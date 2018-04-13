There's nothing more irritating, literally, than the frequent rubbing of thighs that brings bumps and frustration. Fortunately, there are women's underwear that prevent thigh chafing so you don't need to suffer any longer.

Thigh chafing can affect anyone, regardless of size. When our thighs, or any part of our body, rubs together vigorously and frequently, it creates friction that can cause raw, irritated skin. This happens when there’s moisture on our bodies or in the air. Anyone whose prone to thigh chafing knows the struggle is real and how tempting it is to reach down for some sweet relief, no matter who's around.

As fellow Bustle writer Lisa Fogarty points out, there are some clever ways to prevent chafing. There are several products like dusting powder, anti-chafe balms, and hearty vegetable oils that can minimize friction and protect the skin from becoming irritated. But those solutions can wear off throughout the day. For long lasting, fool-proof protection, the best way to prevent chafing is to prevent skin from rubbing together at all and you can do just the with the right pair of underwear. For the exercise enthusiast, high-performance panties with moisture-wicking fabrics can help keep you dry while you work up a sweat while those fond of dresses and skirts can find underwear that creates the perfect lightweight barrier to prevent the painful friction.

If you're in search of a pair of underwear that's going to keep your thighs comfortable, then these are the panties worth stockpiling in your armory of underwear.

1 A Pair Of Moisture-Wicking Underwear That Is Great For Working Out Amazon Chaffree Women’s Knickerboxers Underpants $30-$35 AmazonBuy Now The name of these Chaffree knickers says it all, but wearing this underwear will give you more than just a chafe-free experience. Its stretchy fabric allows for a full range of motions and has antibacterial properties and built-in moisture management which make them perfect for working out. With three different colors and several different lengths and fits to choose from, these underwear are a great purchase for sizes small to triple extra large. Reviewers on Amazon claim these underwear are so soft and comfortable, you’ll think you’ve gone commando — and since their seamless, your friends may think so too. Available Sizes: Small - 3X Large (Midi-Waist or Full-Waist, Long Leg or Short Leg)

2 A Pair Of Slip Shorts That Offer A Range Of Skin Tones Amazon Jockey Women’s Underwear Skimmis Short Length Slipshort $16-$33 AmazonBuy Now If you want a nude look while still protecting your thighs, these Jockey Skimmis will have you covered. Not only are they seamless, these undies offer a range of beige and brown nude shades which are perfect for those slightly see-through dresses and pants. Made with an incredibly soft microfiber material, the slip shorts are great for anyone looking for a shorter option of chafe-free undies. Available Sizes: X Small - XX Large

3 A Pair of Lightweight Lace Underwear That's Perfect For Hot Weather Amazon CnlanRow Women's Lace Short For Women $7-$21 AmazonBuy Now Not only are these lace-trimmed chafe-free underwear pretty, they are also lightweight and perfect for hot weather. They're fast-drying, super stretchy, and great for circulating airflow. They have a sturdy elastic that stays up creating more comfort and protection. Available in sizes extra small to extra large with colors black, light beige, and white, these are the ideal shorts for dressier occasions. Available Sizes: X Small - XX Large