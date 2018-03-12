Hold onto your hats, because the end of March is going to be a bit of a bumpy ride. Not only do we have all of the new energy of the Spring Equinox to control, but Mercury is going into retrograde for the first time in 2018. While the energy from the Spring Equinox is certainly a positive thing (more light! Less darkness! New beginnings!), the energy from Mercury retrograde is, uh, not the best. Mercury retrograde does not have the best reputation, and for good reason. This could be a very turbulent time for you, so you'll want to be prepared. Like anything else, though, it won't affect everyone the same way, so it's important to find out how Mercury retrograde will affect your sign.

Mercury goes into retrograde when the planet rotates faster than the Earth, effectively throwing everything off balance. This will happen on Mar. 22 and last until Apr. 15. During the retrograde period, communication, technology, and travel get seriously wonky. It's not uncommon for people to find difficulty in properly expressing themselves, to experience weird tech glitches that can't totally be explained, and to struggle with random travel mishaps. Mercury is the ruler of communication, and when it's in retrograde, it just has a negative effect on, well, a lot of things.

This spring, Mercury retrograde makes things a little more complicated because of how close it falls to the Spring Equinox. The Spring Equinox is going to make you feel inspired to try new things, set new goals, and let go of the past. Most astrologers recommend avoid doing exactly that during Mercury retrograde, as the galaxy can make everything a little bit more tough.

So where does that leave you? Before you make any decisions, you need to find out how Mercury retrograde affects your sign. Then we can go from there!

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Giphy Mercury is in retrograde for almost the entire duration of your sign. Because of this, you should expect some delays on projects you're working on. This is a good time to review what you've already done to make sure it looks perfect once retrograde is over, instead of starting something new. According to MoonLinks, "In Aries, Mercury retrograde often brings greater impulsive aggressive 'action' when we should give it a rest!" Work on controlling your impulses during this time, and you should be OK.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Giphy Mercury is the planet that rules communication, so it's no surprise that it will be affecting that area of your life. You might find yourself feeling foggy and exhausted during the retrograde period, and that's pretty normal. This is a really good time to be kind to yourself — practice self-care, work on making yourself happy, and stay calm. As Astrology Horoscope Readings says, "Taurus can set themselves up for challenges with the Mercury retrograde cycle when they do not take care of their boundaries, when they allow others to determine their value, and when they fail to protect the necessary steps they need in order to achieve their goals."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Giphy OK, Gemini, you need to watch your back during this Mercury retrograde period. Rappler recommends that you act super careful about who you share secrets with during this time, friends and family included. If you say the wrong thing to the wrong person, you may find yourself in a crappy situation. You should take this time to be extra cautious about everything, not just secrets.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Giphy Because of the communication issues that come with Mercury retrograde, you may find yourself rethinking big decisions you've made in the past. This retrograde period could have you rethinking your career goals. Rappler says, "Things are uncertain now, so it’s better to do your research and due diligence than commit to anything." Don't make any big decisions regarding your career (or anything else that's important) at this moment. Give yourself some time!

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Giphy Mercury retrograde is probably going to make you feel a bit crazed, and you may find your schedule getting thrown out of whack. Use this period as a time to stay super organized, and make sure you double check absolutely everything — don't leave anything to chance! Back up your important stuff and give yourself extra time no matter where you're going. The Astro Poets say, "The more forthcoming and honest you are, without trying to impress or flatter, the more rewarding March will be for you."

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Giphy Mercury retrograde is going to make things difficult for you, Virgo. You might find that your plans get stuck, or that something you were working on gets all messed up. Rappler also warns that "jealousy, suspicion, and trust issues can erupt during this period." Take everything slowly, don't make any quick decisions, and focus on being honest with yourself. Mercury rules Virgo, so your sign is much more sensitive to this time. Keep that in mind!

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Giphy According to Rappler, Mercury is making its first retrograde of the year in your relationship house. What does this mean for your dating life? You should take things slowly. Don't jump to conclusions, and give yourself time before making any kind of decision, especially one you aren't sure about. This isn't the time to jump into a relationship or a breakup, so put anything big on hold.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Giphy This is a time to be extra careful about everything, because things can easily get super chaotic. You'll want to make sure you're covering all your tracks, backing up important data and info, and preparing yourself for anything that could do wrong. You should also focus your energy on just one thing rather than a million different things. According to Astrology Horoscope Readings, "Scorpio can set themselves or others up in the Mercury retrograde cycle by allowing emotions to cloud, disrupt or ignore boundaries or what other's may value." Try to keep your emotions in check!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Giphy According to Rappler, Mercury turns into retrograde in your "dramatic 5th house." Yikes! This means you need to keep your emotions in check and watch out for arguments that might erupt between people you know. This is also a good time to focus on past projects you haven't finished rather than starting something new. Just approach everything with a certain amount of caution, and you should be OK.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Giphy This Merucry retrograde period is bound to seriously mess with your emotions. You might specifically find that you're going to have issues with your family or those that you live with. This is a great time to get some personal space and have some time for yourself to really focus on the things that relax you. Do this proactively to avoid a big fight with someone you care about.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Giphy Mercury retrograde may be messing with your head, but try to keep yourself centered during this period. Astrology Horoscope Readings says, "Especially at the beginning of the retrograde cycle, it is important for cool heads to prevail and to re-check if a decision or course of action is beneficial or needs to be revisited and adjusted." Double check everything, don't make any quick decisions, and stay on your toes.