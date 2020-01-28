As we approach the end of January 2020, it's time to take stock of how well those new year's resolutions have held up. Are they long forgotten or still going strong? While trying out new makeup may not have been high on your list this year, there's something really magical about finding a style that suits you and you can feel confident about. It's a feeling we all deserve in 2020. So, if you're looking to switch things up this year, here are some seriously epic beauty looks that you can try in 2020 and beyond. Trust me, whether you're a make up master or a total beginner, you'll be able to conquer these with a little practice.

Okay, let's face it, we all have our standard day and night makeup looks, (with a few variations, of course). But sometimes there is an overwhelming urge to break the mould and try something we never thought we could pull off. It's only a few weeks into 2020, but we've already seen a number of covetable red carpet looks that, although seemingly impossible, are actually super easy to try for yourself at home.

The four options I've listed below are all high impact, but won't take hours of your time to create. Don't be afraid to try something different this year. This is just a taster of what you could experiment with, so go forth and shine.

Blue Cat Eye Where you've seen it You've undoubtedly seen this look all over Instagram and on red carpets (think Lupita Nyongo and Khloe Kardashian). Let's face, when we were younger, most of us experimented with blue mascara, but this seems like a grown-up upgrade. Why we love it With classic blue named as Pantone's colour of the year, we'll definitely be seeing more of this tone in 2020. This is a major look because it's like a modern interpretation of '60s cat eye. It's Twiggy glamour with a 2020 revamp. How to recreate it To recreate a beautifully blue cat eye look for yourself, use a sloped liner brush to apply a blue-coloured gel like Morphe's or use a liquid like L'Oreal. For a precise cat eye, start with the flick from the outer corner of your eye and then trace over your lash line. Morphe Gel Liner Vitamin Sea £9 | Morphe Morphe Gel Liner Vitamin Sea Buy now L'Oreal Signature Liquid Eyeliner Matte 02 Blue £8.99 | Superdrug L'Oreal eyeliner Buy now