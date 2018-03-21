Please keep your seatbelt securely fastened inside the cabin as we endure yet another Mercury retrograde. The ride might be full of stomach-turning drops and the eventual upside-down loop, but don't worry: it will eventually come to stop. Not every sign is on the same ride, though. (Jealous.) So, which signs will be most affected by Mercury retrograde when it rolls around on Mar. 22? While no sign, to a degree, gets by unscathed, some feel the affects a little more ... harshly.

Don't worry. The three-week period Mercury is in retrograde will be over before you know it, so you'll be able to return to your regularly-scheduled correspondences without holding your breath soon. But until then, Mercury will turn retrograde from Mar. 2 to Apr. 15.

Astrologically speaking, according to Forever Conscious, Mercury retrograde is, "a time for all of us to slow down and think about how we are communicating not only to others but also to ourselves." Retrogrades are a good time to rewind and catch up with yourself. Impulsive feelings may rise but it's important to stay tuned in to yourself and maybe even practice some meditations before lashing out. This can be a zen time if you want it to be!

So, why, I bet you're wondering, is our communication compromised during this time? As Susan Miller of Astrology Zone explained on her website, "Mercury rules all types of communication, including listening, speaking, learning, reading, editing, researching, negotiating, selling, and buying. Mercury also rules all formal contracts and agreements, as well as important documents such as book manuscripts or term papers, agreements, deeds, contracts, leases, wills, and so forth." Which is why your e-mail might send important notices to your junk box instead of your inbox during Mercury retrograde, or why something you say to a friend may be taken the wrong way.

Considering Mercury retrograde will affect every sign differently, some will have a tougher few weeks than others. If you're one of these four signs that will be feeling this major stall more than the other signs, don't forget to slow down. It might be frustrating, but Mercury will turn direct again soon. If you stay calm and slow down, you'll get by and out of this retrograde in no time.

Aries Giphy Careful with what you're saying, Aries — and, more importantly, how it comes off to the receiving end. You might be busy and have a lot to say, but by March's end, you could find yourself in a war of words. As Cafe Astrology noted, "it will be particularly important to watch for coming across a little too brusquely in the latter part of the month. It won't hurt to be a bit more thoughtful than usual when communicating in business, public, or professional settings." Think before you speak to avoid any harmful communication errors that could haunt you when Mercury finally turns direct.

Gemini Giphy Gemini, Mercury is your ruling planet. So, when it decides to go retrograde, you feel it. This isn't to say that you're not used to it at this point, though. You're basically a Mercury retrograde soldier. As AstroStyle put it, "all signs will welcome the opportunity to step back and breathe. Or in your case: to cry, vent and release some pent-up emotions." Let it out. Let it flow. Put it in a non-judgmental journal. Take this time to look over all the projects you have going on and edit them to perfection before letting them loose in the coming months.

Scorpio Giphy Emotions may feel intense for you these next few weeks, Scorpio, and it would be best to keep the lot of them to yourself — even if you badly want to lash out. You'll be happy that you took a few deep breaths before speaking. Cafe Astrology suggested on their site that you may, "need to backtrack, reassess projects or launch dates, and redo or rework specific tasks." It's important to double-check your work and your thoughts before submitting or saying anything.