If you've been feeling overwhelmed and burnt out on how hectic and exhausting life can get, then you're probably looking forward to Cancer season. Beginning on June 21 (which is also the date of the Summer Solstice!) and running through July 22, Cancer season is one of the most emotional and sensitive times of the year. Cancers are intuitive, gentle people who are very family-oriented, love to be at home, and aren't afraid to get creative — and all of this is seen and felt in every zodiac sign during Cancer season. It's a welcome slow start into the lazy summer months, and we could probably all use the break! However, there are some zodiac signs that will feel the effects of Cancer season the least.

A lot of people might think that Cancer season is just a time when we're going to feel weepy and kind of lonely for a few weeks, but that's not true. As Forever Conscious wrote, "Cancer season wants to see us return to ourselves; it wants us to work on finding comfort and security within ourselves, it wants us to have a safe place we can always go, no matter what is going on around us or even within us." This is also a time when it's all about love and relationships, as Cancers are known for leading with their heart.

While everyone will feel these basic effects of Cancer season — a need to take things slow, a desire for more self-care, the ability to enjoy a few nights in and on your own instead of feeling the need to go out and socialize — it won't be quite as intense for some as it will be for others. Bustle spoke to astrologer Lisa Stardust about it, and she explains, "Cancer season will create a sentimental and calm flow for some zodiac signs." In other words: some zodiac signs are simply going to feel more relaxed, and who wouldn't want that?

So is that your zodiac sign? Take a look below to find out if yours is among the zodiac signs Cancer season will affect the least:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle This is really a great time for you to spend some time with yourself and get in your own head. Stardust says, "You’re shying away from social media and gossip now, which will help alleviate past tensions and stresses." Stay away from the drama, and focus on the positives.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle As a Leo, you're normally all about being social and getting out there, but Cancer season shows a different side of you. "You’re in the mood to surf the calm waves of Cancer season," Stardust says. "Just set boundaries and focus on yourself in order to avoid drama."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle For you, Scorpio, this Cancer season is all about getting away from it all and focusing on yourself. Stardust says, "A vacation may lift your spirits. Roll out of town for some R and R." Fully embrace the calmness of Cancer season!