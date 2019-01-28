4 Book Club Recommendations From 'The Dinner List' Author Rebecca Serle

Each month, the Bustle Book Club asks an author to recommend a book they think everyone should read. In January, To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han recommended The Dinner List by Rebecca Serle. Follow along with the book club on Bustle and join the conversation on Goodreads.

Have you already finished Bustle Book Club’s January pick, and now you don’t know what to read next? Fear not, because The Dinner List author Rebecca Serle has plenty of great novel recommendations for you.

When it comes to soliciting reading recommendations, there is no shortage of people or places to look to. Libraries and the people that work there are great resources, as are booksellers and bookstore owners. There are also plenty of reviewers, professional and otherwise, whose passion is telling people which books are worth reading and which you can skip. But if you’re ever looking for great reading recommendations from people seriously in the know, look no further than your favorite author’s TBR piles.

Whether you’re running a book club of your own, or just looking for another great read, here are 4 novels The Dinner List author Rebecca Serle thinks you should add to your TBR pile — and her reasons for why.

The People We Hate At The Wedding by Grant Ginder

Serle says, "This is one of my favorite books from the last few years. Crazy family? Check. Wedding weekend? Check. Fancy British things? Check check check. It’s emotional, funny, poignant and just an absolute delight to read."

Conversations With Friends by Sally Rooney

Serle says, "Conversations With Friends by Sally Rooney blew me away. It’s a smart, wry, deliciously pointed novel about the ways in which we know (and don’t) the people we love."

Severance by Ling Ma

Serle says, "Severance by Ling Ma is next on my TBR. A friend recommended it as 'Girls meets Walking Dead.' IN. I’ve heard wonderful things and cannot wait to dive in. Maybe I’ll convince my book club to read it with me."

Outline by Rachel Cusk

Serle says, "I can’t not tell you about Outline by Rachel Cusk. It’s the first of a trilogy and I’m currently on book two. It’s writing at the next level — she’s doing things I’ve never really read before. One of the most inventive and original novels of the last five years."

