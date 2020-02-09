39 Clever Things That Make A Positive Impact On Your Life For Less Than $35 On Amazon

There are tons of reasons to go shopping. Sometimes, you need to stock up on new kitchen gear and other times, you need to upgrade your closet with the latest trends (trust me, I get it). But whether you're spending your hard-earned cash on innovative kitchen gadgets or yoga pants with pockets, it's so much more satisfying when you're buying products that actually make a positive impact on your life. Thankfully, Amazon is packed with clever (and shockingly cheap) items that'll do just that.

As you know, those grin-worthy selections are worth their magic in different ways. Take the beloved couch coaster, for instance. It wraps around your sofa arm and holds your coffee mug in place while you relax. That way, you can start your day without spills. You can also consider the ever-so-popular headrest hangers, which hold your grocery bags and purses up so they don't roll around your car mid-ride. Thanks to those, you don't have to search the bottom of your vehicle for stray apples or lost lipstick containers.

Those are just a few products on Amazon that add positivity to your life — but there are a lot more where they came from.