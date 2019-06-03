Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is living a pretty sweet life right now. Yeah, he's a baby, so all he has to do is eat, poop, sleep, and repeat, but he gets to do it in a historical royal home — not bad. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son has only been shown publicly twice, so if you're wondering when royal baby Archie might be seen again and emerge from his cushy cottage, there are a few events this summer where he might make an appearance.

The first time the world got to meet Archie was when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduced him two days after he was born. During that time, the couple answered a couple questions about becoming parents and the first public photos of Archie were taken.

Then, a few days later on May 12, Harry and Markle shared a Mother's Day message on the Sussex Royal Instagram account that featured a photo of Archie's little feet resting in Markle's hand.

While Harry has attended a number of events since Archie was born, Markle is on maternity leave and she and Archie have not been seen since the Mother's Day post (if you can even count that). There are a few upcoming events where Markle and Archie — or just Archie — could be seen again. Take a look.

Father's Day

Father's Day in the U.S. and the U.K. is on Sunday, June 16. Given their Mother's Day post, it would be surprising if Markle and Harry didn't also post about the prince's first Father's Day. Will they posts Archie's hands this time instead? We shall see.

Archie's Christening

Before she married Harry, Markle converted to the Church of England, so it would be very unexpected if Archie isn't christened. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, in April 2018, and he was christened three months later in July. If the Sussexes follow a similar procedure, Archie will be christened in August and a family portrait will be released, as well as candid photos being taken outside of the church.

The Fourth Of July

Obviously, the Fourth of July is not celebrated in England. But, Markle is American and might want to share a message with her many American Instagram followers on the holiday. (You know, something that mentions unity.) Would this potential post also feature Archie? Could she work in something about how he represents the ties being the nations? Who knows! It's possible.

A Trip To The U.S.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle and Harry's North American tour reportedly won't happen until at least next year, according to a source who spoke with Vanity Fair, but there have been rumors that she wants to take Archie to either New York City or to her hometown of Los Angeles. If this happens — again, this is not at all confirmed — there could end up being photos of Archie taken.

We'll have to wait and see if Archie will pop up for any of these occasions, but in the meantime, there will likely be a Markle sighting soon, even though she'll still be on leave as far as working engagements. The Daily Mail reports that Markle will be at Trooping the Colour on June 8, along with Prince Louis who will be making his Trooping the Colour debut. Hey, next year, we'll probably spot Archie on that big balcony with his family.