Venus, the planet of all things related to love, is teaming up with Aquarius for the next full moon. This means you can expect some major drama in romantic relationships, friendships, and with family members. The zodiac signs the August 2019 full moon will affect the most — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — could see their relationships implode if they don't proceed with caution. "[The] Aug. 15 full moon could lead to explosive arguments and radical decisions being made," Astrologer Susan Taylor wrote for Astro Fame.

According to Astrologer Jamie Partridge on Astrology King, the presence of Mars and Pluto during the August 2019 full moon will highlight power imbalances. This means you could suddenly become painfully aware of a power imbalance in a close relationship. In addition, you could also unwittingly accept less than you deserve.

"The moon opposite Venus increases your need for love and affection regardless of the consequences. If single, you may be tempted to lower your standards just to avoid loneliness. You may miss character flaws in potential partners that are obvious to others. And you may not cope well if you don’t receive true love in return," Partridge explains. Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius are the signs most likely to get caught up in this kind of drama during the August 2019 full moon in Aquarius.

1. Taurus, April 20 – May 20 Shutterstock Taurus, your stubborn nature means you may have let some family problems simmer on the back burner for far too long. If this is the case, everything you've been ignoring could potentially boil over and make a big mess during the August 2019 full moon. While it's always easier to ignore something that makes you uncomfortable, the only way to move past the tension is to confront the problem head on like the grown-ass human you are. Don't commit to a mistake, especially when it comes to your family, just because you spent a lot of time making it. It's never too late to clear the air.

2. Leo, July 23 – Aug. 22 Shutterstock Leo, you're full of fire on a good day. This usually manifests as passion and attracts people to you. However, when things go sideways, you can end up using your fire to burn everything to the ground. This is particularly true during the August 2019 full moon. If you don't want to spend the second half of August sorting through the ashes of your former relationships, keep the proverbial fire extinguisher handy. If you don't think you can control your anger, it might be best to stay under the covers during the full moon and catch up on your favorite dramas on TV instead of acting them out IRL.

3. Scorpio, Oct. 23 – Nov. 21 Shutterstock Scorpio, you're going to be inspired to speak your mind during the August 2019 full moon, but that's not necessarily a good thing. This is especially true if you're in a relationships that's hitting a rough spot. Your sharp tongue will likely get you into trouble, and remember, once you say something, you can't take it back. You'll be best served during the full moon by spending the day in quiet contemplation in order to ensure you don't unleash relationship-ending anger on someone who won't be able to forgive you no matter how remorseful you are later.