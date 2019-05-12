Mother's Day officially takes on a new meaning for Meghan Markle this year, and that's reflected in Markle and Prince Harry's Mother's Day post on their official Instagram. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her first child, Archie Harrison, on Monday, May 6, just days before Mother's Day (well, America's Mother's Day, the holiday is celebrated in March in the U.K.). Now the couple is taking time to recognize moms everywhere, including those who are no longer here, for all of the love they give their children.

The post includes a sneaky new photo of baby Archie. Although you can't see his face, his mother appears to be cradling his tiny little feet in her hands. It's so adorable that you might miss another, more subtle detail in the picture — the Forget-Me-Nots in the background. Several Instagram users pointed out the presence of Princess Diana's favorite flower in the background of the photo. And this tiny detail makes the message accompanying the picture all the more resonate.

"Paying tribute to all mothers today — past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered," the post reads. "We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother's Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother's Day for The Duchess of Sussex."

Additionally, the post contains a quote from Nayyirah Waheed's poem, "lands": "my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived." Seeing the juxtaposition of little Archie against the Forget-Me-Nots and the beautiful quote is a yet another reminder that Princess Diana never seems to be far from Prince Harry's thoughts, especially as he settles into his new role as a father.

So far, the couple has largely kept their newborn son private. On May 8, the Duke and Duchess introduced Archie to the world with a photocall inside Windsor Castle. Per a report from The Telegraph, they opted to keep the number of people invited to the photocall small. The group included just one media photographer, one reporter, three cameramen, a household photographer, and the couple's private photographer.

Media access may have been limited, but the new parents' happiness was evident. Markle called the experience "magic" so far, and added, "It's pretty amazing, I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." Someone else who is overjoyed about Archie's arrival? The Duchess' mother, Doria Ragland.

Ragland and Queen Elizabeth both took a photo with the baby earlier this week. And a tweet from the official @RoyalFamily account read, "The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well."

It's not clear exactly how Markle will be spending her first Mother's Day, but hopefully it will involve lots of rest and quality time with her own mom, who is reportedly still staying with the couple. However she spends the day, the post that she and Prince Harry shared is a reminder of just how amazing moms can be, both royal and non-royal alike.