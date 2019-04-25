Ah, the infamous planet Pluto. While yes, it was robbed of its astronomical planethood in 2006, it remains an integral and mysterious player (and planet!) in the astrological world nonetheless. As the planet of death and rebirth, karma, secrets, the subconscious, and power/control, Pluto's influence in our lives is an intense, sometimes dark, but always transformative one. Pluto retrograde 2019 begins on April 24, and this small-yet-mighty planet will continue its backspin for five whole months, through Oct. 3. That's a long retrograde, and Pluto doesn't mess around when it comes to forcing us to stare down the deepest, darkest hallways of our subconscious in order to grow. Using some healing crystals for Pluto retrograde can help you navigate through these possibly-uncomfortable waters of your own truth.

"Pluto retrograde is a time of reflection about power and control in your life," explained Astrology King on its site. "If people have controlled or manipulat[ed] you then now is the time to let them go. If you have been too controlling of others or situations then it is time to let go." This transit is about facing your demons and being willing to conquer your vices head on. Where are matters of "control" in your life spiraling out of control? What parts of your life feel heavy with power imbalances? Those are the precise themes you should work with through this backspin, and crystals can be a helpful tool for this sort of healing.

It's also a time to follow your intuition and stop fearing your subconscious mind. "Fated events and repeating themes will reinforce which of your controlling habits, compulsions, addictions or prejudices must be eliminated," continued Astrology King. Is there something, some pain, some struggle that just keeps showing itself? Pay attention to these coincidences. It might very well be your subconscious mind trying to send you a message.

Getting in touch with the deepest, most hidden, and most vulnerable parts of ourselves isn't easy — nor is taking (and conversely, giving up) control of any given situation. But this is what this retrograde is asking us to do, and if we want to capitalize on the astrological energy and let it play into our personal growth, we can't fear it. Check out a few of the healing crystals for Pluto retrograde that I'll be working with over the coming months (plus how to use them!) — all of which can help make the energy of this backspin a little bit easier to roll with.

Hematite

Hematite Touchstone, $19.95, Energy Muse.

Pluto rules over secrets and vices, and if you have any addictions ruling your life, Pluto retrograde is likely to force you to address them. "Hematite helps to release unwanted patterns that have become bad habits," explained Energy Muse on its site. "It absorbs all the negative energy from your body, eliminating stress, anxiety and worry." Hematite is ultra grounding and can help you stay present in your body as you work through letting go of stagnancy.

How to use it: Do some grounding breath work using hematite as your guide. "Standing with both feet on the ground, hold your stone in your hand and take 11 deep breaths in through the nose and out through the mouth," advised Energy Muse. If possible, do this outdoors with your feet on the grass or soil. It's a great way to feel into your physical body, especially during times when you feel lost in your thoughts or feelings.

Citrine

Citrine Point, $19.95, Energy Muse.

Pluto retrograde is highlighting issues relating to power and control, and it might be helpful for us to summon up a little extra will power within ourselves to make necessary changes. Citrine is the perfect stone to help you call on your inner strength. This sunshine-colored crystal is highly motivating, energizing, and self-confidence promoting, and can help you align with your inner self and step into your power. The light is what robs our shadows of their power, so use the sun energy of this crystal to combat the demons that this retrograde might

How to use it: Make a citrine spritz to use through the duration of Pluto Rx. Place a citrine crystal in or on top of a jar of clean spring or distilled water and allow it to charge for one day, preferably somewhere where the sunlight hits it. Pour the water into a spritz bottle, and spritz yourself or your space any time you need a will power or confidence boost.

Moldavite

Natural Raw Moldavite, $8.45 and up, Etsy.

This crystal is fascinating in that it was formed through a meteor's collision with earth, so it's bringing major star-seed, celestial vibes. Given that Pluto is the planet that usually orbits furthest from the Earth, Moldavite brings with it the energy of the deep, unknown universe surrounding us, integrating us with the dark vastness — a mirror to our own subconscious which Pluto is asking us to face.

How to use it: Experiment with moldavite and see if you can induce a somatic, physical experience with the crystal's healing energy. "Holding Moldavite for the first time often produces a sensation of heat, felt first in the hand, then progressively throughout the body," wrote Crystal Vaults on its site. "Moldavite's frequency may take some getting used to, but its profound ability to accelerate one's personal and spiritual evolution makes it highly sought after in the metaphysical world, both for its life-altering capabilities and as a catalyst for drawing in Light to aid in Earth's healing." Hold it in your hands, focus on the crystal's energy, and see what comes.

Obsidian

Obsidian Obelisk, $25, The Hoodwitch.

Obsidian is perhaps the ideal stone to keep near you during a Pluto transit. Its deep, reflective surface represents its ability to show us what's really in front of us — the truth of any situation - and during this retrograde, we'll want to summon the courage to face everything that's in the shadows. Obsidian is also highly protective against negative energy and dark, depressive moods, which we could be prone to during the coming months.

How to use it: Because of its shiny surface, many people use obsidian for scrying. Try it for yourself! Dim the lights in a room and allow your eyes to relax and adjust. Open your mind to any situation and acknowledge each passing thought as you release it. With a question or topic in mind, gaze into the surface of your obsidian stone and relax your eyes further (they may even feel like they're beginning to cross a little bit — that's OK!). Try to see any images that appear to you in the reflection and how they apply to the matter at hand.