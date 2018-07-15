38 Non-Flashy Inventions on Amazon That May Not Catch Your Eye, But Hundreds Of Reviewers Swear They Can’t Live Without Them

Ours is a society of hyperbole. Everything is all about the latest and greatest, whether it's the magical cream that promises to make you look like you're glowing from within, or the kitchen gadget that claims to reduce your prep time by literally hours. But what about the products that are the solid standbys of our lives — like the products and devices that just plain get things done? Look beyond the bells and whistles, and you'll find a whole lot of hidden gems on Amazon you won't be able to live without.

So when you've stocked up on all those K-beauty faves you've read about or picked up the hot styling tool of the month, dig a little deeper. Trace the footsteps of the Amazon reviewer community and see where they lead. It's a pretty good be — anywhere you find a few hundred enthusiastic Amazon reviewers, you know you've found a product worth investigating fully. They're like moths to the light of hottest products: One minute they're congregated around a multi-cooker, the next they're focused on amped-up socks. But whatever product they've turned their attention to, it's certain to be worth your while. Flashy or not, when hundreds of reviewers swear they can't live without them, these products are definitely worth a second look.