If the constant cosmic chaos of this summer's astrological dumpster fire has totally derailed your life, Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — the zodiac signs the August 2018 partial solar eclipse will affect the most — won't get a reprieve any time soon. According to Cafe Astrology, the Aug. 11 partial solar eclipse occurs at "at 18 degrees and 42 minutes of Leo, affecting people born with personal planets and points at approximately 14-to-24 degrees of the fixed signs Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius."

People born under fixed signs "can at times be stubborn, my-way-or-the-highway folks. They may have a tendency to get stuck in their ways and to believe that they are always right," Astrology.com noted on its website. While determination and persistence generally serves fixed-sign folks well, the presence of Mercury retrograde and the partial solar eclipse will thwart the efforts of these signs at every turn. Think of the the eclipse like a red light. Stop and breathe instead of turning left on red, which will result in what's akin to getting a ticket from the universe.

Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius, if you refuse to surrender to the universe's karmic energy, the eclipse is going to be super difficult. While solar eclipses are an ideal time for planning and setting intentions, they're not conducive to actually getting anything accomplished. This is in direct opposition to the nature of fixed signs who always want to push forward even when they're ramming their heads into the proverbial brick wall.

Taurus, if you don't want to spend the partial solar eclipse feeling frustrated AF, you're going to have to loosen the reigns. "If you've been undecided about a project launch, a move, or a personal change, the energy of the solar eclipse on the 11th may tempt you to push forward," Cafe Astrology cautioned. "However, all of August is not ideal for brand new beginnings, so you may want to plan and strategize now and save new beginnings for September or later."

Birthday BAE Leo, the series of eclipses over the past two years may have left you mired in an identity crisis. The good news is that the Aug. 11 partial solar eclipse is the second to last one in this eclipse series. However, that doesn't mean you're going to find balance if you haven't been putting in the work on yourself, your relationships, and your career.

"These eclipses reset — and in some cases, upset — the balance between 'me' and 'we.' It's all for a greater purpose, however, meant to ensure that you don't lose yourself in a relationship or become so highly individualized that there's no room for anyone else in the equation," the Astro Twins explained on Astro Style. "There will be one more round on Jan. 21, 2019, when a total lunar (full moon) eclipse in Leo brings a dramatic finale to something you embark on today." The message? Set your intensions wisely.

Scorpio, if you've had just about all you can take from this summer's ongoing cosmic kerfuffle, things are about to turn around if you can just hold on for a few more days. "Believe it or not, there's a method to this madness," the Astro Twins revealed. "The crucial plot twist could be revealed around Aug. 11, when a potent Leo solar (new moon) eclipse sweeps through your 10th house and brings an unexpected job offer, a leadership opportunity, or a changing of the guard."

Aquarius, if it feels like you've been wandering around in a maze for the past two years like a mouse chasing that elusive cheese, the partial solar eclipse is going to light the way so you can successfully find your way out. "There is a general feeling of limbo now, but the impulsive solar eclipse on the 11th can stimulate a sweeping decision," Cafe Astrology noted. "The desire to start fresh is strong, and putting an end to a stressful situation may seem to be the only option." Once you stop chasing the cheese, the cheese will come to you.

Overall, the best way to have a positive solar eclipse experience is to surrender to the will of the universe. Trying to fight against the energy of the solar eclipse is only going to leave you feeling frustrated and defeated. If you have a hard time going with the flow, this is a good time to practice the art letting go. Because, sometimes you have to be the passenger and let someone else take the wheel. Go ahead, give it a try. You might be surprised how much the universe is willing to support you if you let it.