4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Defend Their Relationship

Imagine posting a sweet birthday tribute to the love of your life on Instagram and getting hate in the comments. Well, the four zodiac signs most likely to defend their relationship would never let that slide. Just like actor Florence Pugh, who posted a video on Instagram defending her relationship with Zach Braff after receiving disrespectful comments criticizing their 21-year age gap. While Pugh handled the situation with calm, cool, and collected head, these four signs would have had no problem expressing how they really feel about you and your opinions.

Whether you're a global celebrity or just a regular joe, it's not uncommon to get upset when someone speaks badly about your partner, and every zodiac sign reacts in their own way. For example, a level-headed and practical sign, like Capricorn, probably wouldn't feel the need to say anything, unless they absolutely were inclined to, while a non-confrontational sign like Pisces wouldn't say anything out loud, but would definitely take a lot of the comments to heart.

And then there are signs which, like Pugh, won't tolerate any sort of judgmental comments made about their relationship choices, and will always speak up for what's right. Even if you mean well, these four ride-or-die zodiac signs are most likely to defend their relationships — so don't even try them.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) It takes a lot to make a Taurus mad, but criticizing their relationship is one surefire way to bring the bull out. Taurus is very patient and will only give their heart to someone who is worthy of their time and energy. So, if you were to say their partner was a bad choice, they would take that comment as a personal attack. They would feel pretty insulted that you don't think they can make the right decisions for themselves.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) This sign typically looks for partners who can make them feel like they're at home, so their partner quickly becomes like family to them. Since Cancer values family above everything else, they will defend them at all costs. Even though water signs are very sensitive, Cancers don't typically like sharing their feelings and would rather hide in their shells. But in the case of someone disrespecting their partner, they will definitely snap.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Leos are loyal to their core and will fiercely defend their relationship from anyone and everyone. Similar to Taurus, Leos carefully choose the company they keep. They like to think that their partner and their friends are an extension of themselves. So, if you're critical of their partner, they'll take that to mean you're critical of them. Leos are ruled by the Sun, which is all about ego. They won't let you get away with making them feel bad about themselves.