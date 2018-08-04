Sometimes the stars align to bring you everything you've ever wanted, and other times they conspire to make things bajiggity AF. Astrologically, August 2018 is the latter thanks to a partial solar eclipse in Leo. Because Mercury is also retrograde in Leo, and five other planets are in various stages of their cosmic backspins, things are going to be extra intense. "The Aug. 11 solar eclipse is complex and difficult to decipher because of the number of planetary aspects involved," Astrologer Jamie Partridge noted on Astrology King.

Basically, four stars (not the celebrity kind) — Acubens, Dubhe, Pallas, and Merak — have teamed up with Mercury retrograde, Leo, and the partial solar eclipse to have a big party. The kind that ends with the cops being called after a fight breaks out. These stars are all brining different ideas to the table, and none of them can agree on anything. "The star Acubens with Mercury gives activity, malevolence, poison, lying, and crime. It can make you feel unbalanced, jumpy, unsettled mentality, and helpless," Partridge explained.

"Fixed star Merak on the side of the great bear gives a love of command and domination. With a solar eclipse it especially increases your power to get on in life. Asteroid Pallas signifies wisdom, courage, just warfare, strategy, and skill." Not to be outdone, instead of bringing a nice crab dip or bottle of refreshing rosé, fixed star Dubhe is bringing an evil influence to the party.

This makes a good case for declining all social invitations Aug. 11 and spending the day in bed marathoning Gilmore Girls for the eleventy millionth time. Because, let's face it, this ill-advised party of angry planets and stars sounds like a metaphor for Luke and Lorelai's entire relationship, which makes Gilmore Girls appropriate eclipse-viewing material. Much like Luke and Lorelai's courtship, the partial solar eclipse in Leo will stir things up emotionally, and you could find yourself ruminating on past events you thought you were done with.

"The eclipse is conjunct Mercury retrograde and quincunx Pluto. Long forgotten memories can come to the surface and find a new meaning," Astrologer Angelina wrote on her website Astro Butterfly. "This is a partial solar eclipse linked to the solar eclipse of July 2000. What was going on in your life back then? Similar themes may resurface, but now you have an opportunity to see things in a new light."

If you're a Leo, your birthday month might get disrupted by all of the karmic chaos swirling around. Other signs that will feel the effects of the eclipse more than others are: Taurus, Scorpio, and Aquarius. The bottom line? Things are about to get uncomfortable, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. These feelings are actually a sign from the universe that it's time for a change, and Leo, this might be the one birthday gift you actually need.

"This eclipse will allow you to think about what you need, and what you would like to come next in your life," Astrologer Susan Miller said on Astrology Zone. "It will be the perfect time to look back over the past few years and see what decisions you made were right, and which ones missed the mark." Take the time during the partial solar eclipse to meditate on what you really want out of life, and set your intentions for the next six months.

If the recent blood moon and total lunar eclipse stirred up a lot of confusing emotions for you, the partial solar eclipse will help you make sense of them, according to the Intuitive Astrology blog on Forever Conscious. What's more, something called the Lionsgate Portal opens Aug. 8, and it's "a favorable time for healing deep-seeded wounds, and opening both the heart chakra and third eye." This will help you better tune in to the frequencies and vibrations of the universe in advance of the eclipse Aug. 11. "The energy from this Lionsgate is about honoring empathic gifts and knowing that they can be a source of strength, rather than a weakness."

Overall, the August 2018 partial solar eclipse in Leo is a mixed bag. If you fight against the energy of this eclipse, you could spend the next six months spinning your wheels. However, if you pay attention to the signs from the universe, you'll definitely come out of this celestial event ready to move toward what you really want. And, that's really the best gift the universe could give you.