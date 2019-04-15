Trader Joe's knows what the people want and knows how to give it to them. Right now, it would seem as though the people want sweets. The four new items from Trader Joe's that dropped in April have almost all been sweet treats. Maybe it's the good mood from warm weather that makes people crave sugar. Maybe these new products were released with the forthcoming Easter holiday in mind. Whatever inspired the new Trader Joe's releases, fans will be here for them, and already adding them to a grocery list.

Trader Joe's never goes too long without adding something new to shelves. The retailer is primarily known for its array of unique and inventive products (and, of course, being the place to go for everything pumpkin in the fall). The specialty grocer does a marvelous job of slightly altering classic favorites; you'll find an example of this on the list. What TJ truly doesn't get enough credit for, though, the store is its understanding and consideration of dietary restrictions and choices. There are plenty of vegan and gluten-free products on shelves and advertised in the weekly Fearless Flyer. Plus, labeling common allergens on its packages is standard practice for the chain. Trader Joe's has how to run a grocery store down pat, and its April releases solidify that.

1. Milk Chocolate Caramel Crunch Medallions Trader Joe's Decadent, rich, and nutty, the Milk Chocolate Caramel Crunch Medallions are, "made of high-quality Belgian milk chocolate." On top of each wafer is "a generous sprinkle of tiny sugared hazelnut bits, and inside is a "gooey caramel that oozes when you take a bite, providing a soft, sweet contrast to the firm, crunchy, cocoa-rich shell." Eighteen come in a box, so they're a perfect thing to bring to a gathering or have as midday treats.

2. Shakshuka Starter Trader Joe's The Shakshuka Starter is the only one of the four TJ products dropped so far this month that isn't a confection. It is a "base of tomatoes, bell peppers, garlic, and spices cooked together into a chunky, slightly spicy stew." While delicious on its own, the Shakshuka Starter is meant to be paired with poached eggs to get the full Shakshuka experience. Why go out for brunch?

3. Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups Trader Joe's Almond butter has risen the ranks over the past few years, and peanut butter is watching its back. Trader Joe's explains, "Like their peanut butter counterparts — and unlike some of the big-brand nut butter cups on the market — new Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups are made from only the finest dark chocolate. And in true TJ’s fashion, they’re filled with real, artificial-flavor-and-preservative-free, creamy almond butter. Each one sits in its own fancy gold foil cup, making for one (or two) bites of total, chocolate-and-almond-y perfection." They're also an ideal treat to fill a plastic Easter egg for hunting.