluronic acid to keep things incredibly hydrated.

10 A Chic Mouthwash That Doesn't Burn Your Mouth When You Swish Squeaky Clean Fresh Breath Mouth Wash $15 Amazon You can't tell me you enjoy seeing that giant blue bottle of mouthwash, nor does anyone like having their mouth set on fire for 90 seconds while they swish and spit. Solve these problems with this mouthwash — it's free of any alcohol so that your mouth doesn't burn while rinsing, and it's packaged in a cute bottle. But aesthetics aside, it immediately rids the tongue and throat of bacteria that causes stale breath, it reduces plaque, and it slows down the tartar growth that can lead to tooth decay.

11 The Color-Balancing Shampoo And Conditioner That Immediately Tones Bleached Hair ArtNaturals Color Balance And Tone Shampoo And Conditioner Set $27 Amazon Blonde hair is beautiful, but it can fall victim to becoming brassy or losing some of its vibrancy after washing. This ArtNaturals shampoo and conditioner set is naturally formulated to protect, balance, and tone down blonde, silver, bleached, and color-treated hair by gently cleansing the follicle with its sulfate-free formula. Not only does this shampoo and conditioner duo use a special, pure violet pigment to neutralize the yellow tones in your hair as it brightens, but the coconut extract also helps to hydrate your scalp and repair split ends in order to restore your hair's bounce and volume.

12 A Cooling Peppermint Foot Spray That Combats Odor The Body Shop Peppermint Cooling Foot Spray $9 Amazon With The Body Shop peppermint cooling foot spray, you won't have to think twice about who's around before kicking your shoes off after a long day — because the combination of menthol and deodorizing peppermint oil not only combats odor, but promotes a cooling sensation on hot, tired feet. The addition of grape extract also helps to smooth the skin, and it gently exfoliates without any harsh chemicals.

13.The Exfoliating Powder For Sensitive Skin That's Rich In Green Tea Wishtrend Green Tea Enzyme Powder Wash $22 Amazon If you're looking for a product that exfoliates without the irritation, this enzyme powder wash is gentle enough to use two to three times a week on sensitive skin. Packed with the powerful antioxidant green tea, this powder wash uses coconut-derived surfactants and enzymes in order to keep the skin hydrated while removing dead skin and dirt that's stuck in pores. More gentle than a scrub or chemical exfoliant, this wash is recommended for all skin types, particularly those who are prone to acne. After one use, you'll see smoother, softer skin.

14 A Versatile Toner That You Can Use All Over Heritage Rosewater And Glycerin $8 Amazon Free from any parabens, sulfates, or alcohol, this rosewater toner helps the skin absorb and keep moisture without depositing that annoying oily residue so many toners leave behind. Vegan and eco-friendly, not only does this toner help to cleanse the excess oil your skin produces, but it can be used practically anywhere — mist it onto your hair to inject some shine and vitality, or even lightly spray it on your face to set makeup and give your skin a little glow.

15 The Hydrating Hair Mask That Tackles Any Type Of Damage Shiseido Fino Premium Touch Hair Mask $14 Amazon Formulated to moisturize, strengthen, and repair damaged hair, this hair mask is made with royal jelly to help leave your strands feeling nourished and shinier than it did before you applied it. Whether it's humidity, breakage, or hair that's fried from coloring — you name it, this mask can fix it. One Amazon reviewer even writes that after trying to bleach her hair at home she was left with "dry, frizzy, tangled, damaged hair for the first time. This product makes all that temporarily silky and smooth."

16 A Moisturizing Face Serum That Smooths Out Skin HoneyLab Skin Rescue Face Serum $16 Amazon Made with a patented blend of five bee-derived ingredients, this face serum uses Peruvian tara and Hawaiian marine botanicals to instantly firm and lift the skin — and leave you with a smoother, plumper complexion. Unlike other formulas, this serum includes the moisture-magnet hyaluronic acid to attract 1,000 times its weight in water to visibly hydrate dry, delicate skin. Free from any toxic chemicals or sulfates, it's even cruelty-free and made in the USA.

17 The Nourishing Body Scrub Made With Actual Coffee Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub $20 Amazon If you peek at the ingredient list for the Frank Body coffee scrub, you'll see that the first thing listed is exactly what it should be: coffee. Made with roasted and ground robusta coffee beans, it not only uses coffee to help wake your skin up, but also cold-pressed sweet almond oil to infuse your skin with nourishing vitamins A, E and D. Vegan-friendly and gentle enough to use three to five times a week, this coffee scrub can be used solely on your face, or all over your entire body.

