If you’ve ever considered (and then reconsidered) buying a juicer, chances are, you know how difficult they can be to clean. And while you shouldn’t expect any kitchen appliance to clean itself, the best easy-to-clean juicers make the process a little less painful. With so many juicers to choose from, it’s important to do your research. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you shop:

You’re likely to encounter two types of juicers: centrifugal and slow. Centrifugal juicers grind ingredients on a serrated surface, and a motor separates the pulp from the juice by spinning it, similar to a clothes dryer. Slow juicers (also known as masticating juicers) use a rotating auger to press juice from ingredients. There are exceptions, but the internal components of centrifugal juicers can be tough to clean, in particular if you’re juicing fibrous or stringy ingredients. Slow juicers can often be rinsed, and the straining baskets tends to be easier to clean.

If you want to juice a large volume of ingredients and really value nutrition, a slow juicer is best. Since ingredients have minimal exposure to air and heat, they’ll retain more of their nutritional content. They also yield a bit more juice. If you don’t plan to batch-juice in advance, a centrifugal juicer will suffice, but keep in mind that there might be some nutritional loss due to oxidation.

The best easy-to-clean juicers produce healthy, refreshing juice at home — minimal cleaning required.

1. The Best Overall Easy-To-Clean Slow Juicer: Aicok Slow Masticating Juicer Aicok Slow Masticating Juicer $140.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This slow juicer from AICOK mashes ingredients with a seven-stage auger to extract the maximum amount of juice. Because it rotates slowly at 80 rotations per minute (RPM), this juicer operates quietly and doesn’t expose ingredients to heat, and thus helps preserve their nutritional content. Unlike many centrifugal juicers, the AICOK doesn’t have an internal juice tank, so prepped ingredients can be continuously fed into the feed chute — great for batch-juicing if you plan to jar and refrigerate your recipes. The dual-direction power switch has a reverse option in case ingredients get stuck, so everything can move smoothly through the auger and out the pour spout. When it comes to assembly, disassembly, and clean-up, a single lock switch makes things simple. Most parts can be rinsed clean under running water, and though they’re technically dishwasher-safe, it’s best to hand-wash the dual mesh baskets using the included brush.

2. The Most Compact Easy-To-Clean Juicer: Hurom HP Slow Juicer Hurom HP Slow Juicer $299 | Amazon See on Amazon Another slow juicer, this option from Hurom operates at almost half the speed of the AICOK, making it one of the quietest machines you’ll find. The auger is positioned vertically, and slowly squeezes juice from foods for maximum yield with minimal oxidation and nutrient-loss. The auger and housing separate into several components that can be easily rinsed clean. If used daily, water should be poured through the juicer to rinse the main components, but after juicing highly-fibrous foods like celery, carrots, or beets, the mesh basket should be hand-washed with the included brush set. Due to its vertical design, the Hurom takes up relatively little space, making it great for smaller kitchens or anyone who wants the option of storing and only pulling out the juicer when needed. Though the modern design and fun color choices make it nice enough to leave out on the countertop.

3. The Best Investment: Omega Slow Masticating Juice Extractor And Nutrition Center Omega Slow Masticating Juice Extractor And Nutrition Center $303.51 | Amazon See on Amazon This horizontal slow juicer from Omega has six nozzles and two juicer screens, giving you the versatility to use it for a variety of tasks including grinding coffee beans, extruding pasta, making nut milks, amongst other functions. The powerful motor rotates the two-stage auger at 80 RPM to produce clean, pulp-free juice that retains its health benefits. An easy-grip handle is built into the main body for stability when you feed tough ingredients into the chute, and makes it easier to transport when moving the sturdy 20-pound juicer. The Omega’s masticating chamber is similar to the design of the AICOK, and its parts can be removed easily for cleaning and reassembly. An included cleaning brush fits inside the narrow juicer screen for efficient cleaning of fiber and pulp. In case the price gives you sticker-shock, note that the Omega comes with a 15-year warranty on parts if any problems arise. Since juicers usually take a beating (especially with fibrous and hard fruits and vegetables), this is pretty amazing deal.