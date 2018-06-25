These Are The 4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be A Ride Or Die Partner

Every relationship has its ups and downs. But not every partner is good at keeping it together through it all. And while you can try to weed out the truly loyal in a variety of different manners, using the zodiac can be a really insightful (and fun) way to tell if your new love is really going to be a ride or die partner.

“Loyalty isn't just about being monogamous with your partner, according to some signs. Loyalty involves sticking with one's partner through thick or thin, right or wrong, beneficial or bad," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle. "While there's more than four signs that are likely to be loyal in the sense that they wouldn't get involved with another person other than their partner, the ride or die loyalty is a rare quality of a few signs." And while unwavering loyalty can sometimes become toxic, searching for someone who can stay true to their partnership no matter what life throws at them is a noble pursuit.

Using the zodiac can give you a little peek into your partner's personality. And while it isn't a sure-fire bet or any sort of insurance on your relationship, chances are, if your partners' sign appears below, they're more likely to want to stick it through than a lot of others would.

Here are the four signs most likely to be a ride or die partner.

Tina Gong/Bustle If you've landed yourself a Taurus, you should know that they're really in it for you and with you. "Taurus is the most unconditionally loving sign of the zodiac," Joshua MacGuire, a Los Angeles psychic, astrologer and life coach, tells Bustle. "They can be loyal to a fault, and once they value their partner and feel mutually valued, they'll be there to the end." So if you're into them too, and ready to settle down, it's a good move. According to Mckean, though, there's a catch. "A Taurus demands the same kind of loyalty in return," she says. So don't try to take advantage of their commitment to you unless you're ready to match it.

Tina Gong/Bustle A Cancer partner is likely to be a very loving, perseverant type of loyal. "Cancers like to hold on to relationships like their archetypical crab likes to hold on to anything that they clamp between their claw," Mckean says. And so if you've fallen in love with a cancer, they'll hold you close. At the beginning, it may not feel like it, but Mckean says to stick it through. "Although they may be a little shy to partner up until they feel they can trust [you] enough to be involved, once they commit, they stay in a relationship with tenacity," Mckean says. And if you're looking for someone who can really make it through thick and thin, you've likely found your match. "If you are a good partner that found yourself in a bad situation, they will stick with you, take your burden on their shoulders, and be there till the end," Mckean says. Isn't that what "ride or die" is all about?

Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpios tend to be all-or-nothing partners. "Really, it's pretty simple with a Scorpio: they will either be ride or die with 100 percent loyalty, devotion, and sticktoitiveness or they simply just don't commit at all," Mckean says. And if you're in love with them too, and ready to commit, then it's all in. This is due to the nature of their sign, which is all about polarity. "Scorpios are also a fixed sign that likes to keep the status quo," Mckean says. "They are known for extremes, and being a ride or die partner is just one of those things that comes naturally to them. As a matter of fact, they might not even see it as an extreme, but as a fact of life — something you do for your partner; likewise something a partner should do for you." So you might be able to expect your Scorpio partner to show up for you, and give them your loyalty in return. It can be a really great adventure.