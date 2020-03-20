4 Fun-Loving Zodiac Signs That Will Learn A TikTok Dance With You

If there's one thing that social distancing has taught us, it's that TikTok isn't just for teenagers. From Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's "Quarantine Crew" to Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale's High School Musical reunion, celebrities, and reality stars have been fighting boredom by using the app to show off their dance moves. So, if you're in need of a good energy boost, you better cross your fingers that you're dating one of the four fun-loving zodiac signs that will learn a TikTok dance with you, then upload it to TikTok ASAP.

There are a handful of signs that would be totally fine staying at home for a while, like homebodies Taurus and Cancer. But fire signs typically have a lot of energy and always need to be doing something in order to feel content. So, learning a TikTok routine will keep them stimulated without going stir-crazy.

There's only so much Netflix you can take when you're practicing social distancing for an indefinite period of time, so the time is nigh to get up, get moving, and get TikTok famous. If you're in need of a dance partner, any of these four fun-loving signs would be happy to put on the moves with you.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries is always on the lookout for something new and exciting. They don't like sitting still for too long and will figure out a way to keep themselves moving forward. This ram always wants to take it to the next level, and will eagerly memorize all the moves to the Renegade. A lover of competition, if the TikTok is a dance challenge, it will send them over the moon.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) While some zodiac signs can do totally fine in quarantine, being stuck at home and alone isn't really a Gemini's thing. Geminis are very social creatures and tend to be the life of any party. They're the ultimate fun-loving sign. They get excited about learning new things and aren't afraid look silly. So, if you were to invite them to learn a little choreo to "Don't Stop Now" with you, they wouldn't hesitate to say yes.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Leos are all about having a good time and will take on any opportunity to put on a show. After all, this lion was born to be in the spotlight. They have a ton of energy, are super creative, and they're passionate about everything they do, so any dance video you make together is sure to be amazing — especially "the drip."