When it comes to cooking, anything that involves wet, sticky batter is bound to make a mess. So it’s no surprise that waffle makers are notoriously difficult to clean. Baked and dried-on batter can get stuck between grids and exterior surfaces, even if they’re nonstick. Fortunately, the best easy-to-clean waffle makers will let you focus on the fun of making and eating waffles, without dreading the cleanup. Here are a few tips for shopping for the best models.

A nonstick cooking surface is standard on waffle makers, but is only part of the battle when it comes to cleaning. Though it’s tempting to use nonstick spray, over time that can build up on surfaces and make them harder to clean. You’re better off applying cooking oil with a brush or paper towel prior to using your waffle maker.

In theory, your waffle maker should be easy to wipe clean with a towel or brush (after it’s cooled off, of course), but if you want extra convenience, look for a model that has removable dishwasher-safe grill plates. The surrounding surface of the gridded area should not have any cracks where batter can get stuck. Some newer designs have channels or moats to collect any overflow, keeping your machine and countertops clean.

Lastly, look for a machine that fits your waffle-making personality. Whether its deep Belgium waffles or thiner waffles that can be pulled apart, there’s a waffle maker for everyone. These are the best easy-to-clean waffle makers.

1. The Overall Best Easy-To-Clean Waffle Maker: Hamilton Beach Flip Belgian Waffle Maker Hamilton Beach Flip Belgian Waffle Maker With Non-Stick Removable Plates $49.99 | Amazon See on Amazon You’ll look like a pro making waffles on this classic machine from Hamilton Beach. The flipping mechanism isn’t just for theatrics, though — it helps to fill every grid with batter and makes waffles that are crispy on the outside but fluffy in the middle. The circular grids detach and can go right in the dishwasher, and a removable nonstick drip tray catches any errant batter and can be easily wiped clean. For successful waffle-making on any machine, it’s important to know when to pour your batter and when to remove your waffle. This one has a preheat and ready light to prompt you for both, and you can control the brownness of your waffle with a simple dial. When the machine isn’t in use, the handle folds away for easy storage.

2. The Runner-Up: Cuisinart Belgian Waffle Maker With Pancake Plates Cuisinart Belgian Waffle Maker with Pancake Plates $72.92 | Amazon See on Amazon If you’re a fan of large square Belgian waffles, this four-slice waffle maker from Cuisinart is a great choice. Since Belgian waffles are thick by design, the grids tend to be deeper, which can be challenging to clean. Like the Hamilton Beach, the square plates on this Cuisinart model are easy to remove for dishwashing, but can also be hand-washed at the sink with soapy water. As a bonus, the Cuisinart comes with an imprinted four-slot pancake plate and flat upper plate that can be used to make flapjacks or eggs, so you’ve got breakfast covered. A green light illuminates to let you know the waffle maker is ready for cooking, and an audible beep sounds when it’s time to remove the waffle. Depending on your preference, you can choose between six shades of brownness on the turn dial.

3. The Best Value: Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker $30.68 | Amazon See on Amazon This round waffle maker from Cuisinart has a low-profile design with straight sides, so there’s less surface area for messes. Though the nonstick plates aren’t removable, Cuisinart recommends removing any leftover crumbs with a brush and cleaning the grids with a damp cloth after they’ve cooled. A dual light illuminates red during preheating and baking, and turns green when it’s ready to bake or time to eat. Even better, you can choose between one of five settings to choose the level of browning. The weighted lid won’t spring up during use, so batter is in full contact with the grids for even browning. Another great feature of this affordable waffle maker? It can be stored vertically to take up minimal space. This one even comes with a three-year warranty.