18 A Facial Roller Made From 100 Percent Natural Jade Jade Facial Roller $27 Amazon The power of a jade facial roller is instant — it helps your serums, moisturizers, and other products absorb better into your skin and it promotes circulation and blood flow to the under eyes to reduce puffiness. It can even be used on the arms, neck, and legs for a relaxing massage, and it's made of 100 percent natural jade.

19 This Oil-Free Lotion That's Made With Birch Sap COSRX Oil-Free Ultra Moisturizing Lotion $20 Amazon Formulated for all skin types, this COSRX moisturizing lotion is a lightweight daily moisturizer that can be used in both your morning and nighttime skin care routine. Unlike other products that are primarily made from water, this formula is made from 70 percent birch sap, a natural skin-friendly ingredient for sensitive and irritated complexions. With a pH level of 5.5, this lotion is not only effective at improving the texture of your skin, but also manages to be absorbed without leaving any greasy residue.

20 A Premium Body Brush Set That Exfoliates And Reduces Cellulite Belula Premium Body Brush Set $20 Amazon Why shell out for an expensive spa day when you can bring the spa right to your front door? The Belula body brush set gives you a spa experience in the comfort of your own home — it comes with a body and face brush made with wild boar bristles, a pair of shower gloves, a travel bag and instructions for best use. Not only does dry brushing your body help to exfoliate dead skin cells and increase blood circulation, but it can even rid skin of ingrown hairs. One reviewer writes: "The bristles of the body brush were coarse enough to create a nice sensation but not rough where I felt like I was shaving off my skin...Now I'm using the brushes every two or three days and the gloves daily when I shower. The whole process has a reinvigorating and a relaxing effect on me and my skin seems to be brighter and softer."

21 This Multitasking Skin Salve That's Made With Chamomile And Beeswax Weleda Skin Food $6 Amazon When a product has been around for almost 100 years, you know it must be quality. Weleda Skin Food has been a cult-favorite way to moisturize rough skin on faces, elbows, hands, and feet — it contains gentle viola tricolor, chamomile, and a thick base of oils and beeswax to give your skin a healthy glow. And if the natural ingredients haven't convinced you already, one Amazon reviewer writes: "I have had several estheticians tell me that I have amazing skin and I credit this product. I have used all of the fancy, super-spendy skin care lines there are but I keep coming back to this because nothing else gets the job done quite as well."

22 A Hydrating Skin Cream Bursting With Snail Extract Missha Super Aqua Cell Renew Snail Mask $6 Amazon Snail mucin is an excellent healing and repairing agent that naturally adds significant moisture back to your skin — so you'll be excited to find that the Missha Super Aqua Cell Renew Snail Mask contains 70 percent snail mucin extract as its star ingredient. Skin that's become damaged or sensitive due to irritation and environmental damage is gently soothed with this mask, and the baobob tree extract helps to moisturize while preventing any further damage.

23 The Nail Treatment That Protects And Repairs Dry, Brittle Nails Julep Oxygen Nail Treatment $18 Amazon Tired of re-applying and re-applying your nail treatment only to see minimal results over an extended period of time? This nail treatment gives you a flawless look after just one coat, and creates a water and UV-resistant barrier to help protect your nails from any further damage. Free from any carcinogens such as formaldehyde, this is a one-step solution for weak and peeling nails that only requires a twice-weekly application to see results.

24 A Lifting Spray That Provides 60-Hour Hold On Your Roots Kenra Root Lifting Spray #13 $13 Amazon If you want lasting volume at the roots without going to a salon for a blow out, you'll love this root lifting spray. Not only does it boost hair at the root to help volumize your strands, but

25 The Tongue Cleaner Made From Surgical Grade Stainless Steel MasterMedi Tongue Cleaner (Set of 2) $10 Amazon If you want to level-up your dental care routine, this tongue cleaner is just the thing — it's made from surgical-grade stainless steel and gets rid of the bacteria that causes bad breath. It's smooth on your tongue as you scrape so it's pain-free, and the flexible, non-gagging design helps you to clean the entire length of your tongue with minimal discomfort. Safe for both kids and adults, this tongue cleaner is designed for a lifetime of daily use — no plastic version is anywhere near as durable as this one. Buy Now

26 A Micro-needle Derma Roller That's Safe For At-Home Use Sdara Skin Care Microneedle Derma Roller $5 Amazon If you're looking to use a derma roller at home, try this version with needles that are only .25 millimeters — a safe length for at-home use. Using the roller helps to stimulate the blood flow on your face and delivers a healthy glow by thoroughly exfoliating the skin. Why pay more for a professional treatment when you can get the same results at home for a fraction of the cost? One reviewer even writes: "You can actually see a difference RIGHT away!" Buy Now

