Sorry, Aquarius, but the sun has officially dropped out of your ever-so-airy skies in favor of the deep blue sea — because Pisces season 2019 legit hit as of the evening of Feb. 18. We're all in for some majorly classic Piscean daydreams, empathetic feels, and tears — can't forget tears. Pisces is a water sign, meaning its energy is highly sensitive and deeply in touch with emotions and intuition. It's also the twelfth and final sign of the zodiac, and is believed to encompass a lil' bit of the wisdom of every sign that came before it, making the Pisces vibe very spiritual and naturally intuitive.

While Aquarius season had us idealistically looking outward, focused on the collective well-being rather than the individual, Pisces season is turning that mirror inward, helping us focus on our inner feelings, dreams, and creative flow — and how these precious experiences and expressions are interconnected with others. We're all just drops in the ocean, but every drop makes a ripple — or you know, whatever. Sorry, just trying to make a cliché water idiom work for Pisces season. Did you appreciate it? Anyway, Bustle spoke with Annabel Gat, resident astrologer at Broadly and author of The Astrology of Love and Sex, to get her take on what's in store for us over the coming month. "Pisces season reminds us that we are all connected. The domino effects of our actions are real — be conscious of the choices you make," she shares. "Forgive yourself and open up to new possibilities. Pisces season is all about dancing in our limitlessness."

But beware the urge to fully retreat into a cozy, fluffy lil' Piscean dreamworld. "Not all that glitters is gold, this Pisces season," explains Jessica Lanyadoo, astrologer, psychic medium, and host of astrology podcast Ghost Of A Podcast, who spoke to Bustle about what we should all be aware of during this sun season. "Use your spiritually as a tool for healing, and not a means of escapism. If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem, my loves." With a clearer connection to your intuition comes a responsibility to use it wisely. Pay attention to your reactions to ensure you go with the Piscean flow and don't drown in it.

As a Pisces moon myself with a major soft spot for things like crying to sad music, falling in love with strangers after making .02 seconds of eye contact, and occasionally living in a completely delusional fantasy world, I have to say, I'm ready for the emotional deep dive that's to come. The sign of the fish is serving up a BIG MOOD (and 2019's first Mercury retrograde, but let's not even get into that), and Bustle chatted with astrologer Lisa Stardust to get her insights on exactly how Pisces season will affect you, based on your sign. Dive on in.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Channel your ever-so-spiritual inner Pisces this season, Aries, and let the witchy vibes come a-flowin'. "All the worlds a dream this Pisces Season as you are drawn to meditate and relax under the cosmic and mystical energy this month," explains Stardust. Crystal healing and chill.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Fishies swim in schools, so embrace the group mentality this season and let your inner socialite take the reigns for once. "Friends will be the focus of your life over the next month, as they will help bring you support and wisdom," shares Stardust with Bustle.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

"Work is on your brain 24/7, particularly manifesting your new professional vision," explains Stardust. "Try to use your skills to elevate your professional desires and dreams." Pisces season is upping your creativity, so apply that inspiration to your profesh life for max success.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Pisces season is making you feel extra intuitive, Cancer, so exercise that third eye of yours with some healing spiritual practices. "Higher minded pursuits are on your mind as you are drawn to yoga and meditation over the next month," shares Stardust.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

The witchy vibes of Pisces season are all over you, Leo, so use 'em to blast your sunshine-y dreams into the atmosphere. "Your personal magic will be high this month, allowing you to cast endless spells and use your power to manifest your dreams," advises Stardust.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Pisces season kicks off with a full moon in your sign, so let's just say some heavy emotions may be illuminated. "You’re trying to work on your personal relationships now, which will bring up its challenges," warns Stardust. Use your pragmatism to get you through the haze.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Allow Pisces season to be the recess bell you've been waiting for, because it's officially time for you to take a self-care moment. "Beating the winter flu is your first priority, as you are solely focused on getting your health and daily routines in order right now," shares Stardust.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

With the sun in a fellow water sign, you're obviously in your feels, Scorpio. "Love is on your mind, as you are wrapped up in emotion and drama within relationships," shares Stardust. "Enjoy the ride!" Embrace your many emotions and you'll find this season to be productive.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your fireball energy feels weird in Pisces' ocean of emotion, but you're adaptable — use this time to lay low and focus on introspection. "You are hermiting this month, spending more days in bed than running around town, which will serve to help you rest," explains Stardust.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Well, check out your bad self, Cap. Don't be afraid to get a little flashy this Pisces season, cause you're ready for some eyes to be on you. "Your focuses are on gaining more popularity in your scene, as you are trying to get more momentum to your causes seen by others," shares Stardust.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your season may be over, but the universe is rewarding you with a boon. "Finances will come into focus, allowing you to try to put a monetary value on your lifestyle, as opposed to living the bohemian life," says Stardust. I mean, love the bohemian life, but money's cool, too.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Happy birthday, Pisces princess! This season marks a big moment for you as far as personal growth goes. "During your solar return, you will want to reflect and gain insight on where you are headed in the next year, as this Pisces Season will make you more apt to find direction and understanding," advises Stardust. Look for the signs that the universe is dropping for you and you'll find your way. It's written in the stars.