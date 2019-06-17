The summer solstice isn't just another day on the calendar — it's a shift in seasons. And because of this grand transition from spring to summer, solstices are considered astrologically significant. While some signs may feel the change strongly, others might be unaware a transition even happened at all. The zodiac signs that the 2019 summer solstice will affect the least will move into the new season without anything ~major~ happening.

The summer solstice occurs on Jun. 21 in 2019 which also happens to be when the Sun shifts into Cancer. As the seasons change and Gemini season makes way for the crab, a whole bout of energy comes with it. While some signs may feel spiritual significance, for these signs the summer solstice might just be the longest day of the year.

But if you're a Leo, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Aquarius or Taurus, that doesn't mean that you can't reflect on the summer ahead and what it might mean. According to Wyld Witchery, "this is the time to seek right action, to choose to walk in alignment with your beliefs. Now is the time for you to look at the grander scope of your life and spiritual path and take note of what is out of alignment. What doesn't serve you?" We're all at least a little bit affected by major shifts. Make the most of this time to reflect upon your vision board and manifest!

Leo Tina Gong/Bustle "Ruled by the Sun in astrology, you'll rarely, if ever, meet a Leo that doesn't love the sun," Astrologer Cindy Mckean of Kansas City Astrology tells Bustle. Leo might not expect the most significant shift in energy. Mckean continues, " This longest day of sun 2019 will bring Leo happiness that is contagious to all around them." Enjoy the jovial time outdoors!

Sagittarius Tina Gong/Bustle The adventurous Sagittarius can expect nothing too out of the ordinary. "Normally bubbly and jubilant, Sagittarians are pretty easy to roll with whatever weather the day presents," Mckean tells Bustle. What this zodiac sign can count on is adventure. "It's a great time to expect an adventure to fall into their laps," Mckean continues to explain. Nothing too suprising as the Sun shifts from Gemini to Cancer.

Scorpio Tina Gong/Bustle "The Solstice marks the beginning of Cancer Season and activates the energy of all Cardinal signs," New York City based astrologer, Lisa Stardust explains to Bustle. But fixed signs, like Scorpio, will be affected the least. The Solstice won't be jarring. In fact, Scorpio will relax right through it. "You’re in the mood to sit back and relax during the Solstice. Meditating your way into Summer will serve as a way to swim slowly into the new season," Stardust says.

Aquarius Tina Gong/Bustle There's nothing to see here, Aquarius. Make the most of you-time this Solstice. "Right now, you’re taking initiative around implementing much needed self-care and TLC which will boost your seasonal energy," Stardust says. If you feel any affect in the shift of astrological energy, take yourself for a walk to the ice cream parlor. Or, whatever self-care means to you.