You can prepare for your world to turn a little upside down in the beginning of March. That's because Mercury goes retrograde on Mar. 5 in the sign of Pisces. You've probably heard of Mercury retrograde before, as it's been linked to all sorts of things going wrong: general bad days, travel mishaps, tech blunders and more. But do you know what to actually expect from the first Mercury retrograde of 2019? While it will affect everyone, there are some zodiac signs that Mercury retrograde will affect the least this March.

When Mercury goes retrograde, it's referring to the moment when the planet looks like it's moving backwards from our viewpoint on earth. This perceived backwards motion can mess with communication, technology, and travel in a pretty major way. Astrologer Lisa Stardust, tells Bustle, "This Mercury Retrograde will be in the sign of Pisces, causing much confusion and anxiety within daily routine and communication." And it's true: you can expect conversations to go a little haywire, you may find yourself stuck in more traffic than usual, and you'll probably feel a general sense of frustration.

But it's not all bad: Mercury retrograde is really the planet's way of forcing us to take a step back, review where we've been so far, and reconsider certain things. And we could all use that once in a while! Some zodiac signs may feel the effects of Mercury retrograde really intensely, especially the more negative effects. But other signs will be OK — in fact, if they feel anything, it will be pretty minor. It's all in the way the stars are aligned.

So, is your zodiac sign going to experience some serious ups and downs throughout the next few weeks, or will you get off on a better deal? Stardust filled us in on who can expect to feel these effects the least:

If you're an Aries, this could actually be a really restorative time for you. Stardust says, "This retrograde will push Aries to reflect and take time to themselves, away from the social scene." You might not exactly want to do that all the time, but everyone needs a break. Take advantage of it!

Don't worry, Cancer, you don't need to expect anything crazy out of this retrograde period. Stardust says, "Finishing an old book or project will be the focus of this retrograde for the crab. Nothing major, only minor events taking place." Focus on relaxing and taking some time to yourself instead of pushing yourself to do, do, do.

Libra, you might find something new that you like during this retrograde period. Stardust says, "A simple temporary change in diet, like switching tea flavors will be the focus of the retrograde for Libra, as they try new flavors for their palate." Sounds interesting!