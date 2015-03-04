38 Of The Best Drunk Karaoke Songs Of All Time

I've sung the praises of karaoke before, but I'll do it again. Gripping the microphone and singing your heart out while standing either in front of or alongside your (probably drunk) friends and strangers is like no other feeling. But if the thought of taking the stage to sing karaoke terrifies you, that's normal — that's why karaoke is usually combined with drinking.

Choosing a fun karaoke song is a difficult task. A good karaoke pick is one that can easily transfer from solo to group number, and clocks in under five minutes, except in extremely special circumstances. But if you need more help determining your next karaoke move, I have plenty of suggestions for how to some rollicking — or at the very least effective — drunken karaoke.

Brandy and Monica, "The Boy Is Mine"

ForeverBrandy on YouTube

If you grew up during the peak of '90s FM radio with even just one friend and say you don't immediately identify with either Brandy or Monica, you're a damn liar.

The B-52s, "Rock Lobster"

LRigs25B on YouTube

Also acceptable: "Private Idaho," "Love Shack" (duh).

Wilson Philips, "Hold On"

WilsonPhillipsVEVO on YouTube

Besides providing pure joy, this song has a message, guys! I feel empowered! I know who I am again!

ShaniaTwainVEVO on YouTube

It doesn't matter how you identify, you just have to feel like a woman. Let's go, girls!

BackstreetBoysVEVO on YouTube

Backstreet is back on the karaoke menu — but honestly, they never truly left.

Def Leppard, "Pour Some Sugar On Me"

DEF LEPPARD on YouTube

Any respectable karaoke sesh includes a number that could double as appropriate at the strip club.

Oasis on YouTube

This one is especially good drunk, considering it's the only circumstance in which you'd openly admit to already knowing all the words.

yolo master on YouTube

Batman Forever forever!

Janet Jackson, "All For You"

janet songss on YouTube

When Janet's cadence speeds up and your slow brain has problems keeping up, distract everyone by resorting to some ass-shaking.

GinuwineVEVO on YouTube

I have put this on at bars and clubs across the country for a variety of patrons and I swear, it has never gone not well. So it has to go better when you're belting it at karaoke, right?

Blue Swede, "Hooked On A Feeling"

Joel Gustafsson on YouTube

Involve the whole dang crowd with rousing backing choruses!

Natalie Imbruglia, "Torn"

natalieimbrugliaVEVO on YouTube

A true '90s classic, for when you're feeling angsty.

OutkastVEVO on YouTube

Make the wise move and lay claim to Big Boi's part, leaving Andre's impossibly speedy raps to the expert or unsuspecting.

Mariah Carey, "Always Be My Baby"

MariahCareyVEVO on YouTube

This inclusion has nothing to do with the fact my sister and I spent each elementary school summer crooning this to each other in line at TCBY. Not at all.

Tommy Boy on YouTube

Try not to get distracted by the fact that Coolio clearly states he was only 23 during this recording — and please, don't slip up and start singing Amish Paradise instead.

TheHumanLeagueVEVO on YouTube

The sing-along potential here is through the roof.

Prince - Topic on YouTube

Honor the Purple One with this bop. I would die for him, tbh.

Jackson 5, "ABC"

Czikes on YouTube

If you can listen to this song and somehow not feel spiritually lifted, I don't want to know you.

Duran Duran, "Rio"

Duran Duran on YouTube

Listen, this is a staple. Simple.

UsherVEVO on YouTube

Perhaps skip if your S.O. is also in the house and not equipped with a fluid sense of humor.

Britney Spears, "Toxic"

BritneySpearsVEVO on YouTube

Some people would argue earlier Britney is better for belting in public. Some people are morons. CLEARLY the frantic saw noises and high-pitched, breathy delivery begs for your own subpar attempt.

Jennifer Lopez, "If You Had My Love"

JenniferLopezVEVO on YouTube

Perk: Planning on performing this one means you could feasibly wear pajama pants out to the bar to "get into character."

madonna on YouTube

This one is best reserved for later in the night, when you can only bring yourself to seat-dance and vogue your and other peoples' faces without having to stand up.

The Cardigans, "Lovefool"

TheCardigansVEVO on YouTube

Challenge: Dedicate this one to a stranger and wink a lot. Like, a lot.

Cat Stevens, "Wild World"

corporalhenshaw on YouTube

A sensitive selection.

Bruce Springsteen, "Dancing In The Dark"

BruceSpringsteenVEVO on YouTube

The dance moves involve literally only flailing your arms. I believe in you!

The Goo Goo Dolls, "Slide"

Goo Goo Dolls on YouTube

Remind everyone how weird the '90s were!

Hall & Oates, "Rich Girl"

Gerda0815007 on YouTube

Everyone appreciates a good lesson!

DestinysChildVEVO on YouTube

CLEARLY.

Rolling Stones, "Brown Sugar"

circusmagazine on YouTube

Guess who had moves like Jagger pre-Maroon 5? Jagger. See if you can't one-up Levine's weak attempt.

The Cure, "Just Like Heaven"

RHINO on YouTube

Little did Robert Smith know while penning this that "show me show me show me" could also be used to beg the bartender to see what kind of bill you've racked up so far.

Otis Redding, "Hard To Handle"

fred166 on YouTube

Fact: Singing this, despite any present skill, makes you 40 percent more attractive as a potential or current lover.

NellyVEVO on YouTube

Jason is SUCH the kidder. If there's a Jason group in your, feel free to zealously point at him with a knowing nod.

SmashMouthVEVO on YouTube

It's good to punish your friends every so often.

Cyndi Lauper, "Girls Just Want To Have Fun"

CyndiLauperVEVO on YouTube

I once sung this in a barn at my friends' wedding reception with all the women from the bride's family. It was a tender moment that I trust you can replicate, regardless of gender identity.

Taylor Swift, "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"

TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube

Dedicate this one to all of your most rotten exes. Catharsis, baby.

Bob Seger And The Silver Bullet Band, "Night Moves"

jimmej955 on YouTube

If you ever hear this poorly warbled from far away and behind a curtain of Capri cigarette smoke, don't worry — it's just me. Or one of my tribe. Either way, we're not sorry. Join us! It's nice here.

Betty Hu on YouTube

Duh.