27 This Lip Treatment That Doubles As A Gloss Hanalei Lip Treatment $15 Amazon Sometimes you want the moisturizing effect of a lip balm and the appearance of a gloss, but you can't combine two products onto your lips without creating a soggy over-saturated mess. Luckily, this lip treatment gives off a subtle rose shade while rejuvenating chapped skin with pure Hawaiian kukui oil. Paraben- and cruelty-free, the formula even includes shea butter to deliver intense moisture and silkiness without leaving any greasy residue. Buy Now

28 A Revitalizing Cuticle Oil That Uses Honey To Moisturize Cuccio Milk And Honey Cuticle Revitalizer Complex $6 Amazon No one likes looking down at their hands seeing painful and dry cuticles flaking away. Give your cuticles that extra dose of nourishment with this cuticle revitalizer — it's made with honey to naturally soothe, while the lactic acid from milk refreshes and stimulates your skin. "I have been a chronic nail and cuticle biter for over 30 years," one Amazon reviewer raves, "I am so happy I took a chance and tried this oil. It has a pleasant subtle smell, is not greasy or oily once applied and has seriously changed my life!" Buy Now

29 The 3-In-1 Lip Exfoliator With Organic Activated Charcoal Do Kiss And Tell Three-In-One Lip Exfoliator $25 Amazon Got dry, flaky lips, or simply have a habit of picking at them throughout the day? Get rid of those dead pieces of skin with this unique exfoliator. The three different brush heads each target a different area of the lip for the highest grade of exfoliation, while the all-natural activated charcoal bristles gently remove dead skin. Cruelty-free and vegan friendly, the bristles are even antibacterial, so you can use this brush without fear of bacterial contamination. Buy Now

30 A Reusable Makeup Remover That Only Uses Water Makeup Eraser $28 Amazon Ever struggle trying to get rid of waterproof makeup without being left with oily residue all over your face? The reusable Makeup Eraser not only removes smear-proof makeup, but is free from chemicals —all you have to do is add water and bam! Instant makeup removal. Each cloth lasts for a thousand washes, and the ultra-soft woven polyester-blend cloth leaves your skin feeling fresh and healthy. Buy Now

31 The Waterproof Deep Cleansing Brush That Can Be Used Anywhere ETEREAUTY Waterproof Deep Cleansing Brush $25 Amazon Why buy multiple brushes when one can do it all? This deep cleansing brush is not only gentle enough for all skin types, but the two-speed motor and five different attachments give you a full range of options when it comes to deciding which bristles are best for your skin. Got blackheads? Use the facial attachment. Calluses? Try the pumice-stone head. And because it's waterproof, you won't have to worry about using the brush in the shower. Buy Now

32 An Exfoliating Skin Lotion That Improves Texture, Tone And Clarity Paula's Choice RESIST Skin Revealing Body Lotion $26 Amazon Unlike many body lotions that simply moisturize, this moisturizer from cult-favorite brand Paula's Choice is formulated with a combination of glycolic acid and antioxidants, which create a creamy, lightweight, leave-on exfoliant that sheds built-up layers of dead skin. Daily use helps to improve uneven skin tone and soften hard, clogged red bumps on your arms and legs, and all Paula's Choice products are 100 percent fragrance-free, non-irritating, and never tested on animals. Buy Now

33 The Face Mask That Helps Control Oily Skin Mediheal Teatree Care Solution Essential Mask $11 Amazon In a perfect world, all face masks would help to keep skin from over-producing oil. Alas, this is not a perfect world — but this tea tree mask not only controls oil production within the pores on your face, but also helps to soothe dry and irritated skin. Formulated with tea tree leaf oil, pine needles, and portulaca oleracea extracts, this mask removes blackheads and dirt sealed into clogged pores while simultaneously leaving the skin cool and refreshed. Buy Now

34 An Acne Treatment Mask That Uses LED Lights To Treat Skin Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Treatment Mask $22 Amazon Bring the results of dermatologist-level acne technology into your own home. Clinically proven to clear acne and allow the skin to heal itself, the Neutrogenna light therapy mask only requires 10 minutes of use a day and is completely heat-, laser-, chemical- and UV-free. LED lights gently penetrate the skin at various depths to target acne-causing bacteria, and results are visible in as little as one week. Buy Now