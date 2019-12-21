39 Genius, Highly Rated Products On Amazon That Are At Least $100 Cheaper Than The Name Brand

You've probably heard the phrase "You get what you pay for," and sometimes, that's entirely accurate. Other times, however, you're paying hundreds over the manufacturing cost — not for the durability or the quality of a product, but for the name-brand sticker on the front. If you're looking to save some serious money with products that look way more expensive than they are, the internet is the place to do it.

In fact, a little-known website named Amazon has entirely changed the way I furnish my space, fill my closet, and supply my self-care routine. See, for years I believed that a product's price tag was a direct reflection of its quality. I, like so many other shoppers, thought I had to hold out until I could afford the coveted $300 stand mixer and the leading-brand luggage set.

Then I started writing about Amazon products, and my whole perspective shifted.

I knew there were cheaper alternatives out there, but up until that point, I didn't realize how much other shoppers actually loved them. Those thousands of rave reviews helped me to understand that something could be affordable and well-made simultaneously. After that, I vowed I would never again overpay for a sticker with a recognizable logo.

If you're looking for the best name-brand dupes on Amazon, look no further than these 40 products reviewers can't stop raving about.