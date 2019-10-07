Get ready to feel extra emotional, because the October full moon is almost here. This month's full moon, which is also referred to as the "hunter moon," will be rising on Oct. 13 in fiery Aries, and will bring some intensity to our work and social lives. In fact, it's expected to be maybe even a bit challenging, especially when it comes to the dating world. So what does that mean for you? While everyone will be affected differently, there are a few zodiac signs that are most likely to meet someone new during the October full moon.

According to Astrology King, this October full moon "may trigger a personal or relationship crisis," which doesn't exactly sound promising! But the good news? It will also bring "opportunities to transform, grow, and find happiness." So while things might feel a bit off for you, they could also be seen In a more positive light: one rocky relationship might end, but that could open the doors for a new, more exciting opportunity. And who doesn't want that?

To find out what the full moon means for you, Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust. She explains, "This luminary may make us all want to dominate the dating scene, as Pluto aspects the Hunter’s Full Moon." So how should you act? She recommends: "Be patient and less controlling to find love." Giving up control in that sense isn't always easy, but may be necessary. Here's a look at the zodiac signs who just might meet someone new during this full moon period:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle The October full moon is rising in Aries, which means that if you're an Aries, you're definitely going to feel all of the feelings. That goes for your love life just like any other part of your life. Stardust says, "You may be more inclined to put yourself out there now. Try to connect with others on dating apps." Take advantage of that feeling by going out of your way to try and meet someone else — it may work in your favor.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini, this full moon might be emotional, but it's also a really great time for you when it comes to making connections. You may find yourself feeling more social and outgoing than usual, which means networking is key. Stardust says, "You may meet a new lover via a friend. Keep your eyes and ears open." When you go out, be open-minded to everyone you meet — you never know what might happen.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This full moon is really the ideal time for you to think about what you want out of a relationship and to go for it. Don't settle for something you're not interested in! Stardust says, "You're more partnership oriented now." That means you're looking for something serious, but be picky. Stardust warns, "Try to date someone who isn’t controlling."