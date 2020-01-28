4 High-Impact Beauty Looks To Try In 2020 & Beyond
As we approach the end of January 2020, it's time to take stock of how well those new year's resolutions have held up. Are they long forgotten or still going strong? While trying out new makeup may not have been high on your list this year, there's something really magical about finding a style that suits you and you can feel confident about. It's a feeling we all deserve in 2020. So, if you're looking to switch things up this year, here are some seriously epic beauty looks that you can try in 2020 and beyond. Trust me, whether you're a make up master or a total beginner, you'll be able to conquer these with a little practice.
Okay, let's face it, we all have our standard day and night makeup looks, (with a few variations, of course). But sometimes there is an overwhelming urge to break the mould and try something we never thought we could pull off. It's only a few weeks into 2020, but we've already seen a number of covetable red carpet looks that, although seemingly impossible, are actually super easy to try for yourself at home.
The four options I've listed below are all high impact, but won't take hours of your time to create. Don't be afraid to try something different this year. This is just a taster of what you could experiment with, so go forth and shine.
Blue Cat Eye
Where you've seen it
You've undoubtedly seen this look all over Instagram and on red carpets (think Lupita Nyongo and Khloe Kardashian). Let's face, when we were younger, most of us experimented with blue mascara, but this seems like a grown-up upgrade.
Why we love it
With classic blue named as Pantone's colour of the year, we'll definitely be seeing more of this tone in 2020. This is a major look because it's like a modern interpretation of '60s cat eye. It's Twiggy glamour with a 2020 revamp.
How to recreate it
To recreate a beautifully blue cat eye look for yourself, use a sloped liner brush to apply a blue-coloured gel like Morphe's or use a liquid like L'Oreal. For a precise cat eye, start with the flick from the outer corner of your eye and then trace over your lash line.
Gem Stone Eyes
Where you've seen it
I mean seriously, who didn't fall in love with Lucy Boynton's incredible eye make up at the Golden Globes? Makeup artist Peter Philips also made glitter and gemstone eyes a major feature on the Fendi Spring 2020 Fashion week catwalk.
Why we love it
Gem stone eyes encompass everything we love about 1930s opulence and charm. This look really is worlds away from your usual monochrome eyeshadow. It's the perfect way to dress up any look and add glamour.
How to recreate it
Depending on your levels of artistry, you can jazz this up and work on your foiled cat wing using gems, or keep it chilled with glitter.
Latex Lip
Where you've seen it
This is a look that originally made waves in the '80s and '90s but can now be found all over Instagram, with celebrity make up artist Katie Jane Hughes rocking it in a big way.
Why we love it
Reminiscent of a '90s high-shine gloss meets Studio 54 glamour, this is a great trend to try out if you prefer to play down your eye look and go for a high-impact lip.
How to recreate it
A latex lip needs to be packed full of pigment, so Glossier Play's Vinylic Lip or Charlotte Tilbury's Latex Love are great choices here. I would advise a lip liner for this look as precision is key. Thank me later.
Pastels All Over
Where you've seen it
Saorise Ronan's eyes at the Paris premiere of Little Women were a beautiful light pink, while the legend that is Celine Dione showed us how it's done when it comes to pastel blue, matching her eye look to her outfit in Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.
Why we love it
Pastel makeup has been big for a while, but I'm loving seeing people use pastel colours for their eyes, cheeks, and lips for a cute all-in-one look. Beauty looks that don't need a million products? Sign me up.
How to recreate it
To create this look for yourself, use Morphe's Sky High in the Icy Fantasy palette on cheeks and lips or Florence By Mills' Blush, which has a glorious creamy consistency and a pretty sheer application making it easy to blot on lips, cheeks and eyes.