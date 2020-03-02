If you’re struggling to get a good night’s rest and prefer non-prescription remedies, there are natural sleep aids that can work. And there are a wide variety of options — from herbal capsules to bath soaks to bedtime tea — that may help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Whatever’s keeping you awake, one (or more) of the natural sleep aids below could help you get the sleep you need.

What To Look For In A Natural Sleep Aid

When shopping for natural sleep aids, you’ll want to go with products containing research-backed ingredients that have proven effectiveness in inducing relaxation and sleep. For your convenience and peace of mind, I’ve done a deep dive into all the natural, sleep-promoting ingredients featured in each of my picks below (keep scrolling to view). Rest assured, while these products might seem "new agey," they are very much backed by science.

Types Of Sleep Aids To Consider

Another thing to consider is how you’ll want to take your sleep aid. If you’re comfortable swallowing pills, a capsule supplement might be the way to go. If you typically have some time to unwind before bed, a bedtime tea or evening soak will probably feel like a calming and serene addition to your routine. If you're looking for maximum effectiveness, combining a melatonin pill with tea and a bath might be the cure for your previously insurmountable insomnia.

Check out the natural sleep aids below. All of them are backed by research and highly rated on Amazon.