4 Ways To Reject Someone You're Dating Gracefully

There's no question that it stinks to be rejected. But rejecting someone else carries its own set of challenges as well. If someone's relentlessly hitting on you or harassing you, rejecting them nicely shouldn't exactly be your top priority. But if somebody genuinely cares for you and you're just not interested, delivering a kind rejection can be tricky but worthwhile.

"Rejection can be difficult for those who are doing the rejecting and those who are experiencing the rejecting," licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Molly Giorgio, tells Bustle. "However, it is an unfortunate but necessary part of the dating process, because it allows people to actually find the partners they are looking for. If you are rejecting someone who is interested in you, it is important to remember that standing up for what you are looking for is a part of self-care."

You're probably not going to avoid hurting the person you're rejecting, which is OK because that's not your responsibility. But you can minimize the damage and, if you both want to, preserve a friendship with the person who's interested in you. Here are some ways to reject someone that allow you to treat them kindly while also honoring your own boundaries.

1 Say You Want To Be Friends (If It's True) Hannah Burton for Bustle Don't tell someone you want to be friends as a way of deflecting their advances. But if you actually do want to be friends with them, giving them that option might soften the blow of the rejection. Clinical psychotherapist Kevon Owen recommends saying something like, "I'm not going to date you, but I value your friendship. If that can be enough, I'd still be your friend." "It's short, simple, and does not open you up for conversation," he tells Bustle.

2 Thank Them For The Compliment Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Another way to be gracious is to express appreciation for the flattery, while still making it clear that the feelings aren't reciprocated. One line you could use is, "It means a lot that you'd find me me to be attractive, but our relationship isn't going to go any further than friendship," Owen says. This shows "validation and gratitude but still a very clear message."

3 Ignore Them Hannah Burton for Bustle This one may be controversial, but if you don't know the person well, ghosting isn't always the worst thing. "I also don't hate ghosting people," Owen says. "Help them deal with the rejection by removing their irritant." In fact, ghosting is perfectly acceptable if the other person is giving you a hard time or being disrespectful themselves. "If you experience someone attacking you after you reject them, it's better to disengage. You don't owe them a response," Daniel Saynt, founder of NSFW, a club hosting sex-positive events and workshops, tells Bustle. "If you're rejecting someone in person and their response becomes angry, hurtful, or upsetting, you can still disengage in the same way," he says. "Walk away. Don't feel the need to get into an argument. Know your surroundings and get out of the argument as quickly as possible."