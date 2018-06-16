The human body is amazing, but it can also be pretty disgusting. Think about all of the gross things your body does when it's functioning properly: earwax, flaky skin, and vaginal discharge are all signs that things are great internally, but it's not pleasant to deal with. The same goes for your digestive system: When your body is functioning at its optimal level, you'll be dealing with scents and textures that you'd rather not think about. It's for the best, though: A lot of the seemingly gross things that happen to you are signs of a healthy digestive system. Gut health is all the rage these days, but it's always been important to have a functioning digestive system. We usually think about diarrhea and constipation when we're talking about a digestive system that isn't doing well, but the implications of a malfunctioning digestive system are much more severe.

Your digestive system is responsible for breaking down food into nutrients for your body, and when it's not doing its job, the potential health complications are pretty severe. Acid reflux and irritable bowel syndrome are just a few of the conditions that can develop when something goes wrong with your digestion. If you're grossed out by your bodily functions, you may not realize what they're signaling. I'm not saying you'll suddenly love pooping and burping, but you may become more appreciative that everything is running smoothly and as it should. Even if your body makes you feel grossed out, it's just doing its job.

1 Smelly Farts Giphy No one wants to pass gas and clear a room, but if you've changed your diet and your gas is super smelly as a result, it could be a sign that you're getting enough protein. Men's Health recommends changing your diet to make sure it's balanced and you're not eating too much protein. It's important to note that protein-induced gas often smells like rotten eggs, so if you're smelling something else, your farts may not be the good kind of stinky.

2 Burping Multiple Times After A Meal Giphy No one wants to belch all the time, but burping up to four times after a meal is totally normal, according to WebMD. If you can't burp, you may find yourself bloated and feeling uncomfortable, according to Healthline, and you'll have to find a way to build up gas pressure in your stomach. If you're burping a few times after eating or drinking, consider it a good thing. Too much burping could be a sign of a condition like acid reflux disease, though, so keep an eye on your burps if they randomly increase or start to burn.

3 Peeing All The Time Giphy If you're peeing more than usual, it's probably a good idea to check with a doctor to make sure nothing is wrong, as it can be a sign of ovarian cysts, infection and diabetes. But getting up for multiple bathroom runs during the day is actually a sign that you've hydrated well. When you aren't hydrated, you're at a higher risk for constipation and unhealthy kidneys, so don't be afraid to drink up!